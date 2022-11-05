Read full article on original website
The Ray Shot Down and Squadrons of Planes Frizzled Like Moths in the Air
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, August 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. III, No. 2: The Flying City. The ray shot down—and squadrons of planes frizzled like moths in the air. Astounding...
Whole Herd Of Rare Piebald Deer Spotted In Wisconsin
If I was a gambling man, I would be going to buy a lottery ticket after seeing something like this. You just don’t get any more lucky. Piebald is a genetic trait in which the best explanation is that they look like they’re partly albino. Although, that’s not scientifically what is happening and you don’t get a piebald deer when a regular deer and an albino deer mate.
Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power
MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
Letters: Environmental value of White Pond property; affirming care for LGBTQ people
The clear-cutting and building on muck soil and encroachment on wetlands for rental housing and small businesses on White Pond Road in Akron are, I believe, harmful on many levels. The beauty and aesthetic are one thing. But in effect we will be destroying ourselves. I know that sounds hyperbolic, but I believe it is true. The irony of the city tooting its own horn on the Cuyahoga River restoration at the Gorge Dam and the Innerbelt while destroying critical habitat is hypocritical or naive.
10 Sharp Facts About Wasps
Is that slightly menacing, buzzing insect a wasp? Hornet? Yellowjacket? Maybe all of the above.
Video of Unfortunate Truth About 'Boat Parties' Makes Us Want to Stay on Dry Land
Massive boating parties are pretty popular with boating enthusiasts. Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of boats and yachts line up alongside each other in rivers, lakes, and bays, where partygoers can swim safely between the boats. However, these events have a murkier side to them than many would care to admit. The...
Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest
Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
