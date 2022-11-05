Read full article on original website
Related
In Springfield, a Mom Fights to Send Her Son With Disabilities Back to School
Every day, when 10-year-old Maurice wakes up, his mother, Lauren, sings him the 1960s pop song “Good Morning Starshine.” She asks him if he slept well, hugs and kisses him, and gives him his morning medicine. Every night, before Maurice goes to bed, Lauren tells him how strong,...
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Family Eyecare ribbon cutting
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated with Springfield Family Eyecare on their re-opening, expansion, and as new members of their Chambers. Dr. Mercedes Smith debuted a beautiful, new, expanded office at their location at 2 Summer St., Springfield, VT...
Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital
The contract, which will run through September 2025, includes language recognizing the hospital’s obligation to honor a staffing grid it submits to the state; safety and health provisions; and improvements to critical need and other specialty pay. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital.
NEWS10 ABC
Historic bridge in Poultney successfully removed
POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The historic truss bridge over the Poultney River located at the intersection of Thrall Road and River Street has been successfully removed. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that cranes lifted the bridge and placed it on the north side of the river, where it was disassembled, to repurpose it for use on one of the State rail trails.
Adult-use recreational cannabis shop to open in Bennington, Vt.
BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS 10) – As the chances to open an adult use recreational cannabis store in New York by the end of 2022 seems to be going up in smoke, Vermonters are already enjoying the blossoming new industry. As the flowering new cannabis industry grows across the country and there are more delays in […]
WCAX
Moderators assigned to NH polling places to ensure integrity of vote
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Voter turnout was steady in Lebanon, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. That’s according to the election officials in Ward 2. Officials say a free and fair election is the foundation of democracy. Moderators are assigned to every polling place to help ensure the integrity of the...
WCAX
Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. Senatorial candidate Peter Welch and his fellow democratic candidates on the statewide ticket made a whistle-stop train station appearance in Burlington, Middlebury and Rutland this is the final joint event by Vermont Democrats, showcasing a unified front.
iputney.com
2 Bedroom house for rent furnished for 3 months this winter
We will be away this year, leaving our house available to be rented. The dates would be approximately from Thanksgiving until the second week in March. The house is fully furnished and is located about 2 miles from the village of Putney, near the Greenwood School. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and lots of great light for the wintertime.
‘Terrified’: Vermont woman attacked by bear saved by flashlight
WINHALL, Vt. — A Vermont woman was attacked by a bear after her dog chased a cub up a tree, angering the protective mother. Sarah Dietl, 43, of Winhall, needed 15 staples in her scalp and suffered from “a mangled” hand, cuts on her face and a gash in her side, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.
WCAX
Forest Service selling permits to cut down your own Christmas tree
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for your own Clark Griswold “Christmas Vacation” experience of cutting down a tree, you don’t have to look much farther than the Green Mountains. The U.S. Forest Service in Vermont is offering permits to cut your own Christmas trees...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
WCAX
Police ID victim in Rutland fatal shooting
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Rutland Monday night. The Vermont State Police say Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, died of gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity and that he was targetted in the apparent homicide. The shooting...
Andover Man Busted For Going 107 On New Hampshire Highway With Baby On Board
A Massachusetts man was caught going well over the speed limit while driving through New Hampshire with a woman and child in the car, authorities said. Police noticed a white sedan traveling at 107 miles per hour on I-93 in Bow, NH, on Saturday, Nov, 5, according to New Hampshire State Police on Twitter.
WMUR.com
Man killed in forklift accident in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, N.H. — The Hopkinton Police Department is investigating a deadly forklift accident. Firefighters and police were called to McLane's Northeast on Maple Street at 3:42 a.m. Friday for a report of a forklift accident. They said a man, who was an employee of the supply chain supplier company, was injured and later died from his injuries. The man's name has not yet been released.
WCAX
Motorcyclist dies in Hoosick Falls crash
HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Hoosick Falls, New York. It happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. on High Street just North of Danforth Street. Hoosick Falls Police say the operator lost control and hit a telephone pole. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
WCAX
Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will be charged with his fourth DUI after a suspected blown tire led to a crash on Sunday, injuring a man on a motorcycle. Vermont State Police say Danny Main, 35, of Shaftsbury, was driving on Route 7 in Pownal around 9:30 a.m. when his tire reportedly blew, causing him to cross the center line and hit a man on a motorcycle.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Nature Lover’s Hillside Estate in Vermont
Bird watching, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, trail running, maple tapping, skating, hiking, basketball, and Ping-Pong: These are just a handful of the activities awaiting the next owner of Star Hill Farm. This 183-acre estate is nestled in the hills of South Woodstock, Vermont, and offers an array of amenities, all in one picture-perfect package.
The Marshall Tucker Band to perform in Rutland
The Marshall Tucker Band will be performing live at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland, Vermont on Friday, February 24, 2023, starting at 8 p.m.
WNYT
Vermont motorcycle crash leads to DUI arrest
A serious motorcycle crash ended with a DUI arrest in Bennington County. Officers said this crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Pownal. An SUV was heading southbound when a tire blew off, say investigators. That caused the driver to swerve into the other lane, hitting a man on a motorcycle.
Comments / 2