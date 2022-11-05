ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

BREAKING: Ben Chilwell Ruled Out Of World Cup With Hamstring Injury

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5HFE_0izqFGiP00

Ben Chilwell has been ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ben Chilwell's World Cup dream is unfortunately over, after it was today revealed that the player will not be able to take part due to how significant the hamstring injury he suffered against Dinamo Zagreb is.

Chilwell left the stadium on crutches on Wednesday night, and had to wait until today to find out the significance of the injury, and the diagnosis is certainly not good, and probably worse than originally thought.

The hamstring injury is a bad one, and he will miss the World Cup and possibly beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5bOk_0izqFGiP00
Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Chelsea announced today via a statement on their Twitter account that Ben Chilwell would sadly miss this years World Cup tournament in Qatar. It is a huge blow for Chilwell, who only recovered from a knee injury recently.

The full-back was in great form heading into the tournament, and possibly would have pushed Luke Shaw for a starting spot in the England team, that dream is now over, and Chilwell will watch the tournament from home.

Reece James has a chance of making the knockout stages of the tournament, but for the moment both Chelsea full-backs are ruled out.

Chelsea's official statement stated this,

“Following the injury vs Dinamo, Ben has undergone a scan - results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury, he’s unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup”,

We wish Ben Chilwell a speedy recovery!

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dani Alves: Brazil manager Tite explains defender’s World Cup squad inclusion

Brazil named their squad for the World Cup 2022 on Monday, with one of the most intriguing inclusions being that of veteran full-back Dani Alves.Now aged 39, Alves is playing in Mexico for UNAM but has not featured for a month due to a knee issue.World Cup 2022 LIVE: Brazil squad announcement and latest newsHowever, he’s in the 26-man Selecao group as one of four full-backs, where he’ll likely go up against Juventus’ versatile performer Danilo for a starting spot on the right side of defence.Head coach Tite has detailed exactly why Alves, the oldest and most-capped player in...
Yardbarker

Manchester United trio make 26-man Brazil squad for World Cup

Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup and it includes a number of Manchester United players. Selecao coach Tite named his squad on Monday and there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firming and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, none of the Brazilian contingent at Old...
The Independent

Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after one win in last nine Premier League games

Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a dismal run of only one win in their past nine Premier League games saw them sink into the relegation zone.Hasenhuttl’s side were well beaten by Newcastle United on the weekend, losing 4-1 at St Mary’s Stadium, and they were booed off the pitch at the final whistle. Asked after the game if he saw a way out of their current troubles, the Austrian manager responded: “No, not at the moment.”Hasenhuttl was appointed in December 2018 and took the club to an impressive 11th-placed finish in the Premier League in his first full...
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich striker snubs interest from Manchester United to stay in Germany

Manchester United are seriously interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in January. That is according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, who claims United’s hopes could be dashed as Choupo-Moting would prefer to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich after the World Cup.
NBC Sports

Brazil squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup

Which 26 players will be in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup?. Tite revealed on Monday his 26-man roster ahead of the tournament in Qatar, set to kick off Nov. 20 when the host nation faces Ecuador in Al Khor. The five-time World Cup winners will begin their...
The Independent

Kalvin Phillips gives injury update ahead of England World Cup squad announcement

Kalvin Phillips says he is “hopeful” of being included in England’s World Cup squad after recovering from a shoulder injury. Phillips underwent surgery on his shoulder in September and has not played since, although the Manchester City midfielder could return to the bench for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fixture against Chelsea. However Phillips, who starred for England during their run to the Euro 2020 final, has completed 90 minutes just once this season - raising fears that he may not be fit enough to play a part for England in Qatar. But the 26-year-old believes he is able to start...
The Associated Press

Brazil World Cup squad includes 9 forwards, Dani Alves

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s wealth of attacking options was highlighted when nine forwards were picked in the World Cup squad on Monday. Neymar spearheaded the group of forwards including relative youngsters Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo. Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, capped since 2014, missed out.
Yardbarker

Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad

With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Wales manager Robert Page set to announce 26-man squad

Robert Page will announce his 26-man squad for Wales' first World Cup in 64 years when he returns to Tylorstown in the Rhondda valley on Wednesday. Manager Page will reveal the squad at a special event in his hometown shortly after 19:00 GMT, live on BBC One Wales. Captain Gareth...
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy