Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzalez switches district, wins re-election in race between 2 sitting members of Congress
Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez was able to successfully switch South Texas border districts and maintain a seat in Congress on Tuesday after defeating a sitting Republican congresswoman.
US states vote to protect reproductive rights in rebuke to anti-abortion push
Vermont, Michigan and California deliver blows to Republican agenda bent on dismantling the right to choose
Comments / 0