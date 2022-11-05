Read full article on original website
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the area
4 Fun Activities to Do with Kids in Lancaster, PA, This Month
Amanita Cafe: A Chestnut Hill Gathering Spot Featuring Farm-to-Table Eats
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
Fall Foliage: 3 Places to Observe Stunning Nature in Lancaster, PA This Month
York County native represents Midstate on ‘The Voice’
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York County is representing the Midstate in this season of “The Voice,” according to abc27’s media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. Eric Torres, who also goes by Devix, is a 28-year-old York County native. Torres chose Camilla Cabello to be his coach in the blind audition portion of the show, in which contestants sing to a panel of four judges. The judges face away from the contestant, solely focusing on the contestant’s voice. If they like what they hear, they turn their chair around to express interest in adding the contestant to their team.
Berwyn Man Vows to Keep His Family Safe, Dismantle Stereotypes That Accompany Being Black and Armed
C.T. Green, a Berwyn resident and member of the National African American Gun Association, aims to keep himself and his family safe while reversing the harmful stereotypes that accompany being Black and armed, writes J.F Pirro for Main Line Today. Founded in 2015 by President Phillip Smith, the NAAGA was...
Animal Lovers: Add the Wolf Sanctuary in PA to Your Bucket List
According to the International Wolf Center, the gray wolf was on the endangered species list for decades. In October 2020, officials removed the species from the Endangered Species Act. However, the International Wolf Center states, “In the contiguous 48 states, the gray wolf currently occupies only about 10 percent of its former range. The Wolf Sanctuary, PA, aims to fix this.
Unstoppable You | The truth about trafficking in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Free and fighting, Jennifer Foxworthy is a retired navy airman, a motivational speaker and an author. She is also a domestic violence survivor. And now, a victim advocate. Foxworthy travels the country, sharing her story and spreading a message of hope and empowerment. "The very first...
Human Trafficking in Pa. | Sobering statistics
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In the past five years, approximately 800 human trafficking offenses were filed in the Pennsylvania court system. Thousands more are never reported. These include sex trafficking, labor trafficking and trafficking in minors. The county with the highest number of reported trafficking offenses in the state is...
From victim to advocate: Founder of Harrisburg nonprofit helps survivors of human trafficking
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Justice Maddox spends her days in Harrisburg helping victims of human trafficking, something that is prevalent across south central Pennsylvania. "The highway, [Route] 30, it runs right through New York all the way down to Florida," said Maddox, founder and CEO of Justice House of Hope. "People are being victims of a crime they don't even know."
Department store moving back home to York County
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
Asian business owners targets of burglaries
HARRISBURG, Pa. – An investigation into a series of residential burglaries targeting Asian American business owners is underway in Pennsylvania. Police Crime Scene Tapeby JobsForFelonsHub is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
What do we know about the indigenous people who lived in Lower Susquehanna region? Millersville researchers have answers.
November is Native American Heritage Month and it appears that more people are interested in and observing that heritage or history. Millersville University recently made a Land Acknowledgement statement that recognizes the indigenous peoples who lived in the area. Millersville’s land acknowledgement statement reads:. “We would like to recognize...
Threats prompt Reading High, RKAA to go virtual Monday
READING, Pa. — Students and staff at Reading High School and the Red Knight Accelerated Academy are learning from home Monday as the police investigate threats of violence. The district said the city police department recommended RHS and the RKAA campuses move to virtual learning for the day. The...
Lancaster business is dedicated to employing women finding refuge in US
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster business is dedicated to employing women finding refuge in the U.S. Stroopies has turned into the place where they make their sweet treats into a safe haven. "Our goal is pretty simple. It's just to make delicious stroopies while providing meaningful employment for the...
4 Fun Activities to Do with Kids in Lancaster, PA, This Month
Looking to have some family fun this month? Lancaster, PA, is filled with activity opportunity for families and kids, indoors and outdoors. Whether you prefer being in nature, or get a hands-on museum experience, there are plenty of options throughout the county.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
City of Lancaster closed for Election Day
The City of Lancaster will be closed for Election Day on Tuesday, November 8. Trash, recycling and yard waste collection will remain on schedule, as Penn Waste will not be closed. There will be no street cleaning on Tuesday, November 8. Parking for street cleaning will not be enforced, however,...
Human Trafficking and Healthcare | The Truth About Trafficking in Central Pa.
YORK, Pa. — From the immediate physical and emotional healthcare concerns to the longer-term mental health and substance use issues, human trafficking survivors often need a complex array of health care services. Health issues can include sexually transmitted diseases, physical injuries, post traumatic stress disorder and depression among many...
‘Fur Ball’ Gala and Auction held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fur Ball Gala and Auction was held on Saturday evening at the Hilton in Harrisburg to benefit the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area. Volunteers and staff were honored for all their hard work and dedication. There was a silent auction and money raised supports the mission of the humane society.
Chicago man charged in Craigslist scam that victimized Mechanicsburg woman
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Chicago man has been charged with scamming a Central Pennsylvania woman out of $1,450 during a phony transaction on Craigslist. Oreoluwa Dada, 23, is charged with unlawful use of a computer, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and cashing a bad check, according to Lower Allen Township Police, who began investigating when the victim reported the alleged fraud in May.
Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA
Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.
Holiday makers market to take place near Hershey
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a holiday makers market at The Englewood near Hershey this holiday season. The historic barn will host its first makers market on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for anyone who wants to attend.
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
