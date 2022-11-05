ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

Vets Parade Will Cause Street Closings

Lincoln, NE (November 7, 2022) Portions of several streets in the Capitol neighborhood will temporarily close Sunday, November 13 for the Lincoln Veterans Parade. The fourth annual parade begins at 2 p.m. with opening ceremony on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow “K” Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Ashland’s Mayor Passes Away

Ashland Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz (Ashland Fire Department) (KFOR NEWS November 7, 2022) Ashland’s Mayor, Richard Grauerholz, has died at the age of 74. According to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz passed away Friday night. The Fire Department says Grauerholz was a long-time fire member and describes him as a “face of leadership across the entire state of Nebraska.”
ASHLAND, NE
kfornow.com

Salvation Army To Light Tree Of Lights Friday

Lincoln, NE (November 7, 2022) The Salvation Army in Lincoln invites the public to the Tree of Lights Kickoff on Friday, Nov. 11, at HOME Real Estate, 5322 O St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event will feature musical entertainment, face painting, children’s activities, photos with Santa, refreshments, and...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Police Officer elevated to Sergeant rank

BEATRICE – A Beatrice Police officer has earned a promotion in rank. Officer Ethan Jordan, promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the department, was recognized before the mayor and city council Monday night, by Police Chief John Hickman. "Officer Jordan started his law enforcement career in Cortez, Colorado....
BEATRICE, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Youngest city council member ready for next step in Nebraska Legislature

Middle school social worker, mental health therapist and Lincoln City Council member James Michael Bowers is running for a spot on the Nebraska Legislature in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Bowers said his time working as a social worker and seeing the flaws in the child welfare system is what...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire

Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Council Considering Rate Increase For Lincoln Electric System

Lincoln, NE (November 7, 2022) The Lincoln City Council is scheduled to vote in two weeks on the next budget for the Lincoln Electric System. If approved, the power cost for the average home will go up by around five dollars a month. Chief Financial Officer Emily Koenig told the Council the increase is needed because L-E-S needs more money in reserve to satisfy the bond market and keep its double-A Bond Rating.
LINCOLN, NE
athleticbusiness.com

Nebraska Cracking Down on Alcohol in Student Section at Football Games

The University of Nebraska athletic department has warned students that increased security in the student section at Memorial Stadium will be targeting alcohol possession and consumption, as well as other misconduct, for the remainder of the season. As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, senior associate athletic director Brandon Meier...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man in critical condition from vehicle-pedestrian accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A car accident involving a pedestrian put a man in critical condition in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of S Antelope Valley and O St. around 10 p.m. on Sunday for a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers said witnesses told them the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly pulls out handgun in Lincoln traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly pulled out a handgun after he thought he was cut off in Lincoln traffic. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of 33rd St. and Cornhusker around 4:50 p.m. on Monday after a reported weapons violation. Officers said they talked...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

High-priced Diamond Ring Found, Wallet Still Missing

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–An update to a story we told you about from last Friday, regarding a missing 4-karat diamond ring that is worth over $77,000. Lincoln Police on Monday told reporters that the ring was recovered by the 39-year-old woman’s husband and was found inside the car. Meanwhile, the woman’s wallet she left inside the Costco last Wednesday near 16th and Pine Lake Road is still missing. The woman told officers she left it in a chair in the cafeteria, after she finished eating her lunch.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy