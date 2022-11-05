Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
Cam Neely apologizes for Bruins’ mistakes in signing Mitchell Miller
Barely 12 hours after announcing the team’s intention to cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller, Bruins president Cam Neely met with the media and apologized for mistakes in judgment and in the vetting process. As a 14-year-old, Miller was found guilty of assault in the Ohio juvenile justice...
Worcester Railers break record for best start in ECHL history with win Tuesday
WORCESTER – The Railers’ next Magic Number is 12. Their 5-3 victory over the Norfolk Admirals Tuesday afternoon was a record-setting ninth straight. It is the best start to a season in ECHL history and the longest winning streak in Worcester pro hockey history. The city’s longest points...
How to watch Oilers vs. Lightning on Tuesday night
The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night in what will be the fourth game between these two powerhouse organizations already this season. The Oilers bring 3-game losing streak into the matchup in what will be the second game of their current four-game road trip. The game...
How to watch Islanders vs. Rangers in New York rivalry matchup
The New York Islanders will visit the New York Rangers in a New York and Metropolitan division showdown on Tuesday night. The game will be on Tuesday, November 8 at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ so fans looking to stream the game must have an ESPN+ subscription. Plans on ESPN+ start at just $9.99/month or you can save $20 if you sign up for the annual subscription.
Teen rescues drowning man outside TD Garden Friday after Celtics win
A night of celebration for an 18-year-old and his father who witnessed the Boston Celtics’ nail-biting victory over the Chicago Bulls live in the TD Garden on Friday night turned into a time for heroics as the young man rushed to help save an individual who fell into the water outside the stadium.
How to watch Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night as they look for their fourth-straight victory. Vegas will be a tough opponent, as it is 6-1-0 in road games. Fans can catch this competitive battle online or on TV at ESPN+, which costs $9.99 per month. The...
What Celtics being awarded disabled player exception for Danilo Gallinari means for trade, free agency options
The Celtics got some expected relief for the likely season-ending ACL injury suffered by Danilo Gallinari as the league granted Boston a disabled player exception worth $3.29 million a league source confirmed to MassLive. Shams Charania of Stadium was first to report the DPE. The 34-year-old Gallinari was expected to...
‘This is a final hurrah:’ No. 4 Longmeadow field hockey dominates No. 29 Marblehead in Div. II Round of 32 matchup
HOLYOKE – No. 4 Longmeadow defeated No. 29 Marblehead, 5-0, in the Division II Round of 32 field hockey state tournament on Tuesday night.
Caesars promo code MASSLIVEFULL: $1,250 bet for NFL Week 10, NBA, CBB
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Our Caesars promo code MASSLIVEFULL unlocks an excellent way for prospective bettors to jump into an exciting sports week with three unique bonuses...
How a heckler fueled Marcus Smart’s best game of year in Celtics win over Grizzlies
Marcus Smart played one of his best games of the season on Monday night against the Grizzlies, posting his second straight double-double with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists in Boston’s 109-106 win. The Celtics point guard came out red hot at the start of the game, scoring...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0