Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Ukraine to Sign Key ASEAN Peace Pact
State department — Ukraine is boosting its ties with Southeast Asian nations, signing a key foreign relations pact with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) later this week in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is expected to sign, in person, the so-called Instrument...
Voice of America
US Envoy to UN Stresses 'Steadfast' Support, Grain Deal Significance on Ukraine Visit
Washington — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield met Ukraine’s president in Kyiv on Tuesday and expressed Washington’s “steadfast” support for the country, which is suffering rolling power blackouts, water shortages and Russian shelling. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed holding Russia...
Voice of America
Indian Foreign Minister Heads to Russia for Talks Expected to Include Ukraine Conflict
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is visiting Moscow for talks expected to focus on economic and political issues. The two-day visit during which the Indian minister will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov, will be the first by a senior Indian official to Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Voice of America
Americans Overwhelmingly Support Protesters in Iran
New Orleans — The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for breaking a rule that mandates females wear hijabs, has sparked nearly two months of protests in every province across Iran. Videos on social media have shown Iranian women lighting their headscarves on fire, cutting their hair in public and yelling, “Death to the dictator.”
Voice of America
Officials: Biden to Meet With Leaders of Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia during a wide-ranging trip that includes an international climate summit and meetings of ASEAN and the Group of 20 industrialized nations, senior administration officials said on Tuesday. The officials were not able to say whether Biden...
Voice of America
New Iran Protests Erupt in Universities, Kurdish Region
Paris — New protests erupted in Iran on Sunday at universities and in the largely Kurdish northwest, keeping a seven-week anti-regime movement going even in the face of a fierce crackdown. The protests, triggered in mid-September by the death of Mahsa Amini after she was arrested for allegedly breaching...
Voice of America
Ukraine Says Russia Forces Pillage, Occupy Kherson Homes Ahead of Battle
KYIV — Ukraine accused Russia of looting empty homes in the southern city of Kherson and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes to prepare for street fighting in what both sides predict will be one of the war's most important battles. In recent days, Russia has ordered civilians...
Voice of America
North Korea Says Launches Were Simulated Attack, as South Recovers Missile Parts
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea said Monday that its recent missile launches were simulated strikes on South Korea and the United States as the two countries held a "dangerous war drill," while the South said it had recovered parts of a North Korean missile near its coast. Last...
Voice of America
Former US-Trained Afghan Commandos Recruited by Russia, Iran
Washington — Some former members of Afghanistan’s special forces who fled to Iran after the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan are now being recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine and for Iran in Yemen, two former senior Afghan security officials told VOA. The former Afghan army chief,...
Voice of America
Bombers Over Korean Peninsula 'Just Part of an Exercise': Air Force Chief to VOA
Pentagon — The U.S. show of force over the Korean peninsula Saturday, when two B-1B stealth bomber aircraft flew over the peninsula for the first time since 2017, was just part of a major joint exercise meant to ensure the United States has a "ready force" in the region, according to the U.S. Air Force chief of staff.
Voice of America
Ukraine Willing to Consider 'Genuine' Negotiations With Russia
Pentagon — Ahead of his address to world leaders at a global climate summit on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was willing to consider "genuine" negotiations with Russia. Zelenskyy said Ukraine would be open to talks with Moscow if Ukraine's borders are restored, victims of Russia's...
Voice of America
North Korea: Missile Tests Are Preparation for an Attack
North Korea’s military said Monday that missile tests last week were preparation for striking South Korean and U.S. military targets. The military also said the tests were an answer to large U.S. and South Korean air force drills. This year’s drills involving the U.S. and South Korea were the...
Voice of America
Ukraine’s President Says Open to ‘Genuine’ Negotiations
Ahead of his address to world leaders at a global climate summit on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is willing to consider "genuine" negotiations with Russia. Zelenskyy said his country is open to talks with Moscow if Ukraine’s borders are restored, victims of Russia’s invasion and attacks...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: US Midterms and their Ukrainian Impact
As Americans finish voting in the midterms, how are Ukrainians viewing the election? What’s the economic and industrial outlook for European countries as they prepare for winter months without Russian gas? Plus, It’s not just people and pets that have become victims of the war.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 8
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:15 p.m.: Kyiv's forces have repelled several waves of Russian attacks in the Donbas, the Ukrainian military says, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the heavy losses sustained by the Russians on a daily basis highlighted the "madness" of Moscow's strategy of attack, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports.
Voice of America
What If Russia Uses Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine?
Many of the weapons Russia has used in Ukraine can carry nuclear warheads. What would be the impact if Russia used them?
Voice of America
UK Defense Ministry: Russia's Lack of Air Superiority Exacerbated Due to Poor Training
Britain's Defense Ministry said Monday that Russia's loss of experienced air crew members during the invasion of Ukraine is contributing to Russia's "lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training," and "heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defense zones." The U.K. said Russia's air...
Putin’s ‘Fierce’ Navy Stranded in Hiding After Devastating Attack
The Russian Navy is still sheltering in its base in Crimea after a sweeping Ukrainian drone attack last week.On Oct. 29, Ukraine launched 16 air and naval drones at Russian ships in the bay of Sevastopol, causing damage to at least one ship and leading Russia to temporarily pull out of the lauded grain export deal in retaliation. According to a recent analysis by the U.S. Naval Institute, Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea has been timid since the attack, which is the latest in a series of setbacks since the invasion in February.Russia’s Black Sea Fleet dwarfs the remnants...
North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul's military says
North Korea fired a ballistic missile Wednesday, Seoul's military said, the latest launch from Pyongyang following a record-breaking testing blitz earlier this month. Earlier this month, North Korea conducted a flurry of launches, including an intercontinental ballistic missile, which Seoul said appeared to have failed.
Voice of America
Journalists Charged With Propaganda Over Iran Protest Coverage
Iran on Tuesday charged two female journalists with "propaganda against the state" over their coverage of mass protests. The judiciary announced that the journalists — Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi — are "remanded in custody for propaganda against the system and conspiring against national security." Both women have...
Comments / 0