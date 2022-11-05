Lincoln, NE (November 7, 2022) The Lincoln City Council is scheduled to vote in two weeks on the next budget for the Lincoln Electric System. If approved, the power cost for the average home will go up by around five dollars a month. Chief Financial Officer Emily Koenig told the Council the increase is needed because L-E-S needs more money in reserve to satisfy the bond market and keep its double-A Bond Rating.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO