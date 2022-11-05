Read full article on original website
Powerball winning numbers are here: We have a winner for $2.04 billion jackpot, lottery officials confirm
It looks like someone is a new billionaire. Powerball.com confirms one ticket matched all the winning numbers for Monday night’s record-setting $2.04 billion jackpot. Cash value is $997.6 million. California lottery officials confirmed the ticket was sold in the state at Joe’s Service Center on West Woodbury Road in...
Subtropical Storm Nicole path update: Nicole expected to become a hurricane and hit Florida
There’s a new storm in the Atlantic, and it’s headed for Florida, where hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings are now in effect. The National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed and as of Monday night was located about 415 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas.
DraftKings promo code: Claim free $200 in Ohio and Maryland, plus $1,050 bonus on launch day
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to al.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports fans in Ohio and Maryland can soon rejoice as betting is arriving in their states, and a DraftKings promo code is a...
Daily Briefing: The count continues
Who controls Congress is still undecided and more news to start your Wednesday.
Voting laws at issue as states decide scores of ballot items
Voters in several states are weighing in on fundamental questions about how future elections will function as scores of ballot measures addressing an array of issues are being decided. Several of the more than 130 state ballot measures in Tuesday’s elections would affect the way voters cast ballots by adding...
Tropical Storm Nicole: System's impacts, timing and effects on Florida
