Notre Dame secured its biggest win of the season Saturday with a 35-14 upset of No. 4 Clemson, as Marcus Freeman picked up his first signature win as a head coach. After the game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney praised Freeman's ability to get his team to respond to the disappointment of Notre Dame's early-season struggles that included consecutive losses to Ohio State and Marshall to begin the year. Now sitting at 6-3, the Fighting Irish have managed to salvage the 2022 campaign.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO