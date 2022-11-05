ICFI - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has lost 6.6% since the earnings release on Nov 3, as ICFI’s revenue guidance for 2022 was weak. Revenues are now projected in the range of $1.760-$1.790 billion (prior view: $1.760-$1.820 billion). The midpoint ($1.775 billion) of the guidance is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.78 billion.

