The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win

It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
State college basketball: Transfer-heavy Oakland men romp in 65-point blowout opener

MAC men Eastern Michigan 75, Wayne State 66: The Eagles soared past the Warriors in Ypsilanti, building a 15-point lead at the half before their Division II foe whittled it down with 46 second-half points, but the main attraction didn’t take the court: Former Ypsi high school standout Emoni Bates, who transferred from Memphis during the offseason and was briefly suspended over gun charges, did not play, reportedly due to coach Stan Heath’s decision. EMU had plenty...
Photo Of Big Ten Away Team Locker Room Is Going Viral

Ohio State struggled with Northwestern for most of Saturday afternoon. Perhaps it was the rain and windy conditions - or perhaps it was the tiny away team locker room that had the Buckeyes in the wrong playing mindset.. Buckeyes reporter Austin Ward shared a photo of the away team locker...
The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig

On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor

Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss

For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023

Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
Gov. Whitmer announces bridge project complete ahead of schedule

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
