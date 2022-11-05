ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty in Federal Child Nutrition Fraud Scheme

A Plymouth woman, whom prosecutors describe as “a serial fraudster,” has pleaded guilty to her role in trying to defraud the federal government out of more than $11 million. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the plea on Friday. Prosecutors accused Anab Awad, 52, of operating a scheme with...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jerome Swanson sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for violent carjacking in Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for a violent carjacking in Minneapolis.On Tuesday, the U.S Attorney's Office for Minnesota announced that 21-year-old Jerome Lee Swanson was sentenced to 115 months - 9.5 years - in prison in connection to the June 5, 2021 incident. Court documents say that Swanson was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he allegedly used force and violence to steal a 2005 Buick LaCrosse from a victim. During the struggle, the victim was shot in the hip. In July, Swanson pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Organizers of what will be Minnesota’s first Black-Led Community Credit Union conducted their “official” organizers meeting

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- On Oct. 27, The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP), along with the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) hosted the official Arise Community Credit Union Organization Meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005197/en/ Minneapolis credit union community organizers host official meeting to create Minnesota’s first Black-led community credit union. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Minneapolis man caught with drugs after high speed chase in Freeborn County pleads guilty

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man arrested for drugs after a high speed chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36 of Minneapolis, was charged with first-degree controlled substance crime, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a stun gun, two counts of third-degree DWI, and driving after revocation. The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper tried to pull Ingram over just before 11:30 pm on August 10, 2021, after observing his vehicle crossing the fog line twice on Interstate 90.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Couple charged in 17-month-old's overdose death

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — A Minnesota couple faces multiple charges for the death of a 17-month-old boy, who died from a lethal exposure to heroin and fentanyl. Court documents show 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, the child's mother, is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Joseph Compton, 28, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

CBS Minnesota

Fifth person pleads guilty in $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS -- A fifth person pleaded guilty Friday to her involvement in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.Court documents say Anab Artan Awad, 52, admitted she knowingly participated in a fraudulent scheme to obtain and misappropriate millions of dollars in the Federal Child Nutrition Program.Awad falsified invoices and meal count records with inflated figures so she would receive funds that substantially exceeded the amounts of food she purchased or served to children, according to her guilty plea.Awad fraudulently claimed over $11 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds.In all, prosecutors say $250 million meant to feed hungry children went to enrich people involved in the fraud. In total, over 50 people have been charged in connection.Awad also pleaded for her involvement in a separate fraud scheme involving Medicaid.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mother Jones

In The First Election Since George Floyd’s Murder, Minneapolis Chose a Progressive Prosecutor

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The next top prosecutor for Minneapolis and greater Hennepin County will be the former public defender Mary Moriarty, who was elected Tuesday according to local reports over former prosecutor and judge Martha Holton Dimick. She’ll take over for outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman, who came under fire for his handling of high-profile cases of police violence during his tenure. It is the first time Minneapolis has chosen a district attorney since the murder of George Floyd.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Deputies search for Arden Hills teen in crisis

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a Twin Cities teenager who may be in crisis.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says a boy named Allen called 911 for help Sunday morning. Deputies went to meet him, but he "changed his mind and didn't show up," and then later made "concerning comments" to the deputies.  The sheriff's office says Allen is believed to be in the Wyncrest Court area of Arden Hills. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Man Accused Of Attacking His Kid’s Soccer Coach

It's always disheartening to hear about adults setting these bad examples for their kids. Coaches are constantly dealing with the wrath of parents. This story, as reported by fox9.com, is a bit different than the usual story of "My kid doesn't get to play enough" or "You should be doing things this was, etc.".
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Man Charged with Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Arson

A suspect in the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army arson case appeared in court Monday. Jack Heinrich, 33, whose last known address was in Champlin, is charged with three felonies: second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property. Heinrich was previously arrested on July 26 in which he was accused...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, Oct. 25-31

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 25-31. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Oct. 29: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN

