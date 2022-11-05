ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

vermontjournal.com

Springfield Family Eyecare ribbon cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated with Springfield Family Eyecare on their re-opening, expansion, and as new members of their Chambers. Dr. Mercedes Smith debuted a beautiful, new, expanded office at their location at 2 Summer St., Springfield, VT...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
VTDigger

Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital

The contract, which will run through September 2025, includes language recognizing the hospital’s obligation to honor a staffing grid it submits to the state; safety and health provisions; and improvements to critical need and other specialty pay. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Historic bridge in Poultney successfully removed

POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The historic truss bridge over the Poultney River located at the intersection of Thrall Road and River Street has been successfully removed. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that cranes lifted the bridge and placed it on the north side of the river, where it was disassembled, to repurpose it for use on one of the State rail trails.
POULTNEY, VT
WCAX

Moderators assigned to NH polling places to ensure integrity of vote

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Voter turnout was steady in Lebanon, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. That’s according to the election officials in Ward 2. Officials say a free and fair election is the foundation of democracy. Moderators are assigned to every polling place to help ensure the integrity of the...
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. Senatorial candidate Peter Welch and his fellow democratic candidates on the statewide ticket made a whistle-stop train station appearance in Burlington, Middlebury and Rutland this is the final joint event by Vermont Democrats, showcasing a unified front.
BURLINGTON, VT
iputney.com

2 Bedroom house for rent furnished for 3 months this winter

We will be away this year, leaving our house available to be rented. The dates would be approximately from Thanksgiving until the second week in March. The house is fully furnished and is located about 2 miles from the village of Putney, near the Greenwood School. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and lots of great light for the wintertime.
PUTNEY, VT
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Police ID victim in Rutland fatal shooting

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Rutland Monday night. The Vermont State Police say Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, died of gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity and that he was targetted in the apparent homicide. The shooting...
RUTLAND, VT
WMUR.com

Man killed in forklift accident in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, N.H. — The Hopkinton Police Department is investigating a deadly forklift accident. Firefighters and police were called to McLane's Northeast on Maple Street at 3:42 a.m. Friday for a report of a forklift accident. They said a man, who was an employee of the supply chain supplier company, was injured and later died from his injuries. The man's name has not yet been released.
HOPKINTON, NH
WCAX

Motorcyclist dies in Hoosick Falls crash

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Hoosick Falls, New York. It happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. on High Street just North of Danforth Street. Hoosick Falls Police say the operator lost control and hit a telephone pole. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
WCAX

Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will be charged with his fourth DUI after a suspected blown tire led to a crash on Sunday, injuring a man on a motorcycle. Vermont State Police say Danny Main, 35, of Shaftsbury, was driving on Route 7 in Pownal around 9:30 a.m. when his tire reportedly blew, causing him to cross the center line and hit a man on a motorcycle.
POWNAL, VT
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Nature Lover’s Hillside Estate in Vermont

Bird watching, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, trail running, maple tapping, skating, hiking, basketball, and Ping-Pong: These are just a handful of the activities awaiting the next owner of Star Hill Farm. This 183-acre estate is nestled in the hills of South Woodstock, Vermont, and offers an array of amenities, all in one picture-perfect package.
WOODSTOCK, VT
WNYT

Vermont motorcycle crash leads to DUI arrest

A serious motorcycle crash ended with a DUI arrest in Bennington County. Officers said this crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Pownal. An SUV was heading southbound when a tire blew off, say investigators. That caused the driver to swerve into the other lane, hitting a man on a motorcycle.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT

