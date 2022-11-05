Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty in Federal Child Nutrition Fraud Scheme
A Plymouth woman, whom prosecutors describe as “a serial fraudster,” has pleaded guilty to her role in trying to defraud the federal government out of more than $11 million. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the plea on Friday. Prosecutors accused Anab Awad, 52, of operating a scheme with...
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
Jerome Swanson sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for violent carjacking in Mpls.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for a violent carjacking in Minneapolis.On Tuesday, the U.S Attorney's Office for Minnesota announced that 21-year-old Jerome Lee Swanson was sentenced to 115 months - 9.5 years - in prison in connection to the June 5, 2021 incident. Court documents say that Swanson was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he allegedly used force and violence to steal a 2005 Buick LaCrosse from a victim. During the struggle, the victim was shot in the hip. In July, Swanson pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Minnetonka Man Pleads Guilty to Drive-By Shooting in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A Minnetonka man has pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud. Twenty-one-year-old Ca'Mari Smith will be sentenced on December 30th. The shooting happened in August 2021 near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 6th Street in St. Cloud. According to the criminal complaint filed in...
Organizers of what will be Minnesota’s first Black-Led Community Credit Union conducted their “official” organizers meeting
ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- On Oct. 27, The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP), along with the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) hosted the official Arise Community Credit Union Organization Meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005197/en/ Minneapolis credit union community organizers host official meeting to create Minnesota’s first Black-led community credit union. (Photo: Business Wire)
Charges Dismissed Against Oakdale Man in St. Cloud Shooting
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Charges have been dismissed against an Oakdale man accused of shooting and wounding another man in North St. Cloud. Twenty-eight-year-old Tarrance Hardie was charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun back. According to the criminal...
KIMT
Minneapolis man caught with drugs after high speed chase in Freeborn County pleads guilty
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man arrested for drugs after a high speed chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36 of Minneapolis, was charged with first-degree controlled substance crime, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a stun gun, two counts of third-degree DWI, and driving after revocation. The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper tried to pull Ingram over just before 11:30 pm on August 10, 2021, after observing his vehicle crossing the fog line twice on Interstate 90.
Couple charged in 17-month-old's overdose death
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — A Minnesota couple faces multiple charges for the death of a 17-month-old boy, who died from a lethal exposure to heroin and fentanyl. Court documents show 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, the child's mother, is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Joseph Compton, 28, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
fox9.com
Minneapolis carjacking perpetrator sentenced to more than 9 years in prison
(FOX 9) - The perpetrator of a violent armed carjacking in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 115 months in prison for his actions. According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, Jerome Lee Swanson, 21, approached a person driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. He asked for a ride to a nearby location, and when the victim and Swanson arrived, he pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, demanding they give him the vehicle. A struggle ensued, and the victim was shot in the hip.
Trial delayed for man charged with murdering North High student Deshaun Hill
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on March 1, 2022. The message repeated by Tuesday Sheppard since February – when her son and Minneapolis North sophomore Deshaun Hill was shot and killed – is that she wants justice. She and Deshaun's...
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Anoka County sheriff
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Anoka County sheriff:. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
Fifth person pleads guilty in $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud case
MINNEAPOLIS -- A fifth person pleaded guilty Friday to her involvement in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.Court documents say Anab Artan Awad, 52, admitted she knowingly participated in a fraudulent scheme to obtain and misappropriate millions of dollars in the Federal Child Nutrition Program.Awad falsified invoices and meal count records with inflated figures so she would receive funds that substantially exceeded the amounts of food she purchased or served to children, according to her guilty plea.Awad fraudulently claimed over $11 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds.In all, prosecutors say $250 million meant to feed hungry children went to enrich people involved in the fraud. In total, over 50 people have been charged in connection.Awad also pleaded for her involvement in a separate fraud scheme involving Medicaid.
In The First Election Since George Floyd’s Murder, Minneapolis Chose a Progressive Prosecutor
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The next top prosecutor for Minneapolis and greater Hennepin County will be the former public defender Mary Moriarty, who was elected Tuesday according to local reports over former prosecutor and judge Martha Holton Dimick. She’ll take over for outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman, who came under fire for his handling of high-profile cases of police violence during his tenure. It is the first time Minneapolis has chosen a district attorney since the murder of George Floyd.
Deputies search for Arden Hills teen in crisis
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a Twin Cities teenager who may be in crisis.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says a boy named Allen called 911 for help Sunday morning. Deputies went to meet him, but he "changed his mind and didn't show up," and then later made "concerning comments" to the deputies. The sheriff's office says Allen is believed to be in the Wyncrest Court area of Arden Hills. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Minnesota Man Accused Of Attacking His Kid’s Soccer Coach
It's always disheartening to hear about adults setting these bad examples for their kids. Coaches are constantly dealing with the wrath of parents. This story, as reported by fox9.com, is a bit different than the usual story of "My kid doesn't get to play enough" or "You should be doing things this was, etc.".
willmarradio.com
40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
Brooklyn Park arrest five people after break-in, murder at apartment complex
Police in Brooklyn Park arrested five people after a woman was shot and killed in her apartment early Tuesday morning. They believe everyone involved knew each other.
Shooting eyewitnesses testify in trial involving alleged attempted 'hit' on MPD crime scene investigator
MINNEAPOLIS — Emilie Clancy from St. Paul had never met Nicki Lenway, but Clancy sprung into action, pulling the bleeding victim into her vehicle and helping save Lenway's life after she was shot three times outside a supervised parenting center in April. Lenway's ex-boyfriend, Tim Amacher, is on trial...
ccxmedia.org
Man Charged with Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Arson
A suspect in the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army arson case appeared in court Monday. Jack Heinrich, 33, whose last known address was in Champlin, is charged with three felonies: second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property. Heinrich was previously arrested on July 26 in which he was accused...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Oct. 25-31
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 25-31. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Oct. 29: A...
Comments / 0