LSU vs. Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The Tigers return to the field on Saturday following a bye in Week 9 with the chance to pull off one of their biggest wins in years.

Placed in the top 10 of the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, the Tigers host No. 6 in Alabama in a matchup between teams that are 4-1 in SEC play. The victor takes control of the SEC West and has a good chance of winning the division.

Alabama won in its last outing against Mississippi State, which followed up a disappointing loss to now-No. 1 Tennessee on the road. The Crimson Tide still has all its goals in front of it, but the Tigers have the chance to play spoiler in this one.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow this Week 10 battle between Brian Kelly and Nick Saban, which begins at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

How to Watch

Date : Saturday, Nov. 5

: Saturday, Nov. 5 Time : 6 p.m. CT

: 6 p.m. CT TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

LSU vs. Alabama injury report

The Tigers got one piece of bad news this week as Garrett Dellinger is set to miss his third-straight game with a knee injury. However, the rest of the injury outlook is more positive. Major Burns is expected to make his return — though he could be limited — as will Jack Bech. Running back John Emery Jr. is also a “go” after missing the Ole Miss game with an Achilles injury.

For Alabama, the biggest questions regard DJ Dale, Jaheim Oatis and Deontae Lawson, who see key reps on defense and missed the Mississippi State game. Meanwhile, Aaron Anderson, Justin Eboigbe and Demouy Kennedy have all been ruled out.

Players to Watch

LSU:

Alabama:

Passing: Bryce Young (1,906 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.1% completion)

Rushing: Jahmyr Gibbs (98 attempts, 672 yards, 6 TDs)

Receiving: Ja’Corey Brooks (21 receptions, 376 yards, 4 TDs)

Tackling: Henry To’oto’o (60)

Sacks: Will Anderson Jr. (6)

Interceptions: DeMarcco Hellams, Terrion Arnold, Will Anderson Jr. (1)

Five Things to Know

