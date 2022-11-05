ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 2

Click2Houston.com

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in tight race for reelection

HOUSTON — Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, was leading Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the race to lead the state’s most populous urban county by a slim margin, according to returns tallied as of early Wednesday morning. As votes trickled in, the margin between...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Race for Harris County judge still too close to call

HOUSTON – A poll from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs shows the race for Harris County judge is in a statistical dead heat. In a survey of likely Harris County voters conducted the week of Oct. 10, Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer had a 2% lead over Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo with 8% of voters still undecided.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

A by-the-numbers look at 2022 Election Day

HOUSTON — From the voting to the counting, election night will have a lot happening. That's why we’re breaking down the entire process. Election Day is less than 24 hours away and Harris County leads the nation with the longest ballot -- an average of 95 races. The...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations

HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Ft. Bend Co officials allege polling place issues, racist attacks

The Defender was contacted recently about allegations regarding voting irregularities in Fort Bend County. The Defender spoke with Ft. Bend County Judge KP George and Chief Deputy for Fort Bend County Precinct Two Constable’s Office Roderick Garner about those allegations and additional disturbing election-related reports. DEFENDER: Can you share...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

HOUSTON, TX

