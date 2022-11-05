Read full article on original website
Flips Stars55
3d ago
Vote these defund the police incompetent Democrats out of office! I don’t feel safe to pump gas or go to the grocery store anymore! Vote RED!
Reply(21)
34
Lithuanian Observer
3d ago
When a person points the finger of blame at someone else, they are in fact pointing 3 fingers of blame back at themselves. In other words, Jensen is merely attempting to shift the blame for his party’s failures onto the other party. No way in hell I’m going to vote for Jensen.
Reply(23)
17
Michael Leroy
3d ago
I can't believe anyone would vote for someone who let Minneapolis burn to the ground, he was nowhere to be seen, the rioters friend
Reply(5)
18
ELECTION RESULTS: Minnesota's 2022 Midterm Races
MINNESOTA, USA — Election Day in Minnesota has no shortage of storylines with major races across the state, including some that will have national implications. One of the biggest races this election cycle saw was for governor where Democratic incumbent Tim Walz defeated Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen. Mary Moriarty will be the next Hennepin County Attorney, while Dawanna Witt appears to be making history as the next Hennepin County Sheriff.
fox9.com
Minnesota Senate, Attorney General races to be decided
Voters are turning out in large numbers to decide multiple key races in Minnesota, including the Second Congressional District and Attorney General. FOX 9’s Rob Olson and Mary McGuire are onsite reporting the latest from each race.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Statewide General Election Results
Here are the results so far of the Minnesota General Election- key candidates. DFL: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan- 1,025,917 (54%) Republican: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk- 803,446 (43%) Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck- 21,920 (1%) Independence Alliance: Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter- 13,386 (1%) Socialist Workers:...
mprnews.org
'No red wave': Walz reelected Minnesota governor after sharp-elbowed race
Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday won a second term following a race for governor that featured deep divides and big bucks and tested the durability of one party and the viability of the other. “Well, Minnesota, democracy is alive and well in this state,” Walz, his voice hoarse at the...
fox9.com
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Congressional District 8
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District. Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber defeated Democrat Jen Schultz securing 56.02% of the vote to Schultz's 43.88% of the vote as of 12:21 a.m. on Wednesday, with 70.42% of precincts reporting. Minnesota 2022 election results. Tap or click...
FOX 21 Online
2022 Minnesota Statewide Election Preview
MINNESOTA — With Election Day being on Tuesday, here is a look at Minnesota’s key races. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is going for his second term in Minnesota’s top race this year. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is running alongside Walz once again. They are up against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator and Matt Birk, former Minnesota Vikings football player.
fox9.com
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results
Here are the election results so far for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question. DFL: Grant Hauschild- 8,016 (48%) GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 8,748 (52%) State Senate District 7:. DFL: Ben DeNucci- 7,874 (44%) GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 9,619 (54%) State Senate District 8:. DFL: Jen...
mprnews.org
You asked: How do I learn about attorney, judge and school board races?
Several MPR News readers have asked us how to find more information on smaller races such as those for county attorney, judge or school board. Here are some resources that might help. Two of Minnesota’s largest counties are electing county attorneys. To be clear, there are probably two different...
Organizers of what will be Minnesota’s first Black-Led Community Credit Union conducted their “official” organizers meeting
ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- On Oct. 27, The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP), along with the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) hosted the official Arise Community Credit Union Organization Meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005197/en/ Minneapolis credit union community organizers host official meeting to create Minnesota’s first Black-led community credit union. (Photo: Business Wire)
redlakenationnews.com
BMO ordered to pay $563M in Petters fraud; it's largest financial penalty by a Minnesota jury
BMO Financial Group must pay the bankruptcy trustees of Tom Petters $563.7 million in damages for the role a predecessor bank played in the multibillion-dollar fraud by the Minnesota businessman, a federal jury in St. Paul ruled Tuesday. The judgment is believed to be the largest financial penalty ever handed...
lptv.org
Minnesota 2022 General Election Information
Over the few months, we’ve conducted live debates, interviews, and covered events in the Lakeland viewing area to make sure that you’re informed and aware of the candidates on the ballot. . The following is a list of our 2022 coverage. Want more information about voting in Minnesota?...
Politics and pulpits: Christians and Republicans team up to watch the polls Tuesday
Politicking from the pulpit: How right-wing evangelicals are foot soldiers in the battle over the ballot in Minnesota. The post Politics and pulpits: Christians and Republicans team up to watch the polls Tuesday appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
wizmnews.com
GOP hopes to turn Minnesota into red state
TONKA BAY, Minn. (AP) — Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Election: Could Minnesota See Its First Split Statewide Results Since 2006?
(FOX 9) – A one-party sweep of Minnesota’s statewide races has been the norm since the mid-2000s, but a split result in Tuesday’s election looks not only possible, but likely. DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Secretary of State Steve Simon held leads on their respective Republican challengers,...
hot967.fm
Election: MN Attorney General
Recent polls show Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison trailing Republican challenger Jim Schultz. Hamline University analyst David Schultz (no relation) says Ellison needs significant turnout today in Minneapolis and Saint Paul:. “Even in the Twin Cities suburbs his support is weak, and so he needs a… very, very high turnout...
What to do if you encounter misconduct, intimidation or other problems at the polls
MINNEAPOLIS – The federal government will be keeping a close eye on several of Minnesota's polling places. Minneapolis, Hennepin County and Ramsey County are included in a list of 64 jurisdictions the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring on Election Day.The DOJ says it does this regularly to make sure federal voting rights laws are followed. If you see someone breaking the law or encounter another problem at the polls, you can report it. You will have to fill out a complaint form from the state and include the law you think was violated. Then you'll need to get the...
69% of Minnesota small business owners want Republicans to sweep Congress
(The Center Square) – Nearly 70% of Minnesota small business owners said in a survey that it’s best for business if Republicans control Congress. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota election officials prepare for scrutiny on voting, election results
A small group gathered at the Brooklyn Park Water Treatment plant last week to do the painstaking work of preparing for a statewide election. Local officials fed paper ballots into machines, marking some incorrectly to make sure the equipment caught the errors. Workers carefully checked the results against a spreadsheet. These accuracy tests, which happen across the state before any election, are open to the public but usually sparsely attended.
