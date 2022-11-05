Read full article on original website
Missouri man dies after ejected in rollover crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Tuesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Chevy Camaro driven by Charles J. Bieber, 33, Hanibal, was westbound on U.S. 36 three miles west Wheeling. The car traveled off the road, struck a guardrail,...
Lathrop Man Hurt in Monday Afternoon Crash
A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries and some legal issues after a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon just north of Plattsburg. The Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Lathrop resident Terrik D. Kelley was driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu on Route Y about one mile north of Plattsburg at 3:55 P.M. Monday when the vehicle traveled over the center line and off the west side of the roadway. The vehicle then hit an embankment and came to rest on its wheels facing north.
One Person With Minor Injuries After Two Vehicle Collision
A two-vehicle collision involving a dump truck and large truck with towed unit came to a fiery conclusion Monday, but luckily involved only one person left with minor injuries. The Highway Patrol says 79-year-old New Hampton resident Gary L. Stevens was driving a 1975 Chevy dump truck southbound on Route...
Toddler killed as driver backs truck up in Smithville
SMITHVILLE — A 3-year-old child was killed late Friday, Nov. 4, when she was struck by a pick-up truck driven by a 33-year-old woman. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. Friday when Lacy D. James of Smithville was backing up a 2014 Ford F-150 in a neighborhood off Jolisa Court and struck the toddler.
Two killed Sunday in Chariton County after head-on crash on Highway 24
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people are dead following a head-on crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 24 in Chariton County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 3-miles east of Salisbury around 5:30 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by Paul L. Busto, 57, of Clark, hit an SUV head-on after The post Two killed Sunday in Chariton County after head-on crash on Highway 24 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Weekend Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 at Wilcox at around 12:30 a.m. Authorities say a 2005 Toyota Scion driven by 23-year-old 23-year-old Constance Terry of Burlington Junction was northbound on 71 when the vehicle exited the east side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle then overturned before coming to rest on its wheels facing north on private property.
Smithville woman arrested after death of child in pedestrian crash
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver involved in a pedestrian incident that killed a 3-year-old girl in Smithville, Missouri, Friday night has been arrested. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 33-year-old Lacy James was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another - not passenger and driving while suspended. The arrest report said James was taken into custody at 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Missouri woman arrested after pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old
CLAY COUNTY —A child was struck and killed in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Lacy D. James, 33, Smithville, was backing up in a residential area at 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville and struck a 3-year-0ld girl.
3-year-old killed in Smithville crash late Friday
A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle near 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Missouri man among 2 dead in head-on crash
CHARITON COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Sunday in Chariton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Ford Mustang driven by Paul L. Busto, 57, Clark, was eastbound on U.S. 24 three miles east of Salisbury. The car crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2016 Chevy Equinox driven by Cody J. Oldham, 31, Denver, Colorado, head-on.
Three injured in crash west of Gallatin
Three men sustained injuries in an accident involving two pickup trucks two miles west of Gallatin the night of November 4th. The driver of one of the trucks was later arrested. The Highway Patrol reports the passenger of one of the pickups, 40 year old Jacob Wait of Independence, had...
3 arrested after police chase in Kearney
KEARNEY — Police in Kearney were involved in a brief car chase overnight Nov. 3 that resulted in three people being taken into custody. According to a social media post from police, officers said they initially observed a suspicious vehicle. During the chase, police utilized stop sticks, which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound Interstate 35.
MSHP: Driver hits, kills toddler while backing out in Missouri
A driver backed into a toddler and killed her while backing out of a parking spot in western Missouri.
Trenton Man Arrested In Clinton County
A Trenton man, 52-year-old Timothy W Bland, was arrested early this morning in Clinton County. State Troopers arrested Bland at 12:35 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes embankment
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Brooke J. Magee, 28, Ridgeway, was westbound on U.S. 136 one mile west of Bethany. The SUV traveled off the road...
Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
Two hospitalized after car overturns in Nodaway County
NODAWAY COUNTY–Two people were injured in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 20005 Toyota Scion driven by Constance D. Terry, 23, Burlington Junction, was northbound on U.S. 71 at Wilcox. The vehicle traveled off the road, struck an embankment...
Taylor County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man
TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — Deputies in Taylor County need your help finding a missing man. The Sheriff's Office is working to locate 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco. He was last seen in Blockton around 8 a.m. Friday. He was headed to Grant City, Missouri, and driving a white Ford Escape with the license plate IKE 521.
Chillicothe Police recover stolen truck, two suspects arrested
The Chillicothe Police Department arrested two individuals November 4th in reference to a truck reported as stolen being seen in the 900 block of Washington Street. Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports the man and woman were arrested for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance. They also had active Harrison County warrants for their arrest. They were taken to Harrison County while formal charges are pursued in Livingston County.
Two Bethanians charged with burglary
Bethany, MO: Two Bethany men have been implicated in a burglary that occurred recently in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Brady Harville, 38, and Tayton Reed Berendes, 21, allegedly entered a building for the purpose of committing theft. They also allegedly were in possession of burglary tools.
