ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Now the whole country knows

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took out all of its frustrations with the world on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers by handing out a 35-14 ass-whooping (Dabo Swinney’s words). It’s a funny score because it looks like a blowout win, but anyone that watched the game will tell you — IT WASN’T EVEN CLOSE TO BEING THAT CLOSE.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Dabo Swinney credits Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame football's win over Clemson, response to early struggles

Notre Dame secured its biggest win of the season Saturday with a 35-14 upset of No. 4 Clemson, as Marcus Freeman picked up his first signature win as a head coach. After the game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney praised Freeman's ability to get his team to respond to the disappointment of Notre Dame's early-season struggles that included consecutive losses to Ohio State and Marshall to begin the year. Now sitting at 6-3, the Fighting Irish have managed to salvage the 2022 campaign.
CLEMSON, SC
und.com

Irish Earn No. 1 Seed in NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time since 2008, the Notre Dame women’s soccer team has earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Therefore, the road to the 2022 College Cup runs through South Bend as the Irish could host up to four games at Alumni Stadium.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Clemson Insider

TCI: Taste of South Bend

The Clemson Insider spent the weekend in South Bend for the 2022 edition of Clemson vs. Notre Dame. Despite a tough road loss for the Tigers, TCI enjoyed all of what South Bend had to offer, especially (...)
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Uses 2 Words To Describe Clemson's Blowout Loss

Clemson's college football playoff hopes crashed to the ground on Saturday, as the previously unbeaten Tigers were blown out by Notre Dame. The 35-14 defeat all but ended Clemson's chances of reaching the playoff, but it also did more than that. It sent a wakeup call to Dabo Swinney's team.
CLEMSON, SC
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers Launches Notre Dame Student Housing

The luxury property will be named for the first year of the school’s storied football team. Toll Brothers Inc. has broken ground on a luxury low-rise student housing property in South Bend, Ind. The 87 will be a 355-unit community and the firm’s seventh luxury student housing asset in the nation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Chicken finger chain sues Hobart shopping center

A fast food chain specializing in chicken fingers has filed suit against a shopping center in Hobart, according to our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s alleges the defendants did not disclose that they had already granted McDonald’s the exclusive right to sell chicken products at the Crossings of Hobart before Raising Cane’s signed a long-term lease.
HOBART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Amazin’ Hazen Book- Signing For Local Motorsports Legend Paul Hazen

It’s not every day a retired local mechanic and former International Harvester employee gets a book written about them, but it’s also not everyday you have someone so successful for so many years doing something they love. Paul Hazen, from Columbia City, completed his 65th year in sprint car racing just a few weeks ago with his accomplishments rivaling those of legends in the sport.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGN News

2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana

HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
HOBART, IN
WISH-TV

Firetruck loses hose at Northern I-65 split

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A Lake Station fire truck lost it’s fire hose on I-65 near I-80 Saturday night, causing several vehicles to hit the hose creating flat tires, according to a tweet by Indiana State Police sergeant. According to the tweet, police say a Lake Station fire...
LAKE STATION, IN
abc57.com

Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
ELKHART, IN
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WNDU

Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River

(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
MISHAWAKA, IN
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy