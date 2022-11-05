Read full article on original website
Missouri man injured after car strikes embankment
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Chevy Malibu driven by Terrik D. Kelley, 39, Lathrop, was northbound on Route Y one mile north of Plattsburg. The car traveled off the road...
One Person With Minor Injuries After Two Vehicle Collision
A two-vehicle collision involving a dump truck and large truck with towed unit came to a fiery conclusion Monday, but luckily involved only one person left with minor injuries. The Highway Patrol says 79-year-old New Hampton resident Gary L. Stevens was driving a 1975 Chevy dump truck southbound on Route...
Area Crashes Leave Four Injured
Two crashes in the area counties left a total of four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend. Saturday at about 3:45 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Gallatin left the driver, 84-year-old Betty L Schulze of Ibera with minor injuries. Troopers report she was northbound on MO 13 at Highway 6 and failed to stop, crossing the road and striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Lathrop Man Hurt in Monday Afternoon Crash
A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries and some legal issues after a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon just north of Plattsburg. The Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Lathrop resident Terrik D. Kelley was driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu on Route Y about one mile north of Plattsburg at 3:55 P.M. Monday when the vehicle traveled over the center line and off the west side of the roadway. The vehicle then hit an embankment and came to rest on its wheels facing north.
Accident Near New Hampton Sends Driver to the Hospital
NEW HAMPTON, MO – A New Hampton driver was injured in an accident near New Hampton Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred as 79-year old Gary Stevens was southbound on Route EE, one mile north of New Hampton when he me 22-year old Briacin Gebhards driving northbound. Stevens ran off the side of the road, returned to the roadway and crossed the center line. He then struck the towed unit of Gebhards. After the impact he ran off the roadway and overturned. Steven’s truck caught on fire and became fully engulfed. Gebhards vehicle also overturned on impact.
Bethany Man Arrested in Chillicothe, Alleged to Have Stolen Vehicles from Bethany Businesses
Levi Wayne Wedgeworth. Photo by Missouri Department of Corrections. A Bethany man was taken into custody in Chillicothe on Friday after officers say he was observed with a truck reported stolen from a Bethany business. A probable cause affidavit filed in the Livingston County court says officers responded to a...
Four Hospitalized After Holt County Accident
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Four people were taken to the hospital, and both vehicles involved in the accident were totaled in an accident in Holt County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 22 year old Mackenzie Shaw of Forest City was driving a vehicle that began to slide on a wet roadway on Highway 59, 6 miles east of Oregon. Her vehicle crossed the center line and the front side of her vehicle hit the driver’s side of another vehicle. Shaw’s vehicle blocked Highway 59. The other vehicle went off the side of the roadway and struck a small cluster of trees. 72 year old Wayne Adkins of Oregon was driving that vehicle.
Three injured in crash west of Gallatin
Three men sustained injuries in an accident involving two pickup trucks two miles west of Gallatin the night of November 4th. The driver of one of the trucks was later arrested. The Highway Patrol reports the passenger of one of the pickups, 40 year old Jacob Wait of Independence, had...
Glenwood police arrest Montgomery County man for Fraudulent Practice
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports six arrests. Among the arrests is that of 83-year-old John Skalberg, of Red Oak. Skalberg was arrested Friday for Fraudulent Practice 1st Offense. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. In other activity:. 40-year-old Joseph Hartzell, of Spencer was arrested last Monday for...
Trenton Man Arrested In Clinton County
A Trenton man, 52-year-old Timothy W Bland, was arrested early this morning in Clinton County. State Troopers arrested Bland at 12:35 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Half-cent sales tax for St. Joseph Police, Scott Nelson win big, Schmitt wins Senate race
A half-cent sales tax designed to increase the starting salary for St. Joseph Police officers will pass in Buchanan County. With 100 percent of precincts reporting in Buchanan County, 13,203 people, or 79.33 percent of voters, voted in favor of the half-cent sales tax increase, compared to 4,156 no votes, or 29.11 percent.
Stark contrast in candidates for the 1st Missouri House District
Northwest Missouri voters will choose between two candidates with very different viewpoints running for the 1st Missouri House District. Farmer and small business owner Jeff Farnan of Stanberry lists three top priorities, including agriculture and small business. “And then the final one is education,” Farnan tells host Barry Birr on...
Red Oak woman arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak woman faces multiple charges following her arrest Sunday afternoon. According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers arrested 36-year-old Katie Marie Pierce in the 400 block of South 4th Street. Pierce was arrested for driving without owner’s consent. During the arrest, police say Pierce was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with possession of both drugs.
Heavy Rains Close Route DD in Savannah
SAVANNAH, MO – Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation have closed Andrew County Route DD from Route T in Savannah to Park Street. Two culverts on this section of roadway were recently replaced and continued heavy rains are washing away the rock fill. Crews anticipate reopening the roadway Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, after rain subsides and rock fill is replaced.
