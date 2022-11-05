(St. Paul, MN) -- It's the last day (Monday) before the election and campaigns are making their last appeal to Minnesota voters. All of Democrats' candidates for statewide office, accompanied by U-S Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, will be at get-out-the-vote rallies this afternoon (12:15pm start) in Brooklyn Park, Edina and Eagan, then ending the day at union regional offices in Minneapolis and Saint Paul. They'll be joined by Congresswoman Angie Craig, Congressman Dean Phillips and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on some of the stops.

