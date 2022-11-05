Read full article on original website
Dogeliens Token is the latest Platform inspired by Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, and is ready to make its mark
Dogecoin (DOGE) is responsible for kicking off the trend of meme cryptocurrencies in 2013. Based on the wildly popular “doge” internet meme, Dogecoin was created and released after the initial wave of tokens. The dog-based project has spawned hundreds of imitators since its release, two of which we’ll discuss later.
Apecoin Price Likely To Climb 20% If APE Can Sustain Its Energy
Apecoin (APE) is currently having a challenging start for November as it continues to paint its chart in red, declining by almost 15% over the last 30 days. The main cryptocurrency of the Bored Yacht Club ecosystem that was launched in March 16, 2022 is changing hands at $4.44 according to tracking from Coingecko.
A New Crypto Casino Metaverse Is Making Headlines as the First Crypto-Based Slots Builder
WBTC (Wrapped Bitcoin) renDoge (Wrapped DogeCoin) WBTC – A game changer for the bitcoin casino scene. Recently, iGaming sites has started to accept various cryptos but primarily the big one, Bitcoin. This is something that has been integrated into this new project of Zamsino. Integrating WBTC as a deposit...
Become a Millionaire by Investing in These 3 Coins: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA)
Yes, you’ve read that correctly! Become a millionaire the easy way by simply investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Polygon is down over 90% from its all-time high, making it a perfect buying opportunity, now after the Ethereum merge whilst Decentraland (MANA) is experiencing the same drop. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, is a newcomer, still in phase 1 of its presale, which is expected to increase over 6000% from its current price of $0.24.
Big Eyes Coin Edges Past Ethereum-based Counterparts Shiba Inu and UNISWAP As Coin Preps for Launch on Crypto Charts
The Ethereum network is home to numerous DeFi tools, including DApps, tokens, and web3 solutions, which are instrumental in enhancing user experiences on the network. Similarly, all coins launched on the Ethereum blockchain can utilize such applications and make their platforms more user-friendly. New memecoin Big Eyes (BIG) will be...
Solana Plunges 12% – Is FTX Selling Its SOL To Defend FTT?
Amidst the turmoil surrounding crypto exchange FTX, there is currently one big loser, Solana (SOL). While the FTT token is at the center of discussions for many market observers after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced to sell all FTT tokens, SOL is seeing a massive -12% drop in price over the last 24 hours.
What Is The Possibility Of Cardano Touching $0.50 Mark? Let’s Explore
The crypto market has halted its brief bullish rally, with prices generally dropping; for example, Cardano (ADA) has lost 9% in the last 24 hours. Currently, Cardano is trading at $0.366. In recent weeks there has been an upsurge in most cryptocurrency prices due to the recent rally of bitcoin....
Crypto News Alert: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Buy That Could Potentially Give You 50x Profits
Decentralised finance is one of the main characteristics that attract people to cryptocurrencies. It was created to let people connect directly without the use of a middleman or centralised authority. Banks and other financial organisations are no longer compelled to charge customers to utilise their services as a result of decentralised finance.
5 Cryptos That Has The Potential To Reach Hitherto Heights In NoLowVember
Although Uptober is over, it does not mean that the current bullish ride will not be extended beyond historically the most successful time of the year for crypto. Meet the new contender, NoLowVember, where the charts are always green, and the kudos are cheering in joy over their favourite cryptos reaching hitherto heights.
Uniglo.io will Burn Insane Supply Percentage, Can the Gold-backed Token outpace ApeCoin and LUNA?
Decentralized finance has created novel financial services not possible within traditional finance. Crypto Assets will outpace conventional assets in the next decade, and every investor should take advantage of this rapid growth. Uniglo.io introduces the digital asset standard, and this value-backed DeFi gem sets itself on a course to outpace...
Dogecoin Climbs 6% In Last 24 Hours – Can DOGE Maintain Its All-Green Aura?
Dogecoin, earlier today, once again initiated a rally that enabled it to go up by 6% in just 24 hours, peaking at $0.127. But as hours went by, DOGE lost some of its momentum as it is now trading at $0.122 according to tracking from Coingecko. Here’s a quick look...
XT.COM Lists BIGP in Its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BIGP on its platform in the Main zone and the BIGP/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-08 14:00 (UTC). Users can deposit BIGP for trading at 2022-11-07 14:00 (UTC) Withdrawals for...
What World Leaders meeting for COP27 Could Learn from These 3 Eco-Friendly Crypto Projects
COP27 is currently underway in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. World leaders are gathering at the United National Climate Change Conference to further discussions about how to prevent climate change. With world leaders gathering to help generate a sustainable future, exploring what they could learn from three upcoming eco-friendly crypto projects...
LBank Exchange Will List ClearCryptos (CCX) on November 9, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 7, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ClearCryptos (CCX) on November 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CCX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on November 9, 2022. Making crypto accessible...
Ethereum Struggles To Trade Above $1,650 Again, Is $1,750 Possible For Bulls?
ETH’s price needs to stay above $1,500 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $1,700. ETH’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $1,700, where the price could face resistance. ETH’s price remains strong,...
Building the Foundations for the Decentralised Dream of the Web3 Space
The likes of Google and Facebook have dominated the Web2 era, building multi-billion dollar empires and developing powerful influence over the shape of the internet. They have built many of the applications we use in our everyday lives, that has provided convenience, improved efficiency and connections. However, the cost of this “free” technology provided to users is the loss of user control over their data and their share of the upside from use of that data. Addressing these concerns, Web3 has positioned itself as the next evolution of the internet that will put power back into the hands of users. The blockchain space looks ready to change the way we live, work and play.
Dogecoin Co-Founder Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000
The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has suffered a 5% decline from its $20,000 level, which it has maintained for a couple of weeks. However, during the short rally a few weeks back, Bitcoin’s valuation recovered from its three-month low, shooting above $21,000. These gains brought hope to the crypto market...
3 Of The Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy Now: Dogecoin, Solana, and BudBlockz
Are cryptocurrencies worth the hype? Definitely yes. From rising market capitalization to data privacy and inflation-proof returns, decentralized finance (DeFi) assets like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens have been able to draw investors worldwide with their host of benefits. If you are struggling to spot the right cryptocurrency for your portfolio, you should know that you can lay all your doubts to rest with some simple research. Select a few top performers like BudBlockz (BLUNT), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL) and read up about them. Next, weigh their pros and cons, and then make a decision.
Chainlink (LINK) Loses Gains Due To Market Bloodbath, Is Rebound Possible?
The cryptocurrency market has been facing high volatility at the time. With Bitcoin recording over 13% loss on the day, altcoins took effect and plummeted heavily. Similarly, Chainlink lost its gains following the market trend. But, the token established itself as one of the top gainers on the same day and marked $9.34. Due to turns of events, LINK currently fluctuates a loss of 19.80% and trades at $7.36. This currency made its investors happy with a week-over-week increase of over 3%.
Bitcoin To Dump Even Lower? This On-Chain Metric May Suggest It
Bitcoin has sharply rebounded back to $20.4k, but is the decline actually over? This on-chain metric may suggest otherwise. Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Metric Has Spiked Up Over The Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC Coin Days Destroyed is showing a spike at...
