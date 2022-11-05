ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Late week 'wash-out' possible

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the region has experienced a soaking rain. This year has been much drier than normal in Rochester. Through today we are experiencing the 25th driest year on record with dry weather expected through at least early Friday morning. It looks like this trend could end this Friday as the tropical remains of Nicole move up the east coast from Florida.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Wind & showers move in overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After record breaking warmth across the area on Saturday, a cold front will put an end to our September-like air. Winds will ramp up a bit ahead of that cold front, with some gusts 40-45 mph for a few hours tonight, mainly in the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes. A Wind Advisory is posted for Monroe, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Yates Counties through midnight. The cold front itself will come in with a period of gusty showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. While most of this rain will be out of here by sunrise Sunday, a few showers will likely linger into the start of the day. We’ll begin to see some clearing in the sky by the afternoon, and highs will top out in the lower half of the 60s. So, while the 2nd half of the weekend won’t be nearly as warm as the first, we’ll still remain warmer than average.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Record high and a little rain this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We ended the work week on a high note, literally. High temperatures soared into the lower half of the 70s, but falling short of the record high of 78 degrees. That may change on Saturday. We expect to come close to, if not break the record high on Saturday, which stands at 75 degrees from 2015. A warm wind will blow, which will also help to nudge us up a little more. A weak cold front will move through Saturday night, which will bring in a few hours of rain, and slightly cooler air for Sunday, though still well above average. At this point, we don’t expect to break any records on Sunday, but we won’t be far from it. Sunday’s record stands at 72 degrees. Any rain early Sunday should end, leaving us with more dry weather for the rest of the weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County saw increase in flu cases throughout October

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The latest flu numbers show a significant jump in cases here in Monroe County. There have been 348 confirmed flu cases as of the week ending October 29, according to the Monroe County Health Department. That’s up from 100 cases the week before and 11 people are hospitalized. No flu-related deaths have been confirmed here to date.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

On the lookout for holiday scams

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The holiday season is practically here, which means online shopping is in full swing — and so are the scammers. Local CPA Garrett Wagner says staying safe online is a crucial part to making sure the holiday are smooth as possible. Wagner recommends checking URLs and email addresses to make sure […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Two houses to be demolished after overnight fires

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department was called to two house fires overnight Saturday. The first fire took place at a house on Langham Street shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived to the house they saw smoke and fire on the front porch and the first floor. Firefighters said there was no one […]
ROCHESTER, NY
NYS Music

Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This November

The temps are cooling but the jams are just heating up and the longer nights just give us more time to rock out. Time to finish the first full “post-pandemic” year of live music strong. November is already well under way, but we still have some surefire live music picks and shows for you in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy