Teradata (TDC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

TDC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%. The metric declined 27.9% year over year and 6.1%, sequentially. Revenues of $417 million were down 3%, sequentially. The same also decreased 9% year over year on a...
Zacks.com

PerkinElmer (PKI) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Decline Y/Y

PKI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 pro-forma adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 per share by 2%. The bottom line, however, declined 34.6% from the year-ago quarter. PerkinElmer signed an agreement to divest its Applied, Food and Enterprise Services (“AES”)...
Zacks.com

PacBio's (PACB) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

PACB - Free Report) , popularly known as PacBio, delivered adjusted loss per share of 32 cents in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the year-ago loss of 23 cents per share. The figure was, however, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents. The...
Zacks.com

ICF International (ICFI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Increase Y/Y

ICFI - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has lost 6.6% since the earnings release on Nov 3, as ICFI’s revenue guidance for 2022 was weak. Revenues are now projected in the range of $1.760-$1.790 billion (prior view: $1.760-$1.820 billion). The midpoint ($1.775 billion) of the guidance is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.78 billion.
Zacks.com

TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q3 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

TRIP - Free Report) reported adjusted third-quarter 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.2%. The bottom line declined 24.3% sequentially. Nevertheless, it increased 75% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Revenues of $459 million surged 51% year over year and 10%, sequentially. The...
Zacks.com

Natera (NTRA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

NTRA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.42. This compares to loss of $1.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

AFC Gamma Inc. (. AFCG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
Zacks.com

Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

ANIK - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.29 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

HCI Group (HCI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

HCI Group (. HCI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $5.62 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $6.04. This compares to loss of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Zacks.com

Carvana (CVNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

CVNA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $2.67 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.02. This compares to loss of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

ChromaDex (CDXC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

CDXC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q1 Earnings Meet Mark, Sales Dip Y/Y

HAIN - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while earnings met the same. Both the top and the bottom line fell from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. However, management reaffirmed its view for fiscal 2023. Shares of this manufacturer, marketer,...
Zacks.com

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

LCID - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.40 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.33. This compares to loss of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

AEVA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Kilroy Realty (KRC) Q3 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

KRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

MKS Instruments (MKSI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

MKS Instruments (. MKSI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Globus Medical (GMED) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

GMED - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.85%. A...
Zacks.com

Invest Like Warren Buffett With These 3 Stocks

OXY - Free Report) , McKesson Corp. (. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. For those interested in investing like the Oracle of Omaha, let’s take a deeper dive into each one. Citigroup. Citigroup,...
Zacks.com

Atmos Energy (ATO) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

ATO - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 9, after market close. The natural gas distribution company reported an average surprise of 1.54% in the last four quarters. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Zacks.com

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

HRZN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.30%. A...

