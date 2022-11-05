FOMO setting in after High-Percentage Supply Burn Announcement – Uniglo.io expected to rise to the ranks of Uniswap and 1INCH

Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Crypto News Alert: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Buy That Could Potentially Give You 50x Profits
Decentralised finance is one of the main characteristics that attract people to cryptocurrencies. It was created to let people connect directly without the use of a middleman or centralised authority. Banks and other financial organisations are no longer compelled to charge customers to utilise their services as a result of decentralised finance.
5 Cryptos That Has The Potential To Reach Hitherto Heights In NoLowVember
Although Uptober is over, it does not mean that the current bullish ride will not be extended beyond historically the most successful time of the year for crypto. Meet the new contender, NoLowVember, where the charts are always green, and the kudos are cheering in joy over their favourite cryptos reaching hitherto heights.
Solana Plunges 12% – Is FTX Selling Its SOL To Defend FTT?
Amidst the turmoil surrounding crypto exchange FTX, there is currently one big loser, Solana (SOL). While the FTT token is at the center of discussions for many market observers after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced to sell all FTT tokens, SOL is seeing a massive -12% drop in price over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin’s Decline Below $20,000 Proves The Bottom Is Not In
Bitcoin was tethering above $20,000 for the last week, and its ability to hold above this level through the FOMC announcement had led to speculations that the digital asset had finally hit its bottom. However, recent developments and bitcoin’s fall below $20,000 has proven that this is not the case. Even more, it points to a further decline in the market that could drag the cryptocurrency to even lower lows.
Uniglo.io will Burn Insane Supply Percentage, Can the Gold-backed Token outpace ApeCoin and LUNA?
Decentralized finance has created novel financial services not possible within traditional finance. Crypto Assets will outpace conventional assets in the next decade, and every investor should take advantage of this rapid growth. Uniglo.io introduces the digital asset standard, and this value-backed DeFi gem sets itself on a course to outpace...
Ethereum Struggles To Trade Above $1,650 Again, Is $1,750 Possible For Bulls?
ETH’s price needs to stay above $1,500 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $1,700. ETH’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $1,700, where the price could face resistance. ETH’s price remains strong,...
Polygon (MATIC) Forms Support Above $1; Here Is Why $1.5 Is Possible
MATIC’s price needs to stay above $1 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $1.5. MATIC’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $1.5, where the price could face resistance. MATIC’s price remains strong,...
Bitcoin Records Fresh Bear Market Low At $17,500, Was This The Bottom?
The crypto market is trading in the red, with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over today’s trading session. The number one cryptocurrency retraces its profits from last week and fallback into a new yearly low. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $18,200, with a...
What Is The Possibility Of Cardano Touching $0.50 Mark? Let’s Explore
The crypto market has halted its brief bullish rally, with prices generally dropping; for example, Cardano (ADA) has lost 9% in the last 24 hours. Currently, Cardano is trading at $0.366. In recent weeks there has been an upsurge in most cryptocurrency prices due to the recent rally of bitcoin....
Bitcoin To Dump Even Lower? This On-Chain Metric May Suggest It
Bitcoin has sharply rebounded back to $20.4k, but is the decline actually over? This on-chain metric may suggest otherwise. Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Metric Has Spiked Up Over The Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC Coin Days Destroyed is showing a spike at...
Chainlink (LINK) Loses Gains Due To Market Bloodbath, Is Rebound Possible?
The cryptocurrency market has been facing high volatility at the time. With Bitcoin recording over 13% loss on the day, altcoins took effect and plummeted heavily. Similarly, Chainlink lost its gains following the market trend. But, the token established itself as one of the top gainers on the same day and marked $9.34. Due to turns of events, LINK currently fluctuates a loss of 19.80% and trades at $7.36. This currency made its investors happy with a week-over-week increase of over 3%.
Bitcoin Funding Rates At 6-Month High, Long Squeeze Alert?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin funding rates have now hit a 6-month high, something that could lead to a long squeeze in the market. Bitcoin Funding Rates Currently Have A Highly Positive Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC funding rates have surged up to...
Why Ethereum Could Drop To $1,500, After ETH Gained 30% In Last 2 Weeks
Ethereum is currently at the mercy of sellers that could put a huge dent on its bullish momentum and pull it back to the $1,500 region, or even lower. The king of all altcoins took advantage of the crypto market’s late October push, surging all the way to $1,655. It tried to move past this particular territory to be closer to its $1,700 target.
BNB Price Prediction: Why This Support Is The Key For Fresh Increase
BNB price (Binance coin) declined heavily after the FTX collapse against the US Dollar. BNB must stay above the $300 support to start a fresh increase. Binance coin price started a major decline from the $360 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $300 and...
Dogecoin retest support $0.1; Here Is why Doge Army Must Defend This Region
DOGE’s price needs to stay above $0.1 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $0.15. DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support of $0.1 as the hopes of rallying higher continue to dwindle. DOGE’s price remains strong, holding key support...
Dogecoin Co-Founder Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000
The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has suffered a 5% decline from its $20,000 level, which it has maintained for a couple of weeks. However, during the short rally a few weeks back, Bitcoin’s valuation recovered from its three-month low, shooting above $21,000. These gains brought hope to the crypto market...
Amid Macro Uncertainty, Bitcoin Stabilizes. Incredible October Stats Inside
The world is upside down. Is bitcoin stable now? Or is everything else extremely volatile all of a sudden? As the planet descends into chaos, bitcoin remains in a weird limbo that’s uncharacteristic of the asset and doesn’t seem to end. That’s both what it feels like and what the stats say. In the latest ARK Invest’s The Bitcoin Monthly report, they put it like this, “bitcoin finds itself in a tug of war between oversold on-chain conditions and a chaotic macro environment.”
Tamadoge and Binance Coin Price Prediction – What to expect from Oryen Presale after it gained 100%?
Many crypto analysts speculate that DeFi will see explosive growth as it continues integration into the traditional financial framework. This article outlines price predictions for three DeFi tokens: TAMA, BNB, and ORY. Tamadoge Price Prediction. Tamadoge is a play-to-earn game built on NFT technology. The Tamaverse lets player battle their...
These Events Will Be Key For Bitcoin And Crypto This Week
The Bitcoin and crypto market is kicking off what could be an extremely important week. While the market is currently overwhelmed by the news surrounding the battle between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), the midterm elections and the release of the CPI data in the US are two major events that could be of crucial importance for the market.
4 Bear Market Winners, Sure to Thrive in a Bull Market
Bear markets can completely wilt what could previously be described as a thriving project. Bear markets can also instigate bull market winners, and there have been some stand-out performances so far in this crypto bear market. This article will take a look at 4 projects showing strength in this bear market.
