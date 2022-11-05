Read full article on original website
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in tight race for reelection
HOUSTON — Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, was leading Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the race to lead the state’s most populous urban county by a slim margin, according to returns tallied as of early Wednesday morning. As votes trickled in, the margin between...
UPDATE: Provisional ballots cast after 7 p.m. set aside, will not be counted pending review
HOUSTON – The Supreme Court of Texas halted an earlier order extending voting hours at all Harris County polling locations after delays and temporary closures due to machine malfunctions. A Harris County District judge heard arguments after a temporary restraining order (TRO) was filed after numerous of problems were...
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs. challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The leader of Texas’ most populous county is up for grabs on Election Day as Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo faces Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. The results on Election Day were delayed coming in. Polls were open until 8 p.m. due to a court order.
South Texas, Abbott vs. O’Rourke, and Harris County: Here are the biggest things to watch for on election night
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Republicans are looking to capitalize on a favorable national environment Tuesday in a host of elections for offices from governor to chief executive of the country’s third-most-populous county.
Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
Race for Harris County judge still too close to call
HOUSTON – A poll from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs shows the race for Harris County judge is in a statistical dead heat. In a survey of likely Harris County voters conducted the week of Oct. 10, Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer had a 2% lead over Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo with 8% of voters still undecided.
Department of Justice to send team of observers to Harris County to help with Tuesday's election
According to the Harris County attorney, it has been assured that poll watchers from both political parties will travel to various locations throughout the day.
Live Texas 2022 Midterm Election Results
TEXAS - It's election day and live election results are rolling in.
Election results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state representative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
A by-the-numbers look at 2022 Election Day
HOUSTON — From the voting to the counting, election night will have a lot happening. That's why we’re breaking down the entire process. Election Day is less than 24 hours away and Harris County leads the nation with the longest ballot -- an average of 95 races. The...
Pastors encouraging Texans to vote to restore law and order
(The Center Square) – Texas pastors are encouraging Texans, and especially those in Harris County, the most violent county in the state, to vote for leaders who will better represent them. “Innocent citizens in Harris County are being victimized by an explosion of violent crime in great part due...
Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations
HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
Election Day 2022: Polling locations report minor issues delaying voting
Some voters in Fort Bend County ran into a slight snag, apparently thanks to the time change. In Harris County, a polling location was closed due to "issues outside of our control."
Election Day: First set of Harris County election results will drop at 8 p.m.
HARRIS COUNTY – The first Harris County election results are expected to be released at 8:00 p.m. The results will be from 29% of registered voters who cast a ballot in person or by mail. When the polls close, now an hour later at 8 p.m., following a ruling...
'We cannot give up now' | Judge Hidalgo joins First Lady Biden at campaign stops across Houston
HOUSTON — On Sunday, First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden made several stops in Houston to support Democrats ahead of Election Day. The race for Harris County Judge is one people will be watching closely as Republican Alexandra Mealer is challenging the incumbent Lina Hidalgo. Hidalgo...
Ft. Bend Co officials allege polling place issues, racist attacks
The Defender was contacted recently about allegations regarding voting irregularities in Fort Bend County. The Defender spoke with Ft. Bend County Judge KP George and Chief Deputy for Fort Bend County Precinct Two Constable’s Office Roderick Garner about those allegations and additional disturbing election-related reports. DEFENDER: Can you share...
Did you vote? Share your ‘I Voted’ photos with us here
HOUSTON – Did you exercise your right to vote in early voting or on Election Day? Share a photos with us in the widget below or on Click2Pins.com in the “Something Good” category. We could feature your photos on-air or online!
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to arrive in Houston and meet with Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be making a trip to Houston Sunday, where she will be attending a local church. At the church, Dr. Biden is expected to deliver remarks while also meeting with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo around 12:45 p.m. The First Lady will then...
