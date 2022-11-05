ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

LSU vs. Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tigers return to the field on Saturday following a bye in Week 9 with the chance to pull off one of their biggest wins in years.

Placed in the top 10 of the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, the Tigers host No. 6 in Alabama in a matchup between teams that are 4-1 in SEC play. The victor takes control of the SEC West and has a good chance of winning the division.

Alabama won in its last outing against Mississippi State, which followed up a disappointing loss to now-No. 1 Tennessee on the road. The Crimson Tide still has all its goals in front of it, but the Tigers have the chance to play spoiler in this one.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow this Week 10 battle between Brian Kelly and Nick Saban, which begins at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

How to Watch

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 5
  • Time: 6 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

LSU vs. Alabama injury report

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Tigers got one piece of bad news this week as Garrett Dellinger is set to miss his third-straight game with a knee injury. However, the rest of the injury outlook is more positive. Major Burns is expected to make his return — though he could be limited — as will Jack Bech. Running back John Emery Jr. is also a “go” after missing the Ole Miss game with an Achilles injury.

For Alabama, the biggest questions regard DJ Dale, Jaheim Oatis and Deontae Lawson, who see key reps on defense and missed the Mississippi State game. Meanwhile, Aaron Anderson, Justin Eboigbe and Demouy Kennedy have all been ruled out.

Players to Watch

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU:

Alabama:

  • Passing: Bryce Young (1,906 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.1% completion)
  • Rushing: Jahmyr Gibbs (98 attempts, 672 yards, 6 TDs)
  • Receiving: Ja’Corey Brooks (21 receptions, 376 yards, 4 TDs)
  • Tackling: Henry To’oto’o (60)
  • Sacks: Will Anderson Jr. (6)
  • Interceptions: DeMarcco Hellams, Terrion Arnold, Will Anderson Jr. (1)

Five Things to Know

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

More LSU vs. Alabama content

WAFB

LSU moves up to No. 7 in latest CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a dramatic win over No. 6 Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 5 the LSU Tigers (7-2, 5-1 SEC) moved up to No. 7 in the newest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Tigers control their own destiny and currently sit in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

7.58M viewers tuned in to LSU vs. Alabama football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A total of 7.58 million viewers tuned in to the LSU vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 5. “The sixth-most watched regular season college football game on ESPN ever and highest since 2016,” LSU Football said Tuesday. Death Valley shook...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Woman falls from dividing wall during the LSU-Alabama game

A female fan fell over the dividing wall at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night during LSU’s overtime win against Alabama, an LSU spokesperson told The Advocate. The fan is in stable condition after the incident. Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman, told The Advocate the woman fell over the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
95.3 The Bear

Alabama vs Austin Peay Kickoff Time Set

The Alabama football team will play host to the Austin Peay Governors at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 19. The Governors sit on the schedule as the traditional cupcake game before the Iron Bowl and as such, the game has been given the traditional cupcake game kickoff: 11 a.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on SEC Network+.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
brproud.com

BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Aliceville, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Northridge High School basketball team will have a game with Aliceville High School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ALICEVILLE, AL
wvua23.com

Single-vehicle crash Monday kills 1 in Tuscaloosa County

A woman from Birmingham is dead in the wake of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sylvan Loop Road, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa County. Jamarria E. Montgomery, 31, was seriously injured when the vehicle she was...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
