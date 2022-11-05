MINNEAPOLIS – The federal government will be keeping a close eye on several of Minnesota's polling places. Minneapolis, Hennepin County and Ramsey County are included in a list of 64 jurisdictions the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring on Election Day.The DOJ says it does this regularly to make sure federal voting rights laws are followed. If you see someone breaking the law or encounter another problem at the polls, you can report it. You will have to fill out a complaint form from the state and include the law you think was violated. Then you'll need to get the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO