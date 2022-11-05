Read full article on original website
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Now the whole country knows
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took out all of its frustrations with the world on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers by handing out a 35-14 ass-whooping (Dabo Swinney’s words). It’s a funny score because it looks like a blowout win, but anyone that watched the game will tell you — IT WASN’T EVEN CLOSE TO BEING THAT CLOSE.
247Sports
Dabo Swinney credits Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame football's win over Clemson, response to early struggles
Notre Dame secured its biggest win of the season Saturday with a 35-14 upset of No. 4 Clemson, as Marcus Freeman picked up his first signature win as a head coach. After the game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney praised Freeman's ability to get his team to respond to the disappointment of Notre Dame's early-season struggles that included consecutive losses to Ohio State and Marshall to begin the year. Now sitting at 6-3, the Fighting Irish have managed to salvage the 2022 campaign.
Notre Dame Wide Receiver Is Transferring Out Of Program
Notre Dame is going to be short a wide receiver for the remainder of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Joe Wilkins has entered the transfer portal. Wilkins has played in seven games this season, totaling four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. For his career,...
und.com
Irish Earn No. 1 Seed in NCAA Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time since 2008, the Notre Dame women’s soccer team has earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Therefore, the road to the 2022 College Cup runs through South Bend as the Irish could host up to four games at Alumni Stadium.
Dabo Swinney Reacts Bluntly to Clemson’s Loss at Notre Dame
The Tigers head coach addressed what went wrong on Saturday night in South Bend.
TCI: Taste of South Bend
The Clemson Insider spent the weekend in South Bend for the 2022 edition of Clemson vs. Notre Dame. Despite a tough road loss for the Tigers, TCI enjoyed all of what South Bend had to offer, especially (...)
Dabo Swinney Uses 2 Words To Describe Clemson's Blowout Loss
Clemson's college football playoff hopes crashed to the ground on Saturday, as the previously unbeaten Tigers were blown out by Notre Dame. The 35-14 defeat all but ended Clemson's chances of reaching the playoff, but it also did more than that. It sent a wakeup call to Dabo Swinney's team.
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers Launches Notre Dame Student Housing
The luxury property will be named for the first year of the school’s storied football team. Toll Brothers Inc. has broken ground on a luxury low-rise student housing property in South Bend, Ind. The 87 will be a 355-unit community and the firm’s seventh luxury student housing asset in the nation.
Inside Indiana Business
Chicken finger chain sues Hobart shopping center
A fast food chain specializing in chicken fingers has filed suit against a shopping center in Hobart, according to our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s alleges the defendants did not disclose that they had already granted McDonald’s the exclusive right to sell chicken products at the Crossings of Hobart before Raising Cane’s signed a long-term lease.
WNDU
South Bend Sunday night shooting
Times-Union Newspaper
Amazin’ Hazen Book- Signing For Local Motorsports Legend Paul Hazen
It’s not every day a retired local mechanic and former International Harvester employee gets a book written about them, but it’s also not everyday you have someone so successful for so many years doing something they love. Paul Hazen, from Columbia City, completed his 65th year in sprint car racing just a few weeks ago with his accomplishments rivaling those of legends in the sport.
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Libertarians Hope Energy, Concerns Turn Into Votes
WARSAW – One of the oft-heard reasons cited by new candidates running for local office is their desire to “give back.”. That line – as sincere as it often is – is rarely heard when sitting around a table of Libertarian Party enthusiasts weeks before an election.
WISH-TV
Firetruck loses hose at Northern I-65 split
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A Lake Station fire truck lost it’s fire hose on I-65 near I-80 Saturday night, causing several vehicles to hit the hose creating flat tires, according to a tweet by Indiana State Police sergeant. According to the tweet, police say a Lake Station fire...
abc57.com
Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
WNDU
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
