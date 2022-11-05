Read full article on original website
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Police Looking for Detroit Man Who Tortured Dog & Sent Video to Ex
Police in the Detroit area are looking for a man who videotaped his ex-girlfriend's dog being tortured and then sent her the footage. Julius Holley is accused of stealing the woman's six-pound Yorkie, torturing it, and leaving it in a bucket outside the woman's front door. Horrific Case of Animal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit cleans up illegal dumping site that contained abandoned vehicles, houses
DETROIT – A lot on Detroit’s west side is getting cleaned up after a video shows the illegal dumping issues going on in that neighborhood. The lot is off Grandview Street south of 8 Mile Road and on Tuesday the city responded to the mess that was left in front of an abandoned home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Man, 62, stabbed at business on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the connection with the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in downtown Dearborn. According to Dearborn police, the stabbing took place on Nov. 3 on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue. Officials say that the victim was found inside the business covered in blood and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.
Detroit man faces first-degree murder charge for shooting his girlfriend
A 66-year-old Detroit man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his live-in girlfriend. He also faces two felony firearms charges.
41-Year-Old Man In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Nov. 6, Sunday. According to the police, a 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was hit by a driver when he was attempting to refuel his car near an exit ramp.
40-year-old man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting resident after slashing tires near downtown Farmington
A 40-year-old Farmington Hills man has been charged for the attempted murder of another man after police say he fired multiple shots outside a home in Farmington.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5th person arrested after local Facebook celebrity killed during live stream in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a local Facebook celebrity who was shot and killed in Ypsilanti Township after an argument with commenters during a live stream. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. June 28 in the 1000 block...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s a look at Michigan’s most dangerous intersections based on 2021 police car accident reports
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Auto Law has compiled a list of the most dangerous intersections based on police car accident reports for 2021. Coming in at No. 1 is the intersection on 11 Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Warren, which had 173 total crashes. Intersections in...
A department in mourning: Funeral arrangements announced for late Shelby Twp. Police Sergeant Dan Kammerzell
It will be a ceremony in honor of life and selfless service for a highly decorated police officer who died suddenly while on duty in Macomb County on Saturday.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Denied a drink, drunken bar customer threatens staff; drunken driver arrested with crack cocaine, Rx drugs
Denied a drink, drunken bar customer threatens staff. A Royal Oak man is facing assault and other charges after police say he threatened to return and shoot a bartender who refused to serve the intoxicated suspect a drink. Staff at O’Toole’s, 205 W. Fifth Street called police Oct. 29....
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 man fatally shot, 1 injured in serious condition on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Two men were shot on the west side of Detroit at 10:45 a.m. on Monday morning. According to Detroit police, two adult males were sitting in a white Malibu when they were shot Monday morning. The unknown suspect fired shots from another vehicle and fled the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old boy shot in Sumpter Township
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy has been shot in Sumpter Township just off Rawsonville Road in Wayne County. The gunfire erupted in the Rawsonville mobile home park, where several vehicles were struck, and two homes were hit. The condition of the teenager has not been reported. Officials...
ClickOnDetroit.com
6 Detroit residents accused of kidnapping, beating woman they thought was involved in carjacking
DETROIT – Six Detroit residents have been charged after they kidnapped a woman they wrongly believed was involved in a carjacking and beat her for information about the crime, officials said. An indictment was unsealed Thursday (Nov. 3) and revealed that six people were charged Oct. 12 in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman struck in face after driver giving her ride threw her purse out window to 2 men in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman was struck in the face after another woman she had requested a ride from took her to an unknown location in Detroit and tossed her purse out the window to two men, police said. Officials from Wayne State University said the robbery happened at 9:50...
fox2detroit.com
72-year-old man found dead on I-96 leaving family with questions
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 72-year-old man was hit and killed on a Detroit freeway - but the family of Michael Thomas says he was as mentally and physically healthy as can be. Now his death is the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation. "We just want answers," said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old Sterling Heights man struck, killed while crossing Mound Road
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 30-year-old Sterling Heights man was struck by an SUV and killed while attempting to cross Mound Road. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 8) on Mound Road between 18 Mile and 18 1/2 Mile roads. Police said the man was trying...
Man, woman carjack young Detroit woman sitting in her car at apartment complex, DPD asking for tips
The search is on for a man and woman who carjacked a Detroit woman while she was sitting in her car last week at an apartment complex on Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
3 facing charges in Northern Michigan after trooper clocks car going 104 mph; driver switched seats, had baggie of fentanyl in sock
Three men have been charged after Michigan State Police caught their car speeding on I-75 in Northern Michigan while the driver was in possession of drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Dearborn man arrested in connection with stabbing
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after a stabbing incident in the city's west end. Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Malcolm Merritt Washington with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Dearborn Police Department said on Nov. 3 they responded to reports of a stabbing victim on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue.When they arrived at the business, police said they found a 62-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds, covered in blood. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Witnesses directed patrol officers to the suspect, later identified as Washington. He was arrested without incident. Police said a knife was recovered during the arrest. Washington was arraigned before Honorable Judge Mark Somers of the 19th District Court and was remanded to the Wayne County Jail without bond. The Preliminary Exam has been scheduled for Nov. 23. The case remains under investigation.
Police seek 2 suspects after armed carjacking in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the community as they search for two suspects involved in a carjacking in Detroit.The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at about 8 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old female was sitting in her car when she was approached by an armed suspect, who ordered her to get out of her vehicle, a blue 2020 Ford Fusion. Then, that suspect and another suspect got into her vehicle and fled the scene.No one was injured. The vehicle was later recovered. Police say the first suspect was described as a male with dreadlocks and wearing a black jacket that had red and white on it. The second suspect was an unarmed female.If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
