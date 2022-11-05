Read full article on original website
LadyVetNJRicanCirino
2d ago
The more are allowed to come through the border the more drugs, drunk drivers, and human trafficking we are going to see. Those people OWE the cartels or coyotes favors or money that has to be repaid. This is what the democrats don't understand.
Reply
2
Deputies seize cocaine, marijuana at Florence County home
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody Monday after Florence County sheriff’s deputies and SWAT officers found unspecified amounts of cocaine and marijuana while searching a home off of Franklin Drive, Sheriff’s TJ Joye’s office said. Officers executed the search warrant at about 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The name […]
Hanahan traffic stop leads to drugs, firearm discovery
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- A Goose Creek man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon in his vehicle. According to the Hanahan Police Department (HPD), officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on North Rhett Avenue on Nov. 5. During the stop, officers […]
Goose Creek man charged after drugs, gun found during traffic stop
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan Police say they have charged a Goose Creek man after they say they found drugs and a gun in his car after a traffic stop. Malcolm Saunders is facing multiple drug and weapon charges. Hanahan officers say they pulled Saunders over on Nov. 5 for speeding on North Rhett Avenue.
Suspect wanted after vehicle break-ins in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are asking for help from the public in identifying a car break-in suspect. Police say the unknown person burglarized vehicles in the Moss Grove community on Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lt....
GCSO announces monthlong traffic checkpoints
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced plans to conduct at least one traffic safety checkpoint daily over the next 30 days. According to GCSO, deputies will be on roadways throughout the county for the next month working to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.
CCSO investigating two Sunday shootings
ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two shootings in the Adams Runs area that are believed to be related are under investigation by Charleston County deputies. According to a report provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to a location on Jupiter Hill Road, just before 1:30 p.m Sunday, after a report of […]
Ravenel man, 48, charged for allegedly groping child
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 48-year-old man from the Ravenel area was arrested Monday by Charleston County deputies for allegedly groping a child. According to an affidavit provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Phillip Matthews, 48, went to a Ravenel residence on October 23, reportedly intoxicated, gave money to the victim, and […]
Florence County deputies execute a search warrant, make arrest in ongoing car break-ins, drug investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An arrest has been made in connection to a week-long investigation involving drugs and stolen weapons from car break-ins. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said FCSO executed a search warrant around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Franklin Drive where they recovered an undisclosed amount of drugs including cocaine.
Man dies weeks after Dorchester Road shooting, coroner says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man has died weeks after he was shot during an incident off Dorchester Road. According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, the victim was taken to Trident Medical Center following that shooting which happened the night of October 15. The report states the man was […]
CCSO investigating 2 Adams Run shootings an hour apart on Sunday; 1 injured
ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating two Adams Run shootings on Sunday believed to be related. Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Jupiter Hill Road around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a a drive by shooting. The gunfire reportedly struck a...
SLED investigates inmate death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died while at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in the Conway area. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said around 11 p.m. Saturday, an officer found a female inmate unresponsive in a cell in the booking unit.
Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October
The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
Woman dies after being found unresponsive in cell at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A female prisoner at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway died after she was found unresponsive in a cell Saturday night, an Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said. The woman had been booked into the detention center at about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 after being arrested by Horry […]
Charleston Police give update on September King Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is releasing new details regarding a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street. Lt. Matt Stanley said in a committee on public safety meeting on Monday that seven people were shot, including the intended target and six others. Stanley over the course of...
Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
Girl charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old girl has been charged in connection with a fight last week at Georgetown High School, police said. The fight broke out Wednesday at the high school during a lunch period, according to Georgetown police. The girl has been charged with simple assault and battery and “will be referred to […]
Nurses try to save woman pinned by trucks on hospital ramp, South Carolina cops say
Nurses rushed to help a woman who got pinned between two trucks on a South Carolina medical campus, officials said. But the 69-year-old couldn’t be saved and died at the same hospital on Friday, Nov. 4, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. The Medical University of South...
1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday following a deadly shooting and altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to multiple calls regarding a disturbance and shots fired shortly after 8:00 a.m. “Callers reported the incident came to a head on Kensington Place. Drivers of […]
Rollover crash impacting traffic in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash in downtown Charleston. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the crash happened near Meeting and Spring streets around 11:00 a.m. People traveling in the area should expect delays. No other details were provided.
