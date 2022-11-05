ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 2 men shot in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating after two men were shot in North Philadelphia.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday on West Lehigh Avenue near Chadwick street.

Investigators tell Action News there were at least three shots fired.

Both victims are in stable condition.

No word on any suspects.

CBS Philly

Woman, teen shot in Frankford overnight Tuesday: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman and teen were shot overnight Tuesday in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. According to Philadelphia police, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Haworth Street just before 1 a.m. The victims were reportedly on their way home when three men approached them and opened fire before eventually running away. CBS3 is told both victims are in stable condition. No arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

12-year-old killed in accidental Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA – A 12-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound while he and a relative were making a music video inside a North Philadelphia home. Police said a second boy, identified as a 14-year-old cousin was holding a loaded firearm while the two boys were making a video and the gun accidentally discharged, striking the 12-year-old. Police said the home belonged to another causing, a 27-year-old armed security guard who was legally licensed to own the gun. The man was brought into custody and is facing unspecified charges. The post 12-year-old killed in accidental Philadelphia shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia shooting leaves man hospitalized: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In North Philadelphia, police say a 36-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of French Street at around 6:30 p.m.At least 18 shell casings from a rifle were marked by police on the road. Several houses were hit by gunfire.Police say the victim might have been ambushed as he got out of his vehicle.The victim is in the hospital and said to be extremely critical.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police find 2 men shot after crash in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were found shot, including one that died, in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section on Sunday night, police say. Authorities found the men on the 8300 block of Bustleton Avenue around 8 p.m. in a dark colored Nissan Altima that crashed into a fire hydrant and a telephone pole.  Police say the driver, a man in his 20s, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:21 p.m., according to police. The second victim, a man his early 20s, was also shot in the head. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition. No arrests were made, according to police. Authorities say a weapon was recovered from the floor of the Nissan Altima. Police say they're trying to find the scene of the shooting. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa

PHILADELPHIA – An argument inside a Philadelphia Wawa store escalated into a shooting early Friday morning. Police reported the incident at around 4:15 am at the Frankford Avenue Wawa in the Torresdale neighborhood. 23-year-old Joshua Frazier was arrested by police after he shot a 34-year-old man he was arguing with inside the convenience store. Frazier shot the man in the abdomen as he exited the store and fled the scene. The victim was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where was listed in stable condition. Frazier was charged for aggravated assault and multiple illegal firearms charges. The post Argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

9 wounded in shooting outside bar in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night in which there was no clear motive, police said. The Philadelphia Police Department said the victims were shot around 10:45 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues. Police said gunmen emerged from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street

PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

2 teenagers shot in Wilmington Sunday night

Wilmington Police are investigating the shootings of two teenagers Sunday night. According to police, the gunfire was reported in the 600-block of East 10th Street at about 9:49 p.m. A 17-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

