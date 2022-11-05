The clear-cutting and building on muck soil and encroachment on wetlands for rental housing and small businesses on White Pond Road in Akron are, I believe, harmful on many levels. The beauty and aesthetic are one thing. But in effect we will be destroying ourselves. I know that sounds hyperbolic, but I believe it is true. The irony of the city tooting its own horn on the Cuyahoga River restoration at the Gorge Dam and the Innerbelt while destroying critical habitat is hypocritical or naive.

AKRON, OH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO