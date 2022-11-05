Read full article on original website
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Celtics odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Nov. 9
The Detroit Pistons will hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight in the TD Garden. Detroit is coming off a win over the OKC Thunder, turning in one of their best defensive performances of the season in the second half. It will take more than one good...
ASK IRA: Is there anywhere for Heat to turn internally for rotation support?
Q: Ira, missed second-half shots seems to be the Heat’s biggest problem. Maybe go a little deeper into the bench and the guys will be fresher in the fourth quarter. – Chuck. A: To who? They’ve tried Haywood Highsmith, with uneven results. So you’re basically down to Nikola Jovic, otherwise. Yes, I could see spot minutes for Nikola. But with the Heat only carrying 16, with Victor Oladipo and ...
Detroit Pistons’ backcourt will be league leaders in this category
The Detroit Pistons got a much-needed win over OKC last night behind a sizzling second half in which they turned up the defensive intensity. The Pistons still shot the ball terribly, but luckily so did the Thunder, so the big difference in the game was that Detroit dominated the battle of the boards with a 58-46 edge overall.
