PEORIA — It was a day to remember for area runners at the State Cross Country meets in Peoria, as they brought three state championships and 15 medals back home to the 618. Benton junior Gavin Genisio, Richland County senior Tatum David, and Marion junior Dylon Nalley all won state titles on a windy and rainy day at Detweiller Park in Peoria. Genisio edged Pinckneyville junior Isaac Teel to win the 1A Boys State Championship with a time of 14:57. David won the 2A Girls title by 19 seconds with a time of 17:05, and then Nalley posted the day’s best time, regardless of class, winning the 2A Boys title with a time of 14:44.

