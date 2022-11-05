Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County.

A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot.

The man was taken to Riverside Hospital where he was pronounced dead, per FCSO.

No further information is known at this time as the FCSO’s detective bureau is investigating.

