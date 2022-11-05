Nick Cannon has announced he’s expecting his 12th child, just days after he announced he’s expecting his 11th child... and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children. This will be the 42-year-old entertainer’s second child with Alyssa Scott, following the death of their son at just six months last December. Cannon’s ex announced her pregnancy with a naked photoshoot on Instagram Thursday. “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,” Scott captioned the photo. The post comes a week after Scott announced her pregnancy without confirming the father’s identity. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa (@itsalyssaemm) Read it at Daily Mail

5 DAYS AGO