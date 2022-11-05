CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Anyone who’s visited a brewery or winery is likely familiar with a “flight” of alcoholic beverages, traditionally presented in three to five smaller tastings lined up and displayed in a row for the partaker to explore. Although beer and wine flights are longtime bar, brewery and winery staples, cocktail flights have recently gained popularity as a national trend — and can be found on the menus of some of Cleveland’s top watering holes and restaurants.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO