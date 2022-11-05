ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whole Herd Of Rare Piebald Deer Spotted In Wisconsin

If I was a gambling man, I would be going to buy a lottery ticket after seeing something like this. You just don’t get any more lucky. Piebald is a genetic trait in which the best explanation is that they look like they’re partly albino. Although, that’s not scientifically what is happening and you don’t get a piebald deer when a regular deer and an albino deer mate.
The US Sun

Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power

MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
Akron Beacon Journal

Letters: Environmental value of White Pond property; affirming care for LGBTQ people

The clear-cutting and building on muck soil and encroachment on wetlands for rental housing and small businesses on White Pond Road in Akron are, I believe, harmful on many levels. The beauty and aesthetic are one thing. But in effect we will be destroying ourselves. I know that sounds hyperbolic, but I believe it is true. The irony of the city tooting its own horn on the Cuyahoga River restoration at the Gorge Dam and the Innerbelt while destroying critical habitat is hypocritical or naive.
americanmilitarynews.com

Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest

Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
