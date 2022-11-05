ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is there anywhere for Heat to turn internally for rotation support?

Q: Ira, missed second-half shots seems to be the Heat’s biggest problem. Maybe go a little deeper into the bench and the guys will be fresher in the fourth quarter. – Chuck. A: To who? They’ve tried Haywood Highsmith, with uneven results. So you’re basically down to Nikola Jovic, otherwise. Yes, I could see spot minutes for Nikola. But with the Heat only carrying 16, with Victor Oladipo and ...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Detroit Pistons’ backcourt will be league leaders in this category

The Detroit Pistons got a much-needed win over OKC last night behind a sizzling second half in which they turned up the defensive intensity. The Pistons still shot the ball terribly, but luckily so did the Thunder, so the big difference in the game was that Detroit dominated the battle of the boards with a 58-46 edge overall.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy