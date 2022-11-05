Read full article on original website
I tried Devialet’s spherical new speaker and it makes Amazon Echo feel like a toy
How often does a world-renowned audio team breeze in from Paris for 24 hours and invite you to a salubrious London hotel, to hear what they will only call "Mania"? Not often. And when such invitations do arrive, you drop what you're doing and go. You see, as anyone familiar...
Oculus founder's modified Meta Quest Pro takes immersive VR too far
If you thought Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse plans weren’t scary enough, the founder of Oculus, Palmer Luckey, has designed a VR headset that explodes if the user fails in a video game. The Oculus Rift designer may no longer be a part of the company he founded (which is...
Audio Pro Link2 lets you add streaming smarts to vintage hi-fi
Upgrade your old stack with AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Audio Pro's own multiroom platform. Not content with offering everything from big, easy floorstanding TV speakers to extremely cute rose-gold Bluetooth options, Scandinavian specialist Audio Pro is also giving users a way to upgrade whatever older hi-fi kit they already own.
Vigilant Audio SwitchOne review
These might not be cheap, but the surprisingly small Vigilant Audio SwitchOne are great sounding speakers for any computer setup. And, bedroom musicians will appreciate the ability to switch to a flatter frequency response for their production needs. Of course, it is missing USB connectivity, but it at least comes with Bluetooth and a few other input options.
How to customize a WordPress theme
While choosing the first good-looking theme that catches your eye and then settling for a run-of-the-mill website might seem like a superb idea at the start - it can save you some time in the short run - it could ultimately cripple your site and hinder its growth. If you’re...
Microsoft Teams is getting a major speed boost, you lucky things
Using Microsoft Teams should soon be a much quicker and smoother experience for users everywhere thanks to some new speed-related updates. The video conferencing service has announced a number of under-the-hood upgrades aimed at improving the user experience when navigating around the Microsoft Teams platform. The company claims that these...
Xiaomi 13 leak shows a gorgeous new design with iPhone 14 influences
The Xiaomi 13 is likely to be a big upgrade over the Xiaomi 12, and it could also sport a very different design if unofficial new renders are anything to go by. Shared by @OnLeaks (opens in new tab) – a leaker with a solid track record – on behalf of CompareDial (opens in new tab), the renders show a phone with a flat screen, flat aluminum sides, and a square camera block on the rear, all of which are departures from the Xiaomi 12, and make for a device that looks similar to the iPhone 14 line.
iFi Uno is a tiny, cheap DAC that easily upgrades sound from your phone or laptop
If you’ve been looking to soup up the sonics coming from your laptop or mobile device but haven’t had the cash to commit to hi-res audio, British audio specialists iFi may have the solution with their super affordable new Uno portable DAC and headphone amplifier. Touted as a...
Apple’s life-saving satellite feature could arrive in your iPhone 14's next update
One of the biggest announcements to emerge from Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event concerned the company’s potentially groundbreaking Emergency SOS via Satellite feature – but until now, we’d heard precious little about when it might actually arrive. In a new support post (opens in new tab)...
AnyCubic Kobra Go 3D Printer Review review
The Kobra Go is the entry-level model in AnyCubic's range of 3D printers. Some features have been paired back, such as using a dial and LCD control system rather than a touch screen; print speed and accuracy are also slightly lower than the rest of the range; however, the Kobra Go is still capable of producing aesthetically superb prints. From the outset, the Kobra Go's solid form and print quality impress; the basic LCD interface may not be as user-friendly as the other Kobra machines, but it's still easy to navigate. Overall a great first printer for having fun and a solid choice for anyone looking for a starting place for their 3D print journey.
Garmin takes swipe at Apple with its 'months, not days' Instinct Crossover battery life
Garmin has announced the Garmin Instinct Crossover, a hybrid smartwatch with analog timekeeping designed for “those who appreciate a classic analogue watch experience, but who do not want to compromise essential smartwatch functionality or rugged watch durability.”. It’s a Garmin Instinct 2, one of the best Garmin watches, with...
The ultimate all-in-one for streamers, singers, podcasters and audio pros
Whether you’re a podcaster or a producer, a Twitch streamer or a YouTuber, the RØDECaster Pro II will blow you away. It takes everything that’s amazing about the revolutionary RØDECaster Pro all-in-one studio and turns it up to eleven. The Swiss Army knife of audio. The...
Nvidia RTX 4080 set to sell out on day one, with even less stock than RTX 4090
The Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB will go on sale on November 16, and it has every chance of being one of the best graphics cards money can buy. Good luck getting one, though: according to YouTuber and hardware leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead (opens in new tab), the stock situation for the new GPU looks pretty dire.
Matter will finally make my smart home dreams come true – here’s how
Right now, I’m living in a rented apartment, but I’ve got lofty dreams of home ownership one day (and, given market conditions, those are very lofty.) There are many benefits to this - namely, that I want a dog - but a pretty close second is having the freedom to do what I want with my space. It’s been an aspiration of mine for a while now to have my very own smart home with the full gamut of devices. I’m talking blinds, smart lighting, robot vacuums, smart locks - the full shebang.
MacBook Air vs Chromebook: which is the right laptop for you?
If you’re looking for a new portable PC and don’t want to buy a Windows laptop, there are two main competitors available to you. Yes, we know that you can install Linux on a laptop, but if you do that you’re probably so tech-aware that you hardly need our advice. For most consumers, the primary alternatives are MacBooks and Chromebooks.
How to download Pokémon Go: play it on any smartphone
Those looking to download Pokémon Go, you've come to the right place. The revolutionary mobile game has been going for a while now, but there's still plenty of fun to be had for new players. Whether you're playing on the best iPhone or the best Android phone, you'll need to know how to download it first.
Google Cloud just backed one of the biggest blockchain firms around
Google Cloud has announced it is now running a Solana validator in a move that sees the company strengthen its commitment to blockchain even further. A tweet (opens in new tab) on the official Google Cloud account jovially asked Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko: “Should we tell our followers the big news?”
Sonic Frontiers review
Sonic Frontiers is a bold new direction for the struggling hedgehog, and thankfully, one that’s paid off. Zipping across lush, open maps at ludicrous speeds is exhilarating. It’s fueled by a gameplay loop that encourages tearing up and down each island, ticking off as many challenges as you want. It may be a touch rough around the edges, but Sonic Frontiers marks a triumphant return to form.
This Sonos-style amp from SVS turns any speaker into a streaming machine
With the best wireless speakers widely available from companies like Sonos, Apple, and others, including models that can be paired for stereo playback, regular non-streaming options are starting to seem outmoded. Some pricier streaming speakers like the KEF LS50 Wireless II can even connect directly to a TV via an...
