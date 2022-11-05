ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes stay cool to fire England into World Cup semi-finals

By David Charlesworth
 3 days ago

Ben Stokes kept his composure to lead England into the T20 World Cup semi-finals after they flirted with capitulating to Sri Lanka’s band of spinners at Sydney.

England needed to win their final Super 12s contest to pip Australia to second place in their group and reach the last four but, chasing 142, they slipped from 75 for none to 129 for six with 12 balls left.

But Stokes found the gaps and ran hard to finish unbeaten on 42 off 36 balls before Chris Woakes’ cut for four got England over the line with four wickets and two balls to spare in a nail-biting finish.

Stokes, batting at three after Dawid Malan tweaked his groin during Sri Lanka’s innings, was averaging 10.25 with the bat in five matches since his T20 recall but was once again England’s saviour here.

On a used pitch, Jos Buttler (28 off 23 balls) and Alex Hales (47 off 30) had taken the attack to Sri Lanka’s quicks but the dangerous Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva took two wickets apiece.

Hasaranga, Dhananjaya and fellow spinner Maheesh Theekshana leaked just 69 runs in 12 combined overs after Adil Rashid had impressed for England with 4-0-16-1 in Sri Lanka’s 141 for eight.

Pathum Nissanka targeted one shorter square boundary with ruthlessness, hitting two fours and five sixes, in his 67 off 45 balls but Sri Lanka faded after reaching 65 for one from seven overs.

Nissanka was up and running second ball after turning a loose delivery from Stokes over long leg while the Sri Lanka opener used Mark Wood’s 90mph-plus pace against him with a terrific uppercut for six.

Kusal Mendis perished for 18 when trying to clear the longer square boundary off Woakes’ slower ball, but Nissanka wisely waited to free his arms when the shorter option was there on the leg-side.

But England adjusted their tactics, dragging their lengths back with pace off.

Sam Curran’s off-cutter did for Dhananjaya while Charith Asalanka sliced Stokes high into the night air to be caught at point. Nissanka brought up a 33-ball fifty before clubbing Stokes over deep midwicket.

Nissanka was out in Rashid’s final over as the leg-spinner equalled the record for most T20 wickets by an Englishman, moving level with Chris Jordan, who took the catch running in from the boundary having come on to the field when Malan gingerly walked off after pulling up while running for the ball.

Despite conceding 17 in his first over, Wood was entrusted to bowl the 18th and 20th of the innings and leaked just nine, also claiming three wickets as Dasun Shanaka feathered through to Buttler while Bhanuka Rajapaksa miscued a 94mph delivery to mid-on and Chamika Karunaratne skewed to deep third.

Sri Lanka lost five for 25 in the last five overs but had aces up their sleeve in Hasaranga, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, and fellow spinners Theekshana and Dhananjaya on a wearing surface.

Theekshana bowled the first and third overs, with England’s openers watchful, but Hales cut loose off Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara, crashing two fours apiece off the seamers after they had overpitched.

Buttler got stuck into Hasaranga with a mighty straight six while Hales was dismissive as Rajitha missed his lengths in an over that yielded 20 and took England to 70 for none after the powerplay – almost halfway to their total.

Sri Lanka stuck almost exclusively with their coterie of slower bowlers until the final few overs, stifling the run-rate and squeezing England, who saw Buttler and Hales both perish to Hasaranga.

Karunaratne’s diving catch saw off Buttler and ended a 75-run opening stand in 7.2 overs while Hales peculiarly toe-ended a slog sweep and had a wry smile on his face as the ball looped back to Hasaranga.

Stokes came out at number three and played the anchor role as Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone went cheaply, with the latter holing out off Kumara when they needed just 36 off the last 42 balls.

Moeen chipped to cover but Stokes relieved some pressure by thrashing through the covers for the second of his two fours as Sri Lanka turned to part-time spinner Asalanka.

Stokes continued to keep taking ones and twos but Curran hit down the throat of long-off to leave England with work to do. But Stokes got the equation down to five off the last over and then handed over the baton to Woakes to seal a win that dumped out Australia.

England will now head to Adelaide for their semi-final, likely against India on Thursday.

The Castleford battle at the heart of Rugby League World Cup semi-final

Lee Radford will be hoping to get one over on his Castleford assistant Andy Last when Samoa do battle with England in the World Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.Radford is defence coach of the Pacific Islanders while Last is right-hand man to England boss Shaun Wane and the prize for the winner will be a trip to Old Trafford for the final, with the loser tasked with the job of getting pre-season training under way at their Super League club.“I’m really pleased for him,” Radford said of his old Hull assistant following England’s impressive campaign so far....
What time is the Wales World Cup squad announcement and where can I watch it?

The deadline for every manager to name their World Cup 2022 squads is fast approaching, with initial long lists now being whittled down to just 26 players.Most nations are getting ahead of the game though and confirming their final group across the course of this week; Brazil’s squad was named on Monday and England will follow suit on Thursday, but before the Three Lions it’s the turn of another of the home nations.FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup squad announcements, injuries and latest newsWales are naming their squad on Wednesday evening, after taking a circuitous route to the finals. Head coach Robert...
A closer look at England’s route to the Women’s Rugby World Cup final

England will face New Zealand in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday.The Red Roses are chasing a third world title, having won the tournament in 1994 and 2014, while New Zealand have triumphed on five occasions, with four of their victorious finals being against England.Here, the PA news agency looks at England’s route to the final.Pool C: England 84 Fiji 19England arrived in New Zealand following a comprehensive tournament warm-up victory over Wales, and they continued their free-scoring form by brushing aside Fiji. Claudia MacDonald claimed four of England’s 14 tries as the Red...
Fifa 23 predicts winners of 2022 World Cup - after getting last three correct

Argentina will win the World Cup in Qatar - according to Fifa 23.The Albiceleste haven't lifted the trophy since Diego Maradona inspired them to victory back in 1986 for a second title in their history.Lionel Messi's side are one of the tournament favourites this time around after a hugely impressive South American qualifying campaign.And according to a 32-team simulation using EA's flagship title to play out all 64 matches, they do indeed come out on top with skipper Messi scoring in the final against rivals Brazil and taking home the Golden Boot as tournament top scorer.If Argentine fans are...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Croatia and Switzerland confirm squads as Sadio Mane set to miss out through injury

The 2022 World Cup is now less than two weeks away from starting and the confirmed squads are coming quickly now, with Australia and Brazil among those to name theirs this week.For England boss Gareth Southgate, there are plenty of issues to consider even with just a day left until his selections are made public, with injuries playing a key part and another potential cover player, Leicester’s James Justin, being taken off on Tuesday night. Further afield, Sadio Mane also left the pitch injured for Bayern Munich, fuelling fears he may miss out after sending Senegal to the finals.Pep...
Switzerland World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Switzerland are a side which has consistently punched above their weight at major tournaments, having progressed from their group at their last four major tournaments. While they previously fell at the first hurdle come the knockout-stages, last year’s European Championships were a different story as they stunned world champions France in the last-16, progressing on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in which Granit Xhaka was the star of the show. Last time out on the world stage, the Swiss progressed to the last-16 but came a cropper to Sweden by a solitary goal. Similarly in 2014, a last-minute...
Moment Qatar World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’

A Qatar World Cup ambassador has said homosexuality is “damage in the mind”, as the Gulf state prepares to host the football tournament in less than two weeks.In an interview filmed in Doha and screened on German television channel ZDF, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality being illegal in the country.“They have to accept our rules here,” he said.“[Homosexuality] is haram. You know what haram means? I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022World Cup: James Cleverly asks LGBT football fans to ‘be respectful of host nation’World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

