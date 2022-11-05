ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

The Secrets of Language

By Isabel Fattal
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1gFq_0izqBtYY00
Alessandro Bianchi / Reuters

This is an edition of The Wonder Reader, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a set of stories to spark your curiosity and fill you with delight. Sign up here to get it every Saturday morning.

Ever feel like the person you’re talking to is just waiting for you to finish so they can start speaking? It turns out every human does that. And it’s a good thing—not necessarily a sign of a bad listener, but a complex communication skill that bonds humans across the world.

When we take turns talking, the typical gap between speakers is just 200 milliseconds (a figure that exists across cultures, and even in sign-language conversations). That gap is too short to do much of anything, which means humans are crafting their responses in real time, simultaneously listening to their conversation partner and building their next set of words.

“Dolphins can swim amazingly fast, and eagles can fly as high as a jet, but this is our trick,” a linguist told the Atlantic writer Ed Yong in 2016. In today’s edition, I’ve collected some of our most fascinating journalism on the magic of human speech. After reading these stories, it’s hard not to feel a little thrill during every conversation, big or small.

On Ways of Talking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQoXU_0izqBtYY00
Ian Ross Pettigrew / Getty / The Atlantic

The Secret Life of ‘Um’

By Julie Beck

How filler words and tiny pauses keep conversations from going off the rails

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vyxhi_0izqBtYY00
Franziska Barczyk

Why We Speak More Weirdly at Home

By Kathryn Hymes

In-jokes, mishearings, and everyday mundanities form our odd home slang, known as a familect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrD4N_0izqBtYY00
Khaled Abdullah Ali Al Mahdi / Reuters

The Incredible Thing We Do During Conversations

By Ed Yong

When we take turns speaking, we chime in after a culturally universal short gap.

Still Curious?

  • The desirability of storytellers: Among Filipino hunter-gatherers, storytelling is valued more than any other skill, and the best storytellers have the most children, Ed reported in 2017.
  • The trees are talking too: The nuances of trees’ exchanges and connections have inspired a rich new realm of research, Rebecca Giggs wrote last year.

Other Diversions

P.S.

I’ll leave you with one last story about humans’ incredible communication abilities: On a small Australian island, 500 people speak nine different languages—and they can all understand one another.

— Isabel

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Why Are People Weird About Only Children?

When I was a child, my lack of siblings was often a source of bewildered concern. Don’t you get lonely? people would ask. Bet you wish you had someone to play with. Often, my mom was asked when she’d give me a brother or sister. But as I grew up, sympathy was overtaken by suspicion. You’re such an only child became a recurring mantra, whether I’d asserted a strong opinion or played sick to avoid dodgeball. In the cultural consciousness, only children are frequently pegged as weirdos: maladjusted, selfish, spoiled, uncompromising, or just unusually precocious. We are at once pitied for our sibling-less childhood and judged for the supposed eccentricities it left us with.
The Atlantic

A Republican Congress Is Coming for Biden’s Climate Wins

Let’s get right to it: Come January, Republicans are likely to control both houses of Congress. The signs are lining up. After a summer when Democrats saw glimmers of hope—and when they seemed likely to retain the Senate—the light has faded. GOP control of the House of Representatives seems all but assured, and as of yesterday, prediction models suggest that the Senate will tip as well.
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

The Fake News That No One Talks About

Recently, I’ve covered two stories in these pages that might seem completely unrelated: Kanye West’s anti-Semitism and Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. But while these topics are distinct, they share an underlying theme: Though both stories are certainly newsworthy, the problems they reflect aren’t actually new.
The Atlantic

Ukrainians and Iranians Have the Same Enemy. They Should Have the Same Ally.

If, at this very moment, George Washington could choose the most rightful heirs to his legacy, I like to think he would pick the people of Ukraine and Iran. As divided as Americans currently are in their great experiment with democracy, Ukrainians and Iranians are showing nothing but certainty and valor in their struggle for the very same rights that undergird the republic that Washington helped establish.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Atlantic

Seven Books That Understand Your Grief

When it comes to funerals, I’m a coward. I haven’t attended one for a family member in 25 years, even though in that time, at least one relative has died annually—from cancer, from gun wounds, from a global contagion. I have had to find other ways of mourning. Today, I frequently navigate bereavement in a quieter, private state—and I use literature to help me get there.
ALABAMA STATE
The Atlantic

Ideal Landscape

Adrienne Rich, or at least the version of her that people typically remember, was never resigned to the status quo. By the time of her death in 2012, she’d become a feminist leader, an antiwar advocate, and a poet who wrote boldly about politics, human rights, and sexuality. She had vowed to not pay her taxes in protest of the Vietnam War, and she refused a National Medal of Arts, criticizing political leaders. But she wasn’t always considered radical; her early works were quieter, more careful in both form and theme. One of them, the 1953 poem “Ideal Landscape,” starts with a line that now seems uncharacteristic of Rich: “We had to take the world as it was given.”
The Atlantic

A Rapper Who Spoke Quietly and Had a Big Impact

One of the ironies of recent music history is that Migos, the band of Atlanta rappers who reshaped hip-hop in the mid-2010s, is known for something called the “triplet flow.” The term is musicological, describing the convulsive vocal cadence that took over pop thanks to them. But the term is also apt given that Migos were a trio related by blood. They built songs out of the complex interplay of their voices, and they built a brand on the heartwarming sight of three men rising together in a tough and fractious industry.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

What’s the One Book That Explains American Politics Today?

On November 8, as in any election season, voters will be asked to weigh in on issues such as inflation, crime, and gas prices. Battling for their attention are loaded cultural debates over the end of Roe v. Wade and what children should learn in school. But this is no normal midterm cycle: Few American elections in recent memory have been as threatened by the specter of political violence and democratic dissolution as this one. Last week, a man attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home; Donald Trump’s false claim that he was the rightful victor of the 2020 presidential election continues to cast a long shadow over the integrity of the democratic process; hundreds of candidates who deny the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election will appear on ballots.
The Atlantic

Elon Musk Is Bad at This

Elon Musk has spent the past 12 years tweeting whatever comes into his mind, often without major negative consequences. That was before he owned the place. Now, less than two weeks after his $44 billion purchase, the world’s richest man is finding that his actions—which recently included tweeting a baseless conspiracy theory to Hillary Clinton about the assault on Paul Pelosi—may actually have consequences. Advertisers are fleeing, the employees remaining after a round of mass layoffs are alienated, and onlookers are completely vexed by a freewheeling approach that has coincided with a rise in hate speech on the platform, among other problems.
The Atlantic

Yasmin Tayag Joins The Atlantic as a Staff Writer, with Damon Beres Recently Hired as Senior Editor Focused on Technology

Yasmin Tayag will join The Atlantic’s editorial team this month, when she will become a staff writer. Over the past year, in her work as a freelancer, Yasmin has contributed extensively to The Atlantic, including a number of pandemic-related pieces where she reported on the effects of Americans’ low booster numbers, how we can’t quit hygiene theater, and whether we should be masking again. Yasmin previously worked at Medium, where she launched the publication Future Human and edited the Coronavirus Blog. Prior to Medium, Yasmin edited science coverage at Inverse.
The Atlantic

Why Does Chronic Pain Hurt So Much?

You never forget the first time a doctor gives up: when they tell you that they don’t know what to do—they have no further tests to run, no treatments to offer—and that you’re on your own. It happened to me at the age of 27, and it happens to many others with chronic pain.
The Atlantic

The Eerie Comfort of Liminal Spaces

Some of the most enduring images of the past two and a half years have been photos of freshly abandoned public spaces: an empty Times Square, utterly calm Venice canals, a seemingly deserted Shanghai. Their immediate power came from their uncanny postapocalyptic vision: This is what the world would look like without us. But years into a global pandemic, they now strike me as something else: artifacts of a world in transition.
The Atlantic

The Story of My Imposters

I started out as a writer in the early 1990s, before the internet was important. I existed for a long while without a social-media profile, let alone a website to promote my brand. Then—it was about 2009 or so—I was strongly encouraged by my publicist to join the 21st century. I had an opportunity to expose my work to new generations of readers! I thought, Why yes, I would like to do that.
The Atlantic

Science Fiction Got Surveillance All Wrong

As a journalist contacting sources incarcerated in Pennsylvania state prisons, I must send letters to a warehouse hundreds of miles away in Florida, where they’re digitized and kept indefinitely by a company called Smart Communications—it’s never clear how many people read them. Smart Communications earns millions of dollars from prisons and jails across the country each year, highlighting a bizarre contradiction in how the United States thinks of privacy: There are some people whose surveillance we hardly ever think about. And the literature we reach for to understand government scrutiny rarely takes them into account.
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

The Courts Are the Only Thing Holding Back Total Election Subversion

​​The United States has failed its first important test for democracy since the 2020 election season: Election denialism has taken hold among a significant segment of Republican voters, and election deniers are poised to win elections next week. They will go on to oversee or certify some elections in 2024. The question that matters now is whether the next line of defense for American democracy—our system of state and federal courts—is strong enough for the task ahead.
COLORADO STATE
The Atlantic

How a GOP Congress Could Roll Back Freedoms Nationwide

If Republicans win control of one or both congressional chambers this week, they will likely begin a project that could reshape the nation’s political and legal landscape: imposing on blue states the rollback of civil rights and liberties that has rapidly advanced through red states since 2021. Over the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Why Is No One Acting Their Age on Blockbuster?

The last Blockbuster on Earth is located in Bend, Oregon, next to a Carl’s Jr. and a Chevron station. The store, in both practice and appearance, is quite similar to the 9,000 or so other Blockbusters that it has outlasted: It rents out movies. It features popcorn ceilings and fluorescent lights and the very particular corporate aesthetics of the American 1990s. It is stridently analog. Even so, it relies on the internet: The last Blockbuster doubles as a tourist attraction, which is to say that it doubles as a setting for selfies and TikToks and cheerful acts of commodified nostalgia. After posting, you can head to the store’s own gift shop, where the merch on offer includes fanny packs and onesies and T-shirts that read, winkily, BLOCKBUSTER AND CHILL.
BEND, OR
The Atlantic

America Has Had It Worse

You could be forgiven for thinking that we live in uniquely horrible times. Four 21st-century horsemen haunt us—a baking planet, the next pandemic, technological singularity, and nuclear war. In the immediate present, Russia has declared war on the West, liberal democracy is weakening around the world, and the United States, at once stagnant and berserk, is suffering possibly irreversible decline, while Americans stare at the return to power of a would-be dictator. In rich countries the terrors are mostly anticipatory, and they coexist with unprecedented comforts. Waiting for the end of the world while ordering dinner on Seamless is its own kind of slow-motion Armageddon.
KANSAS STATE
The Atlantic

Why Democrats Are Losing Hispanic Voters

Have you ever met someone who’s watching their life’s work—their very legacy—fall apart in front of their eyes? I’m talking to two of them right now. Earl and Mary Rose Wilcox spent the morning juggling plates of chorizo and shouting orders in Spanish toward the kitchen behind them. Now they’re catching their breath in a corner booth at El Portal, the South Phoenix restaurant they’ve run for two decades. They point out the members of their family depicted in a mural on the nearby wall, retracing the mission that brought them to this place and wondering aloud how it all went wrong.
The Atlantic

James Gray’s Vision of American Dysfunction

James Gray started writing his new film, Armageddon Time, after taking a trip to his childhood home in Fresh Meadows, Queens, with his own children a few years ago. One of the only pieces of evidence that his family had ever lived there was, he told me, “a gate my father had built around the garbage cans which had a majestic G for Gray, which was off its hinges.” He thought about dinners, gatherings, and how all of his family who lived there, except his brother, have since died. “I was filled with real melancholy,” Gray said. “And I started to feel like there was no memory of their existing.”
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

112K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy