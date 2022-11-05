Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
kfornow.com
Vets Parade Will Cause Street Closings
Lincoln, NE (November 7, 2022) Portions of several streets in the Capitol neighborhood will temporarily close Sunday, November 13 for the Lincoln Veterans Parade. The fourth annual parade begins at 2 p.m. with opening ceremony on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow “K” Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.
Remains of a familiar Capitol peregrine falcon found in Lincoln yard
LINCOLN — A longtime feathered friend of the State Capitol, 19/K, has been confirmed dead. A Lincoln resident recently discovered the remains of a male peregrine falcon in a yard. Nebraska Game and Parks NonGame Bird Program Manager Joel Jorgensen confirmed that it was 19/K, who had been a...
kfornow.com
Ashland’s Mayor Passes Away
Ashland Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz (Ashland Fire Department) (KFOR NEWS November 7, 2022) Ashland’s Mayor, Richard Grauerholz, has died at the age of 74. According to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz passed away Friday night. The Fire Department says Grauerholz was a long-time fire member and describes him as a “face of leadership across the entire state of Nebraska.”
kfornow.com
Salvation Army To Light Tree Of Lights Friday
Lincoln, NE (November 7, 2022) The Salvation Army in Lincoln invites the public to the Tree of Lights Kickoff on Friday, Nov. 11, at HOME Real Estate, 5322 O St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event will feature musical entertainment, face painting, children’s activities, photos with Santa, refreshments, and...
WOWT
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
klkntv.com
Head-on crash injures 2 & brings Lincoln intersection to a halt Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a head-on crash near South 17th and K Streets. We’re told two people were hurt when two vehicles collided around 10:15 a.m. Police say an elderly couple was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while a third...
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police Officer elevated to Sergeant rank
BEATRICE – A Beatrice Police officer has earned a promotion in rank. Officer Ethan Jordan, promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the department, was recognized before the mayor and city council Monday night, by Police Chief John Hickman. "Officer Jordan started his law enforcement career in Cortez, Colorado....
klkntv.com
More than a dozen units called to fight a house fire in Lincoln Monday morning
UPDATE, 6:55 a.m. — Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 two people were inside the home when it caught fire on Monday morning. They say there was a burning smell around 5:45 a.m. and a caller reported seeing flames coming from the roof closer to 6 a.m. The...
Daily Nebraskan
Youngest city council member ready for next step in Nebraska Legislature
Middle school social worker, mental health therapist and Lincoln City Council member James Michael Bowers is running for a spot on the Nebraska Legislature in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Bowers said his time working as a social worker and seeing the flaws in the child welfare system is what...
Nebraska’s Myles Farmer Arrested for DUI, Suspended
Mickey Joseph says Husker safety won’t play against Michigan
klin.com
Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire
Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: North Lincoln intersection re-open, secure status lifted, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The public no longer needs to avoid the area of 24th and Dodge, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. At around 8 a.m. the Metro Fugitive Task Force went to an apartment building near the intersection to try to arrest Trevaughn Brown, 29, who had violated his parole.
kfornow.com
Council Considering Rate Increase For Lincoln Electric System
Lincoln, NE (November 7, 2022) The Lincoln City Council is scheduled to vote in two weeks on the next budget for the Lincoln Electric System. If approved, the power cost for the average home will go up by around five dollars a month. Chief Financial Officer Emily Koenig told the Council the increase is needed because L-E-S needs more money in reserve to satisfy the bond market and keep its double-A Bond Rating.
klkntv.com
Barking dog helped people escape a burning Lincoln home Monday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue is crediting a dog for helping make sure everyone got out of a burning home safely on Monday morning. Officials say two people were inside a house on the 1600 block of Southwest Jordan Street when faulty wiring sparked the blaze.
athleticbusiness.com
Nebraska Cracking Down on Alcohol in Student Section at Football Games
The University of Nebraska athletic department has warned students that increased security in the student section at Memorial Stadium will be targeting alcohol possession and consumption, as well as other misconduct, for the remainder of the season. As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, senior associate athletic director Brandon Meier...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man in critical condition from vehicle-pedestrian accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A car accident involving a pedestrian put a man in critical condition in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of S Antelope Valley and O St. around 10 p.m. on Sunday for a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers said witnesses told them the...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly pulls out handgun in Lincoln traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly pulled out a handgun after he thought he was cut off in Lincoln traffic. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of 33rd St. and Cornhusker around 4:50 p.m. on Monday after a reported weapons violation. Officers said they talked...
kfornow.com
High-priced Diamond Ring Found, Wallet Still Missing
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–An update to a story we told you about from last Friday, regarding a missing 4-karat diamond ring that is worth over $77,000. Lincoln Police on Monday told reporters that the ring was recovered by the 39-year-old woman’s husband and was found inside the car. Meanwhile, the woman’s wallet she left inside the Costco last Wednesday near 16th and Pine Lake Road is still missing. The woman told officers she left it in a chair in the cafeteria, after she finished eating her lunch.
Comments / 0