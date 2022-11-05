Read full article on original website
Entries sought for Family Holiday Album photo contest
The Leader invites Jefferson County and Eureka readers to enter the Leader Family Holiday Album photo contest for a chance to win a $200 cash prize. Readers are encouraged to send photos of themselves and their family members and friends celebrating any winter holiday. All eligible submissions will be entered in a random drawing for the cash prize.
Arnold Veterans Day Parade slated for Nov. 11
Arla Tweedy, the second woman to serve as commander for Arnold VFW Post 2593, will lead this year’s Arnold Veterans Day Parade, scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Tweedy said she was honored to be chosen for grand marshal. “It was completely unexpected,” said Tweedy, 58,...
Genevieve “Pa Pa” McRae, 79, Hillsboro
Genevieve “Pa Pa” McRae, 79, of Hillsboro died Nov. 6, 2022, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. Mrs. McRae worked in the before and after school care program at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where she also assisted with bingo and picnics. She enjoyed training and showing German shepherds and was in a German Shepherd Dog Club. She enjoyed life on the family farm, bowling, creating ceramics, camping and playing cards. She was known as quirky, insisting round hay bales looked like buffalo and sometimes accidentally gifting people with used gift cards. Born Dec. 7, 1942, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Reando. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth McRae.
Thomas R. Moon, 82, De Soto
Thomas R. Moon, 82, of De Soto died Nov. 1, 2022, at his home. Mr. Moon taught English, speech and drama in the West County R-4 and North St. Francois County R-1 school districts. He played guitar and assisted young musicians in forming their own bands. He loved drama and theater and served as the sound engineer for numerous plays at Mineral Area College. He had a great radio voice and worked as a DJ at KFMO and KYRO radio stations. Born July 18, 1940, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Elmer K. and Eugenia E. (Thurman) Moon.
Austin Gage Dutton, 22, Imperial
Austin Gage Dutton, 22, of Imperial died Oct. 31, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Dutton enjoyed working on cars, going on joyrides, playing video games and shooting guns. Born Sept. 8, 2000, in Festus, he was the son of Angela L. Dutton of Imperial. In addition to his mother, he...
Sarah Jane Little, 51, Festus
Sarah Jane Little, 51, of Festus died Nov. 3, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Little attended Twin City Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing and embroidering. Born Sept. 22, 1971, in Granite City, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Betty (Craig) and Sylvester Boyer. She is survived by...
Dale Ernest Shuman, 74, Fenton
Dale Ernest Shuman, 74, of Fenton died Nov. 2, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Shuman was a welder. He known for his quiet wit and his contagious smile. Though not a fan of speaking in public, he made sure to make the rounds and talk to everyone. Born Sept. 17, 1948, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Virginia ( Fuchs) and Glenn Shuman Sr.
County firefighters help with search, rescue in Mark Twain forest
Jefferson County firefighters recently helped search for and rescue a 46-year-old Sullivan woman lost in the Mark Twain National Forest in the Berryman area. John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, said the search and rescue on Oct. 14 involved dozens of emergency responders. “There were...
Fire destroys De Soto home
A home in the 300 block of East Kingston Street in De Soto recently was destroyed by fire, De Soto Fire Department Chief James Maupin said. He said De Soto Fire got a call at about 8 p.m. Nov. 2 that did not indicate a house was on fire but directed firefighters to check for a possible one in the area where the home is located. It took about seven minutes for firefighters to locate the house, which was fully involved in flames.
Rhonda Faye Roth, 61, Festus
Rhonda Faye Roth, 61, of Festus died Nov. 6, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Roth was a 1979 graduate of Herculaneum High School worked as a pharmacy technician for Prescriptions Plus in Festus, as well as cleaning homes and her church for many years. She was a longtime member and Sunday school teacher at Radiant Life Church in Festus. Born April 3, 1961, in Cabool, she was the daughter of Wilma Marlene (McClellan) of Festus and the late Charles Vines Jr.
Wildwood man’s credit, debit cards stolen at Eureka park
Eureka Police are trying to identify a man reportedly seen in surveillance video using credit and debit cards that had been reported stolen. He allegedly used the cards at Walmart, 131 Eureka Towne Center Drive, to purchase $1,538.65 worth of items, police reported. A 58-year-old Wildwood man told police he...
Life Story: Darrell Lee Edward Politte, 76, of High Ridge
Darrell Politte was a dedicated family man who loved nothing more than spending time with the two young children who called him “Paw Paw.”. “I have no children, my brother has no children, and my sister waited until later in life to have her two kids,” said his daughter, Kimberly Goulet, 53. “He waited a long time to have grandkids, and those two little girls were the light of his life.”
Mary N. Covington, 94, High Ridge
Mary N. Covington, 94, of High Ridge died Oct. 30, 2022, in High Ridge. Mrs. Covington was fond of animals and enjoyed gardening and traveling to visit family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Born May 18, 1928, in Rives, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Covedia (Tubbs) Hawks. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jim Ernest Covington.
Council mows down plan for lawn care business
It doesn’t look like a Fenton-area couple’s plans to move their lawn care business will take root. Terry and Kelly Obermiller asked the county to rezone half of a 10-acre lot near Diehl and Old Sugar Creek roads in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton from residential to planned commercial development. They planned to move their Genuine Lawn Care business from 38 E. Lakewood, also in the Fenton area.
Coleman joins De Soto school board
Trish Coleman, 43, of De Soto was appointed to the De Soto Board of Education on Oct. 20. She will fill a vacancy created after Pamela Midgett turned in a letter of resignation on Aug. 31. Her resignation was effective after the board voted unanimously Sept. 15 to accept it.
Kevin John Oberkirsch Jr., 29, Festus
Kevin John Oberkirsch Jr., 29, of Festus died Nov. 5, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Oberkirsch was born July 30, 1993, in Festus, the son of Debra (Froidl) and Kevin John Oberkirsch Sr. of Festus. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two siblings:...
Pevely man, St. Louis woman suspected of stealing SUV in Fenton area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 25-year-old Pevely man and a 21-year-old St. Louis woman as suspects in the theft of an SUV from outside a Fenton-area mobile home. A green 2010 Jeep Patriot was stolen from outside the home in the 1000 block of Willow Glen Drive, authorities reported.
Laptop stolen from unlocked pickup at Eureka home
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of a laptop computer from an unlocked pickup in the 900 block of Emerald Oaks Court. The Dell laptop was worth about $1,500, police reported. A 58-year-old Eureka man said he parked his 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 in the driveway at the home at...
Except for turnout, no surprises in Tuesday's election results
About the only thing that didn’t go as expected in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, was the turnout in Jefferson County. County Clerk Ken Waller had predicted that as many as 65 percent of the county’s more than 160,000 voters would turn out at the polls, but that prognostication fell far short.
Gas stolen from two Eureka company’s pickups
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of gas from two pickups that belong to Fastenal Fulfillment Center. It looked like someone drilled holes in the gas tanks of the 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 and 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 to steal the gas, which was valued at about $100 worth, police reported.
