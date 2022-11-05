ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston Went Makeup-Free to Show Off Her Two-Step Beach Waves Routine

Jennifer Aniston no longer rocks the Rachel, but she's still a major source of hair inspiration. The former Friends star recently took to Instagram to share her simple two-step, get-up-and-go hair routine—and one of those steps is just letting your hair air-dry! In peak morning fashion, Aniston wore a cozy bathrobe and little to no makeup for the video tutorial, running just a bit of LolaVie's Lightweight Hair Oil through her naturally wavy blonde locks and giving her hair a few quick scrunches. “Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie 💁🏼‍♀️,” she captioned the Instagram Reel.
Khloé Kardashian Wears Abs-Baring Gown as She Joins Kim Kardashian (Dressed in Vinyl!) at CFDA Awards

Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner also attended the annual fashion fête where Kim is being honored with the the inaugural Innovation Award for her brand Skims The Kardashian-Jenner krew went full glam to celebrate Kim Kardashian Monday night at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. Kim, 42, wore a strapless Dolce & Gabbana décolleté dress in black translucent PVC — a 2007 design reissued as part of her CiaoKim collaboration with the Italian label — to accept the Innovation Award for Skims presented by Amazon fashion. She also...
Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at Husband Chris Fischer on 'SNL' : 'We Play the Game — Autism or Just a Man?'

The actress and comedian, 41, hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time over the weekend, where she was joined by Steve Lacy, who served as the evening's musical guest. During her opening monologue, which ran more than six minutes, Schumer poked fun at her husband Chris Fischer's autism diagnosis. (The star previously revealed that Fischer, 42, was diagnosed with the disorder in her 2019 Netflix special Growing.)
Amy Schumer Reveals Her Son Gene, 3, Was Hospitalized for RSV: 'Hardest Week of My Life'

Amy Schumer's 3-year-old son Gene was hospitalized for RSV amid the comedian's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live this week Amy Schumer's son Gene is on the mend after a bout with RSV. In an Instagram post on Sunday, the comedian and actress, 41, revealed that her son with husband Chris Fischer was hospitalized for RSV as she was juggling the demanding schedule of hosting Saturday Night Live this week. "This was the hardest week of my life," Schumer wrote alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photographs on the SNL...
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate 5 affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53,...
Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance for family gathering - but didn't join in

Rob Kardashian has made a rare appearance with his family on social media – Bible. The only male of the Kardashian-Jenner clan attended his mother’s 67th birthday party. All the sisters hilariously dressed up as Kris Jenner’s iconic eras throughout the years – but Rob appears to not have gotten the dress code beforehand.
Kylie Jenner Snuggles Up To Travis Scott At Mom Kris’ Birthday: Rare Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the ultimate couple goals as their relationship keeps going from strength to strength. The makeup mogul and the famous rapper were snapped getting quite cozy at Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner’s, birthday party on Friday, Oct. 5. Travis took to his Instagram to share the gorgeous photo (below), where Kylie was dressed up as the KarJenner matriarch, along with her sisters, in a hilarious birthday prank on their mom!
Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander Edwards Dating Rumors

Watch: Cher Spotted Holding Hands With Amber Rose's Ex. After sparking romance rumors with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, Cher seemingly addressed the unexpected relationship on social media. Late on Nov. 5, she posted a photo of the music producer, captioning it, "Alexander" and including a red heart emoji. The Grammy winner...
Nick Cannon Announces YET ANOTHER Pregnancy: Baby #12

Nick Cannon has announced he’s expecting his 12th child, just days after he announced he’s expecting his 11th child... and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children. This will be the 42-year-old entertainer’s second child with Alyssa Scott, following the death of their son at just six months last December. Cannon’s ex announced her pregnancy with a naked photoshoot on Instagram Thursday. “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,” Scott captioned the photo. The post comes a week after Scott announced her pregnancy without confirming the father’s identity. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa (@itsalyssaemm) Read it at Daily Mail
Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck’s ‘amazing’ ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.In a Vogue cover story published on Tuesday, the 53-year-old singer and actor made a rare comment about Affleck’s former partner. Lopez called the 13 Going on 30 star “an amazing co-parent” and shared that Garner and Affleck “work really well together” when it comes to taking care of their three children.The “On The Floor” singer also opened up about the challenges of blending their families, ever since she and Affleck tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of True Walking Her Baby Brother

You can’t say Khloé Kardashian isn’t a dedicated mother as the mom of two shared another super sweet image of her growing family. Taking to Instagram Stories this past Sunday, the Good American founder posted a boomerang of her now three-month-old son being pushed by his big sister True in a stroller. The tight-knit trio evidently had a play date as they were joined by North West and Penelope Disick. The three girls eventually made their ways to a swing set for some more fun on the playground.
Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Rely on Olaplex for Healthy Hair, and Its Top Products Are Secretly on Sale

It’s not often that you can score discounts on the No. 3 hair mask When it comes to hair care, you may not need an introduction to Olaplex products.  After all, the salon-quality brand is loved by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, and others. And whether you're looking to try it out for yourself for the first time or restock your favorites, you're in luck: Rue La La is offering markdowns on Olaplex sets right now. The secret sale site has deals on shampoos, conditioners,...
