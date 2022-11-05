Dinner for One: BBQ Pork and Pimento Cheese Quesadillas

November is usually dark and cold, often rainy, and sometimes even a bit snowy, so we need something cozy and comforting for dinner.

Quesadillas to the rescue!

You can fill them with almost anything you like, using ingredients that are classic or contemporary to stuff the toasty tortillas.

Today we’re offering a Southern-style spin with shredded barbecued pork and pimento cheese. Spice it up with a drizzle of hot honey — one of the trendiest tastes around — for a touch of sweet heat to complement the ooey, gooey, creamy goodness and the crispy crunch.

And that’s it: a 15-minute dinner, including assembling everything you’ll need.

Serve these with a side of tart, vinegary cole slaw, and your dinner will be complete.

BBQ Pork and Pimento Cheese Quesadillas

Oil

¼ cup chopped red onion

¼ cup shredded cooked pork in barbecue sauce

2 6-inch flour tortillas

¼ cup pimento cheese

Hot honey

1 scallion, chopped

Vinegar-based cole slaw, for serving

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until tender. Add the pork and cook to heat the pork through.

Lay the tortillas onto a work surface. Divide the pork mixture between the tortillas, placing it onto one half of each. Schmear pimento cheese onto each of the empty halves of the tortillas. Drizzle hot honey over the pork and sprinkle with scallions, then fold each tortilla in half.

Wipe out the skillet a bit, then place each quesadilla into the pan. Cook over medium-high heat until golden underneath, then flip and repeat to toast the other side.

Remove the tortillas to a plate and serve immediately with cole slaw.

Yield: 1 serving

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Contact Mary Bilyeu at 419-724-6155 or mbilyeu@theblade.com , and follow her at facebook.com/FoodMavenMary .