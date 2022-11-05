Read full article on original website
Equity Access: Here's One Hedge Fund Strategy in ETF Form
Hedge fund strategies utilize a range of approaches to maximize returns on market swings. And while the funds are traditionally targeted at accredited investors, they are now becoming more accessible through ETFs. New York-based firm Dynamic Beta investments runs the iMGP DBi Hedge Strategy ETF (DBEH) in the U.S. The...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Palantir Is a Sell
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "I'm not recommending any stocks that are losing money. ... I can't lose money for people." Cenovus Energy Inc: "I...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lyft, Take-Two Interactive, Tripadvisor and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Lyft stock sank 13% after the ridesharing company reported mixed earnings results. Lyft reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
Jim Cramer Says to ‘Hope for the Best, Prepare for the Worst' Ahead of October CPI Report
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors his expectations for the October CPI report. Investors will be watching for any signs that inflation is cooling down in the report, which is set to be released Thursday morning. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors his expectations for October's consumer price...
FTX's Token Plunges 80% on Liquidity Concerns, Wiping Out Over $2 Billion in Value
FTT, the token native to FTX, lost most of its value on Tuesday, after rival Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency firm, announced plans to acquire the company. The coin fell from about $22 on Monday to below $5, wiping out more than $2 billion in a day. FTT, the token...
Rich People Don't Have a ‘Lottery Mindset,' Says CEO—Here Are 3 Things Millionaires Do Differently
Everyone approaches money differently, and I've always been fascinated by how the world's wealthiest people do it. As a CEO and host of the podcast "We Study Billionaires," I've interviewed 25 billionaires and more than 100 self-made millionaires, including prominent investors like Howard Marks and Cathie Woods. What have I...
Electric Vehicle Maker Lucid Reports Third-Quarter Loss, Confirms It's on Track to Meet Production Guidance
Lucid confirmed that it's still on track to make between 6,000 and 7,000 of its Air luxury sedans in 2022. The company announced plans to raise $1.5 billion, including over $900 million from Saudi Arabia's public wealth fund, already its largest investor. Lucid reported a net loss of $530 million...
