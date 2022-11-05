ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
i see these big houses as a waste of space. why not start building smaller affordable housing and leave some trees. after all without trees humans couldnt exsit.

cleveland19.com

Habitat for Humanity reopens Lorain County restore

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A local organization is making the current high inflation rates less of a burden for families by opening up a new restore shop, giving families an inexpensive way to furnish their homes. Kaliya Smith recently became a homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH

Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Off-price retailer Sierra opens store at The Greens of Strongsville shopping center

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Sierra, an off-price retailer with nearly 80 stores in 27 states, opened a new store Saturday (Nov. 5) in The Greens of Strongsville shopping center. Sierra -- part of TJX Cos. Inc., the umbrella company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods --specializes in active and outdoor clothing and equipment brands, including adidas, Bearpaw, Callaway Golf, Red Wing and Timberland.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland wants to repair abandoned homes, but it’s more expensive than demo: Is it worth the money?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland is preparing to spend $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money repairing abandoned homes in a bid to improve Cleveland’s housing stock. The cost of repairing vacant homes in the worst condition is significantly more expensive than demolition, or the costs of repairing aging homes that are still occupied and in less dire shape.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Local fire departments suspend search for missing Lake Erie kayaker

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire departments working to locate a missing kayaker on Lake Erie have suspended their search, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department (ALFD). On Saturday, the department said they received a call regarding a man unable to re-board his kayak after falling out. The Sheffield...
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cocktail flights surging in popularity at Greater Cleveland bars, restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Anyone who’s visited a brewery or winery is likely familiar with a “flight” of alcoholic beverages, traditionally presented in three to five smaller tastings lined up and displayed in a row for the partaker to explore. Although beer and wine flights are longtime bar, brewery and winery staples, cocktail flights have recently gained popularity as a national trend — and can be found on the menus of some of Cleveland’s top watering holes and restaurants.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Lots to explore at the Children’s Museum of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is celebrating 5 years in their new space and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton stopped by to celebrate and see what’s new. Click here to learn more about the Children’s Museum of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

9 Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Greater Cleveland!

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and plenty of folks across Cleveland are already gathering their ingredients and making their plans. Are you one of them?. Or would you rather just find a quick, no-frills meal at a local restaurant?! Then spend your Sunday with a full belly and football in a quiet house!?
CLEVELAND, OH
