FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Turnto10.com
Record temperatures continue as Rhode Islanders flock outdoors
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Monday capped off yet another day of record temperatures in Southern New England, opening the door for many people to get outside. Storm Team 10 reports T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, which serves as Providence's official climate site, warmed to 77 degrees Fahrenheit as of noon Monday, breaking the old record of 76 F set back in 2020. The high for the day was 79 F.
Turnto10.com
Raynham homeowner escapes fire with 9 dogs
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — A Raynham homeowner escape to safety with his dogs Tuesday after a fire broke out. Firefighters were called to 481 Center St. at about 12:40 p.m. No injuries were reported. The homeowner escaped unharmed with eight of his dogs. Firefighters rescued a ninth. Officials said...
Turnto10.com
New school bus driver puts in wrong address, drives students to Connecticut
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A school bus took one wrong turn after another Monday morning, causing some students and parents to panic. The new bus driver accidentally took her students on a much longer ride than anyone expected. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence were surprised when...
Turnto10.com
Powerball jackpot announces delay to record $1.9 billion drawing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Powerball announced Monday night that the record-breaking drawing for $1.9 billion “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols." “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing...
Turnto10.com
Roger Williams Park Zoo announces the passing of Johari the cheetah
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence’s Roger Williams Park Zoo announced Monday that one of its female cheetahs, Johari, has died. A release from the Zoo said that Johari suffered from gastritis, or inflammation and ulcers in the stomach, a common condition in cheetahs. She was humanely euthanized after her quality of life declined.
Turnto10.com
When polls close, Rhode Island Board of Elections ready to count the votes
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — As the results from Tuesday’s election come in, they’ll be displayed on boards at the Rhode Island Board of Elections. The polls close at 8, it will take some time to count all the votes. “I’m always looking forward to being able to...
Turnto10.com
Man dies in early-morning shooting in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An early-morning homicide in Taunton is under investigation, a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney said on Sunday. Taunton police received a 911 call shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a man in need of an ambulance. First responders found 38-year-old Ross Copeland...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford to observe Veterans Day with parade, ceremony
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — New Bedford will observe Veterans Day with a parade and ceremony. The parade will start at about 11 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Union Street in Buttonwood Park. It will proceed down Union Street to County Street, then turn...
Turnto10.com
1 dead, 5 injured following 3 separate shootings in Boston Sunday night
(WJAR) — Six people were shot in three separate shootings in Boston on Sunday night that resulted in a death, according to the Boston Police Department. Police say around 9:10 p.m. two people were shot at 10 Orlando Street in Mattapan. Both victims were transported to hospital care. One...
Turnto10.com
Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
Turnto10.com
Taunton neighborhood reacts to deadly shooting
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A 38-year old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in a Taunton neighborhood. Taunton police received a 911 call from the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday reporting a man had been shot. Police arrived to...
Turnto10.com
As official warns of low turnout, voters in Massachusetts to decide Bristol County sheriff
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The polls in Massachusetts are open, but one official warns that the turnout might be lower than expected. Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin said he doesn’t think there is tremendous enthusiasm for this year’s election. He says of the 1.1 million...
Turnto10.com
Central Falls opens 'Feed the Future' food pantry aimed at students and their families
(WJAR) — A new food pantry opened in Central Falls on Monday aimed at helping students and their families. The “Feed the Future” School Food Pantry opened up at the McKenna Family Center with a ribbon cutting. According to RIDE, over 86% of students in Central Falls...
Turnto10.com
Voters to decide on future of McCoy Stadium property
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket residents are getting a say in the future of McCoy Stadium. Question 4 on Tuesday's ballot proposes a $330 million bond to build a new high school on the McCoy property. The idea is met with mixed feelings. Kathleen Borges said she grew up...
Turnto10.com
Paul Heroux declares victory in Bristol County sheriff's race
SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux declared victory early Wednesday morning in the close race for Bristol County sheriff. "I think it's pretty clear that we won this," Heroux said. Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, the longtime Republican incumbent, conceded. "Congratulations to Mr. Heroux, and I wish him well....
Turnto10.com
Dan McKee wins first full term as governor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee has defeated Republican challenger Ashley Kalus to win his first full term in office. McKee is a former lieutenant governor who became the state's chief executive in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He was the heavy favorite in the liberal state as both a Democrat and incumbent, who was endorsed by a host of large unions. Kalus is a business owner and political novice who moved to the state last year.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police arrest two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire
Two accused fugitives wanted in New Hampshire have been arraigned on multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south. Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash just north of the Connecticut state line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the vehicle...
Turnto10.com
Juvenile accused of stabbing man during argument over parked car
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A juvenile is accused of stabbing a man during an argument over a parked car, New Bedford police said. The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on Earle Street near the Brook Street intersection. Authorities said a man brought himself to St....
Turnto10.com
Black Business Association buys building for headquarters, hub for entrepreneurs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Black Business Association on Monday celebrated the acquisition of a new headquarters on Smith Street in Providence. The building will also serve entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses. RIBBA supports Black-owned small businesses with access to capital, business development and training, and...
