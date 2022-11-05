Read full article on original website
The US diesel crunch means it's time to stock up on food, Robert Kiyosaki says. Here's what the 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author and 5 experts are warning as fuel runs short.
There's an acute diesel shortage in the US, and it's sparking worries about inflation and food supply. Higher fuel prices mean higher delivery costs, which could feed into higher prices for consumers. Here's what Robert Kiyosaki and 5 other top experts think the diesel crunch means for Americans. A shortage...
CNBC
EU says it has serious concerns about Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
BRUSSELS — The European Union has "serious concerns" about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, saying it breaches international trade rules, according to an official document seen by CNBC. The sweeping tax, health and climate bill was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in...
The top 5-year CD rates for November 2022
We ranked our top 10 five-year CDs for you to consider on the heels of the Fed’s latest rate increase. When you’re looking for a place to park your cash, there are several types of savings vehicles you can consider that will not only keep your money safe, but help it grow at a faster rate. One popular account type: a certificate of deposit (CD). These accounts are usually offered at most banks and credit unions and come in all shapes and sizes.
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
Millions of people are prescribed statins to lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease, but many would rather take supplements instead. A new study shows statins are much more effective.
CNBC
Covid, flu, RSV: Here are the best masks and masking methods for protection against the 'tripledemic'
As we get deeper into fall season, experts are warning of a potential 'tripledemic' – the circulation of Covid-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), all at the same time. Infections from the new "Scrabble" variants are increasing, hospitalizations from RSV are skyrocketing at a terrifying pace, and...
TODAY.com
A looming ‘tripledemic’ could make for a rough winter. Which states may be hit hardest?
With the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surging early this year, ahead of an expected increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitals should plan to be overwhelmed this winter. Federal health authorities are closely "monitoring capacity across the country, sharing best practices to reduce the strain on systems and standing by...
CNBC
Do new Covid 'Scrabble' variants make omicron boosters pointless? Here's what experts say
If you've received a new omicron-specific Covid booster, you're the most protected you possibly can be against the virus. But there's a new batch of so-called "Scrabble" variants circulating globally. While omicron's BA.5 subvariant still accounts for nearly 40% of U.S. Covid cases, strains like BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and BA.4.6 are rising each week, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
CNBC
Nvidia's new chip to address U.S. export rules to China should help blunt lost sales risk
(NVDA) were getting bump higher Tuesday after the company confirmed it has developed a new chip, designed specifically to address the U.S. government's concerns about possible Chinese military applications for its A100, a powerful graphics processing unit that can be used to run artificial intelligence. We view the news as a step in the right direction toward mitigating lost sales in China.
The cost of retirement is rising, and many Americans will have to work longer than they planned. Here are the 10 industries with the highest share of older workers.
Religious organizations, funeral homes, and fishing are among the industries with the highest share of workers age 65 and older.
Is sleeping too much bad for you?
Sleep is an important pillar of health — but is sleeping too much bad for you?
Investigational drug targets dangerous type of cholesterol
Millions of people take daily medication to lower their cholesterol levels and prevent heart attacks, but there hasn't been a drug that targets a dangerous type of cholesterol in the blood known as lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a). That's why a new study of an investigational drug called olpasiran, which blocks the...
Multiple Varieties of Lettuce are Being Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns
Chances are that during your weekly grocery jaunt, you picked up some leafy greens in order to incorporate some fresh produce into your lunchtime routine. While salads are generally a great idea any time of day, if you’ve recently stocked up on lettuce, you may want to double check the brand.
Phys.org
Novel protein helps regulate cholesterol production
A study in cell lines shows a previously under-characterized protein in humans supports cholesterol synthesis. We've all heard about cholesterol and the importance of eating heart-healthy foods to keep it in check. But you might not know that only about 20% of our cholesterol comes from our diet. The rest is made in our body, in our liver, intestines and brain.
POLITICO
New boosters dramatically increase antibodies
PFIZER, BIONTECH: BIVALENT COVID BOOSTERS PRODUCE ROBUST IMMUNITY — Pfizer and BioNTech released top-line data Friday morning showing that their updated BA.4/BA.5 bivalent boosters substantially increased antibodies against the Omicron subvariants they targeted compared with previous vaccine iterations, Katherine reports. The new data comes roughly two months after the...
Freethink
New study will put the leading theory about Alzheimer’s to the test
An Alzheimer’s trial, spearheaded by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is not just testing a drug — it’s also putting the leading theory behind the disease, the amyloid hypothesis, on the line. The amyloid hypothesis: The frontrunner theory about what causes Alzheimer’s disease...
MedicineNet.com
Is American Cheese a Real Cheese? Is It Good or Bad for You?
American cheese may not be a foodie's dream, but it may be your top choice when you need a cheese that melts. As you enjoy its creamy goodness, though, you may wonder whether it is good or bad for you. Is American cheese even a real cheese?. The label on...
CNBC
Climate change threatens to destroy 'the things Americans value most,' U.S. government warns
The U.S. must ramp up efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades as climate change worsens disasters and threatens water supplies and public health across the country, according to a major draft report released by the federal government on Monday. "The things Americans value most are...
Popular dry shampoos contain elevated levels of a chemical linked to cancer, report says
Valisure, an independent lab, said dry shampoos from 11 brands contain elevated levels of benzene, a chemical linked to cancer.
scitechdaily.com
Popular “Heart-Health” Supplements Found Ineffective at Lowering Cholesterol
Six widely used dietary supplements promoted for improving heart health – including brands of fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, and turmeric – were not effective at lowering “bad” cholesterol more than placebo after 28 days of use. However, a common, low-dose cholesterol-lowering medication (a statin) had a...
ConsumerAffairs
Here’s how families can help aging parents stay independent and in their homes
The oldest baby boomers are now in their mid-70s and the migration to assisted living facilities, so common in previous aging generations, has yet to materialize. In fact, an AARP study found that 90% of adults over age 65 want to remain in their current homes as they grow older. The National Institute on Aging (NIA) recently concluded that aging in place has many benefits for people as they age, but they may need additional support to do so safely.
