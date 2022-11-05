Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into pickup on I-49 in Raymore
The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 49, just south of North Cass Parkway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KCTV 5
Overland Park man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run of 9-year-old Eudora girl
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old Overland Park man was sentenced Tuesday in the fatal hit and run of a Eudora girl and for injuries caused to her grandfather in a crash that occurred in May. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, 29, was sentenced...
Multi-vehicle crash on WB I-435 causes injuries, backup at Wornall Road
A multi-vehicle crash on Westbound Interstate 435 at Wornall Road has led to multiple injuries and a large backup Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
KCK police looking for missing 63-year-old not seen since Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for a missing man who has not been seen since Sunday morning. According to the KCKPD, 63-year-old Paul Thrasher was last seen leaving home to take a drive. He drives a vintage, blue, two-door Chevrolet pickup. The 1972 pickup...
WIBW
One hospitalized after 85-year-old crashes vehicle into another
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to the hospital after an 85-year-old crashed her vehicle into another in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Parallel Pkwy. and U.S. 73 Highway with reports of a crash.
KMBC.com
Multiple people taken to hospitals after early morning wreck on I-435
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a large wreck on I-435 Monday morning. That crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-435 near Holmes Road — part of the busy Kansas City-to-Johnson-County morning commute. Several vehicles were involved in...
KCTV 5
Scooter crash injures 1 in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving a PGO scooter Saturday night sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said a man riding a green PGO scooter at a high speed was traveling eastbound on Red Bridge Road near Holmes when a black Dodge Caravan traveling westbound on Red Bridge attempted to make a left-hand turn into an area shopping center. While making the left turn, the Dodge was struck by the scooter at around 10:12 p.m. Saturday night.
KCTV 5
Wrong-way crash on I-70 near Stadium Drive critically injures 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash on I-70 near Stadium Drive left one person with critical injuries early Sunday morning. According to a crash report from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, officers were called to a critical injury collision at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning. An investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70.
KMBC.com
One killed in early morning crash on I-470
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on I-470 in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say a Dodge pickup truck was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-470 at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday when it hit a semi head-on near the Blue Ridge Road exit.
KCTV 5
Death investigation underway in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is conducting a death investigation. According to police, officers were called to the 13900 block of Grandboro Lane after someone saw a man in a pickup truck who had passed away. When officers arrived, they confirmed that the man had died. They...
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
1 dead in multi-vehicle overnight crash on I-470
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 470 near Blue Ridge early Saturday morning.
KCTV 5
WATCH: Kansas City police officers help save life of infant girl with RSV
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two police officers rushed into lifesaving mode Thursday, helping an infant who wasn’t breathing. The Kansas City Police Department stated Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, were called to the scene where a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe. The two...
kmmo.com
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
Man found dead outside Grandview apartments where woman shot in car week earlier
Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents were connected but the way the victims were found is eerily similar.
KCTV 5
kmmo.com
OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY
An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 8, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of November 5th, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 1300 block of East Boonville Road in reference to a warrant service. Contact was made with Dale Lee Anson Jr., 31, of Sedalia. Anson had two active Pettis County warrants for his arrest. The warrants were Failure to Appear warrants on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and felony Assault in the 3rd Degree. Anson was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked pending a total bond of $12,500 cash or surety.
Driver dies in ATV crash in Kansas City, Missouri
The driver of an ATV has died in a single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (11/7)
Burglary in the 300 block of SE 1201 Road/ report taken. Death investigation in the 800 block of SE 801 Road. Report taken, lost property in the 300 block of NE Hwy 52/ report taken. Assault in the 100 block N Main, Windsor / Report taken. Arrested Charlie Todd, 55...
