Steven Spielberg Got Emotional Casting Paul Dano as His Dad in 'The Fabelmans'
Nailing the casting was especially important for Steven Spielberg's latest film The Fabelmans. The semi-autobiographical drama is based heavily around the legendary director's early life growing up in post-World War II America and how he overcame a family divide to pursue his passion for movie-making. Through his stand-in Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), he explored the influence of both his creatively-minded mother and methodical father on his life, particularly through the divide between them. It was critical then that Spielberg find actors that could capture not just their looks, but their mannerisms and mentalities. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he made it clear that nobody embodied his father Arnold Spielberg quite like Paul Dano.
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
5 Reasons 'House of The Dragon' is Better Than 'Game of Thrones,' and 5 Reasons It Is Not
After the disastrous final season of Game of Thrones, the show that had dominated the 2010s vanished from everyone's minds, when HBO announced a prequel series focused on the Targaryen civil war, there was a healthy dose of skepticism. When House of the Dragon aired, it quickly silenced detractors and revived everyone's love of the world created by George R. R. Martin.
'SNL': COVID Is a Suitable Vacation Option in New Sketch
Saturday Night Live loves to call out society and now they're doing it with COVID. Remember the days when you could go outside and see other people wearing masks and taking the pandemic seriously? Because I do and this sketch is honestly a pretty good call out to both how people are currently reacting to COVID as well as everyone's return to the mentality of needing a break. Host Amy Schumer took to a classic Saturday Night Live commercial format with ease and it was honestly very fun.
Was Old Valyria Really as Great as the Targaryens Claim?
Even though House of the Dragon is set two centuries prior to the events of Game of Thrones, the series has alluded to events in the past that take place much earlier in the timeline of George R.R. Martin’s fictional universe. There is a lot of emphasis in the first season on the legacy of Aegon I Targaryen, the legendary conqueror that united six of the seven kingdoms and established the Targaryens as the dominant source of power in Westeros. However, there’s a history that even precedes Aegon with the legacy of the ruined city of Valyria in Essos.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
Are June and Nick Still Allies in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5. In the penultimate episode of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, titled "Allegiance," Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) asks June (Elisabeth Moss) if she's done with Laurence, to which she gives a barely committal response. When he inquires about the current status of her relationship with Nick Blaine (Max Minghella), however, June's response is a curt, "What about him?" But it does bring up a good question: Are Nick and June still allies?
‘The Last of Us’: 10 Things You Need To Know About HBO’s Upcoming Video Game Adaptation
Historically, video game adaptations haven’t always "wowed" film and television fans. That, of course, has changed in recent years with award-winning releases like Arcane. It’s a good time to be a video game fan, given the many adaptations set to release. The Last of Us is perhaps the...
10 Reasons Why 'Werewolf by Night' is Integral To Future MCU Phases
Halloween may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean the spooky season has to stop. A well-crafted ghost story or film can be as compelling on a cold, windy November night as it can in October. Only recently, your movie choices would likely not include anything Marvel had to offer. But that could change with the release of Werewolf by Night.
10 of the Funniest Documentaries Ever Made, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score
The documentary genre isn't one that's typically thought of as being funny, and for good reason. Most documentaries are grounded affairs, with many tackling important issues and real-life stories. There are certain topics where a humorous approach would feel distracting or even disrespectful to the nature of the subject at hand. Naturally, it leads to more serious documentaries than comedic ones.
The Next Step in the ‘Halloween’ Franchise Should Be a TV Series
The past several decades have been ruled by a few franchises in the horror genre. There have been countless films with increasingly silly and convoluted sequels about film character legends such as Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Norman Bates, and Chucky. Even Evil Dead and The Exorcist are coming back to cinemas soon. Myers has become the king of horror in the past few years thanks to David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy. At the conclusion of Halloween Ends, the Boogeyman is very much dead, leading many to wonder what’s next for the franchise. A reboot seems to be the most logical conclusion, but as many other franchises have shown, success could be found by turning Halloween into a TV series.
Breaking Down 'The White Lotus' Season 2's Opening Credits
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.While The White Lotus may have been initially conceived as a miniseries, Mike White has expanded his social satire into an anthology show that focuses on different luxurious vacation resorts and the shallow guests that attend them. Season 2 picks up with a new White Lotus resort in Sicily, but it seems like there’s another violent death on the horizon. The second season avoids repeating the same story beats of its predecessor by using the specificity of history to reflect the lurking evil that is in plain sight. This is embodied in the second season’s chilling opening sequence, which features images of Roman art and the sounds of “Renaissance” by composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer.
'True Detective: Night Country' Has Begun Production In Iceland
After three years of absence, production on Season 4 of True Detective is currently underway. The fourth season of the upcoming HBO anthology crime series is going to be titled True Detective: Night Country. No premiere date has been set for the season. Production for True Detective: Night Country is...
Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me' Redefines Pop Stardom
There’s a scene towards the end of Selena Gomez's new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me where the pop star asks “What am I doing?” with genuine bewilderment and is instantly told all the things she needs to do for the day. Only, Selena has muttered this in her sleep and has no idea what’s happening when she comes out of her haze. That scene alone underlines the purpose of Alek Keshishian's AppleTV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, a lean 90-minute feature that feels less like your typical pop star PR vehicle and more like an honest look at the grueling life of a pop stardom.
Here's What Is Actually True in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’
Famous for over 40 years as the parody song maestro, Weird Al Yankovic brings the same sense of sensibility to his own life story. With Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Yankovic and co-writer/director Eric Appel set out to use Yankovic's story to parody many of the conventions of the music biopic, including the disapproving parents, the addiction to drugs, turning on the band and other friends due to egomania, and, of course, the great comeback.
'Inside Man' Feeds Into a Concerning Trend on TV
With the recent streaming release of BBC One's Inside Man from creator Steven Moffat — which is currently trending in the Top 10 on Netflix, the romanticization of terrible human beings and their gruesome crimes is gaining more and more traction among audiences. In the spirit of Hannibal Lecter, and coming off the heels of another Netflix hit, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — which was just renewed for two more installments by the streamer, Inside Man is the latest offering in what is becoming almost its own subgenre, one that is capitalizing on our insatiable appetite for taking the lowest form of humanity and presenting them wrapped up in a nice, neat bow for our viewing consumption.
James Corden Watches His Marriage Crumble in 'Mammals' Trailer
Award-winning comedian James Corden is facing a crisis in the new trailer for Prime Video's Mammals. Corden stars as Jamie Buckingham, a Michelin star chef whose life is upended upon discovering the secrets his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) has kept under wraps for some time. The new footage sees him looking for answers anywhere to make sense of the revelations, though he doesn't exactly find what he's hoping for.
'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again': Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Is There a Trailer for Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again?. Is Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again Releasing on Streaming or in Theaters?. What is the Release Date of Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again?. What is the Plot of Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises...
Keanu Reeves Returns as John Wick in 'Ballerina' Spinoff [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal that Keanu Reeves is currently in Prague and set to reprise his role as John Wick in the John Wick spinoff film starring Ana de Armas. This exciting report comes on the heels of the announcement that the Ballerina film will also see Ian McShane return to the franchise as Winston, the manager of The Continental Hotel. It is not yet clear if Reeves' reprisal will be a cameo, or if he will have a larger part in the overarching plot of Ballerina.
'The NeverEnding Story' Review: Wolfgang Petersen's Flawed Adaptation Still Shines
An adaptation of the epic children’s fantasy novel of the same name, 1984’s The NeverEnding Story remains one of those films that is etched in the minds of all who saw it in their younger years. As such, it is an artifact of nostalgia that doesn’t quite hold up as well as one would hope it did. However, it still remains a charming yet haunting encapsulation of a particular era of filmmaking that saw the fraught first adaptation of the beloved novel of the same name.
