Chariton, IA

iheart.com

Crashed houseboat blocks I35 south of Des Moines

(Osceola, IA) -- It's not very often you see a boat on the interstate.... we do mean on the interstate. A Hummer hauling a houseboat on a trailer jack knifed on I-35 near Osceola early Sunday morning. The houseboat ended up sideways across the right lane of the interstate, blocking...
OSCEOLA, IA
KCRG.com

High-speed motorcycle chase ends in arrest in Tama

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle over the weekend. In a press release, police said 20-year-old Jacob May was arrested after a chase that began in Poweshiek County and ended in Tama just after midnight on Sunday.
TAMA, IA
KCCI.com

Second arrest made in deadly Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second arrest has been made in connection to adeadly shooting that happened on Oct. 22. Police say 20-year-old Capone Blake is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Blake was allegedly involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok. On Oct....
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire badly damages Bondurant home

BONDURANT, Iowa — Crews were called out early Tuesday morning to a burning home in Bondurant. Bondurant fire chief Aaron Kreuger tells KCCI the call came in shortly before 5 a.m. to a home on Alpha Street. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames and activated a second...
BONDURANT, IA
KCCI.com

What could escaping custody mean for Pieper Lewis?

DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued for Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teenager who admitted to killing her rapist in 2020. In September, a judge sentenced her to five years' probation and gave her a deferred judgment, which means the sentence would be expunged from Lewis' record.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/7/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 8 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE ACCIDENTS, TWO SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CALLS, ONE RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY, AND ONE DEER CALL. IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS THE MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE...
WHO 13

Driver who died in car crash north of Grimes identified

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the individual who died in a car accident north of Grimes on Tuesday night. Daniel Frederick, 19, of Madrid, passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash. Frederick graduated from Urbandale High School in 2021 and was a […]
GRIMES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Teen dies after being struck on Interstate 80

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A teenager is dead after being struck on Interstate 80, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when 18-year-old Davis O. Cooper entered the roadway. He was struck and killed.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

No Election Day stickers in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — If you vote in Dallas County for Tuesday's general election, you won't find any stickers. That's because the Dallas County Auditor's Office stopped giving them away. The auditor's office tells KCCI that too many people were sticking those stickers on the windows and walls of...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a man critically hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend has died. Police say 23-year-old Cole McBee's motorcycle collided with a car on Douglas Avenue near 27th Street, early Sunday. Des Moines Fire Department medics transported McBee to a local hospital, he...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Pleasant Hill Library removes fines for items returned late

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Pleasant Hill is the latest public library to remove fines for items returned late. The Pleasant Hill Public Library Board voted to drop the fines, saying actually they stop people from returning the late materials or even stepping foot back in the library. "Fines have...
PLEASANT HILL, IA
weareiowa.com

Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
IOWA STATE

