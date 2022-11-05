YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York County is representing the Midstate in this season of “The Voice,” according to abc27’s media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. Eric Torres, who also goes by Devix, is a 28-year-old York County native. Torres chose Camilla Cabello to be his coach in the blind audition portion of the show, in which contestants sing to a panel of four judges. The judges face away from the contestant, solely focusing on the contestant’s voice. If they like what they hear, they turn their chair around to express interest in adding the contestant to their team.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO