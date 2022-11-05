Shota Umino returns to NJPW, challenging for US title at Historic X-Over

Umino returned to NJPW's main roster at Saturday's Battle Autumn in Osaka show.

NJPW World

Shota Umino has returned.

Branded as "Roughneck," the NJPW star made his way back to the company's main unit at Saturday's Battle Autumn in Osaka event, answering an open challenge for an IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match set for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over on November 20.

After Will Ospreay retained the US title with a win over Tetsuya Naito in the show's main event, Ospreay issued an open challenge for Historic X-Over. Ospreay referenced "The Forbidden Door," teasing that a North American talent might answer. After the challenge went seemingly unanswered, Gideon Gray of United Empire cut a promo, and confetti shot off to celebrate Ospreay's win.

With the show seemingly over, the lights went out in the arena. A video proclaiming that "Roughneck is coming" played on the video wall, then Umino made his appearance.

Umino attacked Ospreay with a forearm shot, then hit the US champ with a Death Rider in a nod to his former NJPW tag partner Jon Moxley.

Umino posed over Ospreay with the US title belt, seemingly answering the challenge for November 20.

After a stint in the company as a Young Lion, Umino left NJPW on excursion in 2019. He wrestled primarily for RevPro in the United Kingdom in his time away, but also wrestled on NJPW shows in the United States. In addition, he wrestled in a trios bout at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June of this year.

In other notes from Battle Autumn, FTR retained the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team titles in a win over Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb, TJP and Francesco Akira retained the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team titles with a win over BUSHI and Titan, Zack Sabre Jr. and Ren Narita advanced to the finals of the IWGP TV title tournament, plus Kazuchika Okada and Tama Tonga defeated Jay White and KENTA in tag team action.

