Election integrity is still a 'top priority' for Twitter despite mass layoffs, safety chief said

Twitter's head of safety and integrity said that election integrity remains a "top priority" despite Friday's mass layoffs.

About half the workforce has been let go just a week after Elon Musk took over. Yoel Roth is one of the more senior executives to survive the cull that has resulted in numerous prominent figures departing .

Activists , advertisers , and public figures have raised concerns about the self-described "free-speech absolutist" Musk's takeover of Twitter. Many fear the prospect of far looser content-moderation standards.

Some say major cuts to Twitter's moderation teams could create ideal conditions for disinformation and hateful content ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.

At a fundraising event on Friday, President Joe Biden said Musk had bought "an outfit that sends and spews lies all across the world."

Roth downplayed such concerns and tweeted on Friday night: "With early voting underway in the US, our efforts on election integrity — including harmful misinformation that can suppress the vote and combatting state-backed information operations — remain a top priority."

He added that his own trust-and-safety team had remained relatively unscathed amid the layoffs: "Yesterday's reduction in force affected approximately 15% of our Trust & Safety organization (as opposed to approximately 50% cuts company-wide), with our front-line moderation staff experiencing the least impact."

Other departments haven't escaped so lightly. Musk axed Twitter's curation team, which worked to counter misinformation, entirely . The public-policy team, which is responsible for accrediting politicians' Twitter accounts, also suffered deep cuts, Politico reported.

A coalition of civil-rights groups , including the NAACP and the ADL , have called on advertisers to boycott Twitter — citing concerns over a loosening of its content-moderation policies under Musk's leadership.

Representatives of the #StopToxicTwitter coalition met with Musk earlier this week, but said their concerns have intensified in the wake of the mass layoffs.

Free Press , a member of the coalition, said in a statement on Friday that the job made it "impossible for the company to uphold critical brand safeguards and content-moderation standards."

NAACP President Derrick Johnson tweeted: "It is immoral, dangerous, and highly destructive to our democracy for any advertiser to fund a platform that fuels hate speech, election denialism and conspiracy theories."

Companies including General Motors, Pfizer, General Mills, and Volkswagen have reportedly paused their advertising on Twitter following Musk's takeover.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.