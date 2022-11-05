Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Teradata (TDC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
TDC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%. The metric declined 27.9% year over year and 6.1%, sequentially. Revenues of $417 million were down 3%, sequentially. The same also decreased 9% year over year on a...
Zacks.com
PerkinElmer (PKI) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Decline Y/Y
PKI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 pro-forma adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 per share by 2%. The bottom line, however, declined 34.6% from the year-ago quarter. PerkinElmer signed an agreement to divest its Applied, Food and Enterprise Services (“AES”)...
Zacks.com
PacBio's (PACB) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag
PACB - Free Report) , popularly known as PacBio, delivered adjusted loss per share of 32 cents in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the year-ago loss of 23 cents per share. The figure was, however, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents. The...
Zacks.com
ICF International (ICFI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Increase Y/Y
ICFI - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has lost 6.6% since the earnings release on Nov 3, as ICFI’s revenue guidance for 2022 was weak. Revenues are now projected in the range of $1.760-$1.790 billion (prior view: $1.760-$1.820 billion). The midpoint ($1.775 billion) of the guidance is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.78 billion.
Zacks.com
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q3 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
TRIP - Free Report) reported adjusted third-quarter 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.2%. The bottom line declined 24.3% sequentially. Nevertheless, it increased 75% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Revenues of $459 million surged 51% year over year and 10%, sequentially. The...
Zacks.com
Natera (NTRA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
NTRA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.42. This compares to loss of $1.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AFC Gamma Inc. (. AFCG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
Zacks.com
Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ANIK - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.29 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
HCI Group (HCI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
HCI Group (. HCI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $5.62 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $6.04. This compares to loss of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Zacks.com
Carvana (CVNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
CVNA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $2.67 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.02. This compares to loss of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
ChromaDex (CDXC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
CDXC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q1 Earnings Meet Mark, Sales Dip Y/Y
HAIN - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while earnings met the same. Both the top and the bottom line fell from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. However, management reaffirmed its view for fiscal 2023. Shares of this manufacturer, marketer,...
Zacks.com
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
LCID - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.40 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.33. This compares to loss of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
AEVA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Kilroy Realty (KRC) Q3 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
KRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
MKS Instruments (MKSI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
MKS Instruments (. MKSI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Globus Medical (GMED) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
GMED - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.85%. A...
Zacks.com
Invest Like Warren Buffett With These 3 Stocks
OXY - Free Report) , McKesson Corp. (. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. For those interested in investing like the Oracle of Omaha, let’s take a deeper dive into each one. Citigroup. Citigroup,...
Zacks.com
Atmos Energy (ATO) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
ATO - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 9, after market close. The natural gas distribution company reported an average surprise of 1.54% in the last four quarters. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Zacks.com
Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HRZN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.30%. A...
Comments / 0