Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Woman marches through London in body paint to save birds
A woman has marched through London almost naked and painted as a bird to protest the decline of the swift population. On Saturday, Hannah Bourne-Taylor, 36, from Oxfordshire, arrived at Hyde Park wearing blue, black and white body paint applied by artist Guido Daniele. She presented a petition supported by...
BBC
Gwynedd farmer kicked dog and put others in rusty cages
A farmer who breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs has been jailed. David William Lloyd Thomas, 56, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a hound by kicking it and failing to look after 29 dogs and two ferrets properly. His defence argued that Thomas...
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
BBC
BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview
A BBC Scotland journalist has spoken about how she failed to spot her own sepsis despite interviewing a woman who nearly died from it just weeks before. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went...
BBC
Huddersfield: Rail upgrade work unearths 172-year-old siding
A railway siding dating back to the Victorian era has been unearthed by engineers upgrading a train route. The siding at Hillhouse in Huddersfield was used for harbouring off-duty trains and was built about 172 years ago. It included train sheds and railway turntables for services transporting cattle, coal and...
BBC
Camilla: New monogram for Queen Consort unveiled
The new cypher of Camilla, the Queen Consort, has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace. Designed by Prof Ewan Clayton, it combines Camilla's initial "C" and "R" for Regina - the Latin word for queen. It will be used by Camilla on personal letterheads, cards and gifts. Buckingham Palace added that...
BBC
Cardiff: Cannabis thief attacked with baseball bat - court
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and brick as he tried to steal plants from a Cardiff cannabis factory, a court heard. Carl Davies was at a "weed house" with Tomasz Waga, who died after he was found with multiple injuries in January 2021. Four defendants deny murder...
BBC
Digbeth roadworks: Firms fear survival in 'perfect storm'
Independent traders in Digbeth said ongoing roadworks had contributed to a "perfect storm" which they are struggling to survive. Roadworks have been in place for about 16 months as part of the delayed Eastside Metro tramline project. Ethan Webb, who has blamed the work for the closure of his cafe,...
BBC
Vandals condemned after targeting play park
"Vandals" have been condemned after targeting a play area in Leeds. Barriers protecting damaged equipment were thrown over a church wall. Local councillor says those responsible put "tiny tots" in danger. A children's play area in Leeds has been targeted by "vandals" as barriers intended to protect damaged play...
BBC
Ware: Bereaved mum devastated by new baby son's cancer
A mother whose baby son died last year said she could not understand how life could be so cruel after her new baby was diagnosed with leukaemia. Sophie Kitcher's son Huxley died last July when he was just three days old. The 34-year-old, from Ware in Hertfordshire, was told this...
BBC
Eastbourne: Police issue appeal after woman raped on beach
Police investigating the rape of a woman on a beach in East Sussex have issued an image of a man they would like to trace. The woman was attacked near the Eastbourne bandstand in Grand Parade in the early hours of 23 October. She is being supported by specially-trained officers...
BBC
Former Archbishop of Glasgow Mario Conti dies aged 88
The Emeritus Archbishop of Glasgow, Archbishop Mario Conti, has died at the age of 88. The Catholic Church's Bishops' Conference of Scotland said Archbishop Conti died peacefully on Tuesday after a short illness at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. He succeeded Cardinal Thomas Winning as Archbishop of Glasgow...
BBC
Laura Nuttall: Cancer patient's family moves Christmas forward
The family of a young woman who has lived with terminal cancer for four years are "bringing Christmas forward" because her tumour has spread. Laura Nuttall, 22, recently underwent her fourth major surgery but her mother said the tumour returned days later. "We are going to celebrate [on Sunday] and...
Comments / 0