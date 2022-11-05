Read full article on original website
Release of record-breaking Powerball numbers delayed
(Roseville, MN) -- Powerball players in Minnesota will have to patiently wait after Monday night's drawing was delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. There is currently no estimated time for the drawing. Monday's jackpot had climbed to one-point-nine-billion dollars - the largest lottery prize ever - with a cash option of 929 million.
Fall snowstorm heading to Minnesota later this week
(Undated) -- Winter may be weeks away, but Minnesota is expecting its first snowstorm of the season. Showers and thunderstorms today through Thursday will turn to snow as temperatures decline heading into the weekend. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures hit the state Friday with the possibility of half to one foot of snow. More than two-thirds of the state will be affected, including the Twin Cities.
Minnesota hospital beds filling up with flu and RSV victims
(Undated) -- Flu and RSV hospitalizations are on the rise in Minnesota. The state Department of Health's latest report says both are up significantly since last week. There were 41 influenza-related hospitalizations this week, compared to 14 previously. Respiratory syncytial virus hospitalizations are up as positivity rates reach nearly 50-percent statewide.
Candidates scrambling on day before election...Craig attacks Kistner's military record
(St. Paul, MN) -- It's the last day (Monday) before the election and campaigns are making their last appeal to Minnesota voters. All of Democrats' candidates for statewide office, accompanied by U-S Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, will be at get-out-the-vote rallies this afternoon (12:15pm start) in Brooklyn Park, Edina and Eagan, then ending the day at union regional offices in Minneapolis and Saint Paul. They'll be joined by Congresswoman Angie Craig, Congressman Dean Phillips and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on some of the stops.
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to hit Florida as Category 1 hurricane: Latest
(NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday as it approaches Florida's east coast. The storm is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday between Fort Pierce and Melbourne. Parts of Palm Beach County and Volusia County are under evacuation orders...
Wind Advisory issued November 06 at 3:47AM CST until November 06 at 6:00PM CST by NWS
..WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.
