ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Man, 62, stabbed at business on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the connection with the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in downtown Dearborn. According to Dearborn police, the stabbing took place on Nov. 3 on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue. Officials say that the victim was found inside the business covered in blood and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old boy shot in Sumpter Township

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy has been shot in Sumpter Township just off Rawsonville Road in Wayne County. The gunfire erupted in the Rawsonville mobile home park, where several vehicles were struck, and two homes were hit. The condition of the teenager has not been reported. Officials...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

72-year-old man found dead on I-96 leaving family with questions

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 72-year-old man was hit and killed on a Detroit freeway - but the family of Michael Thomas says he was as mentally and physically healthy as can be. Now his death is the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation. "We just want answers," said...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Dearborn man arrested in connection with stabbing

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after a stabbing incident in the city's west end. Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Malcolm Merritt Washington with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Dearborn Police Department said on Nov. 3 they responded to reports of a stabbing victim on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue.When they arrived at the business, police said they found a 62-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds, covered in blood. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Witnesses directed patrol officers to the suspect, later identified as Washington. He was arrested without incident. Police said a knife was recovered during the arrest. Washington was arraigned before Honorable Judge Mark Somers of the 19th District Court and was remanded to the Wayne County Jail without bond. The Preliminary Exam has been scheduled for Nov. 23.  The case remains under investigation. 
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Police seek 2 suspects after armed carjacking in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the community as they search for two suspects involved in a carjacking in Detroit.The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at about 8 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old female was sitting in her car when she was approached by an armed suspect, who ordered her to get out of her vehicle, a blue 2020 Ford Fusion. Then, that suspect and another suspect got into her vehicle and fled the scene.No one was injured. The vehicle was later recovered. Police say the first suspect was described as a male with dreadlocks and wearing a black jacket that had red and white on it. The second suspect was an unarmed female.If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy