Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry

Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
How to watch Oilers vs. Lightning on Tuesday night

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night in what will be the fourth game between these two powerhouse organizations already this season. The Oilers bring 3-game losing streak into the matchup in what will be the second game of their current four-game road trip. The game...
How to watch Islanders vs. Rangers in New York rivalry matchup

The New York Islanders will visit the New York Rangers in a New York and Metropolitan division showdown on Tuesday night. The game will be on Tuesday, November 8 at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ so fans looking to stream the game must have an ESPN+ subscription. Plans on ESPN+ start at just $9.99/month or you can save $20 if you sign up for the annual subscription.
