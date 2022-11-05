ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perris, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
speedsport.com

Finally, Bacon Tops The Oval Nationals

PERRIS, Calif. — After 13 Oval Nationals start and 16 years since his first start in the prestigious event, Brady Bacon finally tasted victory in the signature event at Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday night. The 32-year-old sprint car driver won the 26th running of the Heimark Anheuser Busch...
PERRIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy