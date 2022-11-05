Read full article on original website
Late week 'wash-out' possible
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the region has experienced a soaking rain. This year has been much drier than normal in Rochester. Through today we are experiencing the 25th driest year on record with dry weather expected through at least early Friday morning. It looks like this trend could end this Friday as the tropical remains of Nicole move up the east coast from Florida.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Wind & showers move in overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After record breaking warmth across the area on Saturday, a cold front will put an end to our September-like air. Winds will ramp up a bit ahead of that cold front, with some gusts 40-45 mph for a few hours tonight, mainly in the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes. A Wind Advisory is posted for Monroe, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Yates Counties through midnight. The cold front itself will come in with a period of gusty showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. While most of this rain will be out of here by sunrise Sunday, a few showers will likely linger into the start of the day. We’ll begin to see some clearing in the sky by the afternoon, and highs will top out in the lower half of the 60s. So, while the 2nd half of the weekend won’t be nearly as warm as the first, we’ll still remain warmer than average.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Record high and a little rain this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We ended the work week on a high note, literally. High temperatures soared into the lower half of the 70s, but falling short of the record high of 78 degrees. That may change on Saturday. We expect to come close to, if not break the record high on Saturday, which stands at 75 degrees from 2015. A warm wind will blow, which will also help to nudge us up a little more. A weak cold front will move through Saturday night, which will bring in a few hours of rain, and slightly cooler air for Sunday, though still well above average. At this point, we don’t expect to break any records on Sunday, but we won’t be far from it. Sunday’s record stands at 72 degrees. Any rain early Sunday should end, leaving us with more dry weather for the rest of the weekend.
Strong wind gusts in CNY could reach up to 50 mph, advisory issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service warns strong winds could cause power outages in Central New York Saturday night into Sunday morning. The weather service issued a wind advisory for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties. The advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Sunday.
Kucko’s Camera: Lunar eclipse
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko headed to the rooftop of the First Federal Building in Rochester early Tuesday for a look at the lunar eclipse.
Rochester’s rare view of the Total Lunar Eclipse on Tuesday morning
Rochester got a glimpse of the Lunar Eclipse in the night sky.
Sunrise Smart Start: 4-year-old shot, house fire
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Car crash on 390 South, traffic backed up
They added that the left and center lanes are blocked.
Crash closes section of Inner Loop near State Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed a westbound section of the Inner Loop in Rochester Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the entrance to 490 West. At least four vehicles were damaged at the scene. Traffic is being routed to the State Street off ramp. Police have not […]
Kucko’s Camera: The Alton Sylor Memorial Bridge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to Angelica Creek for an up-close look at the longest clear span timber arch in the United States of America. Location
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County saw increase in flu cases throughout October
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The latest flu numbers show a significant jump in cases here in Monroe County. There have been 348 confirmed flu cases as of the week ending October 29, according to the Monroe County Health Department. That’s up from 100 cases the week before and 11 people are hospitalized. No flu-related deaths have been confirmed here to date.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
On the lookout for holiday scams
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The holiday season is practically here, which means online shopping is in full swing — and so are the scammers. Local CPA Garrett Wagner says staying safe online is a crucial part to making sure the holiday are smooth as possible. Wagner recommends checking URLs and email addresses to make sure […]
Silver Alert canceled, missing Cheektowaga woman found
According to the alert, 77-year-old Paulette Witherspoon left her home on Woodell Avenue on foot around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
Two houses to be demolished after overnight fires
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department was called to two house fires overnight Saturday. The first fire took place at a house on Langham Street shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived to the house they saw smoke and fire on the front porch and the first floor. Firefighters said there was no one […]
First Responders Spotlight: Fire chief/veterinarian saves people and pets during emergencies
"People care about their animals, and no one wants to see an animal suffer," he said.
17-year-old killed in car accident
Officers responded to the area of Bluff Drive and Garfield Avenue and found a deceased, 17-year-old male inside a 2007 Audi.
NYS Music
Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This November
The temps are cooling but the jams are just heating up and the longer nights just give us more time to rock out. Time to finish the first full “post-pandemic” year of live music strong. November is already well under way, but we still have some surefire live music picks and shows for you in Rochester.
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
MCSO: Woman taken to hospital after house fire in Town of Sweden
Deputies confirmed that at least one woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
