Middletown, DE

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Middletown area early this morning.

On November 5, 2022, at approximately 1:42 a.m., a 2016 Chrysler 200 was traveling in the left lane of southbound Route 896 south of the intersection with Bethel Church Road. At the time, a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of Route 896, approaching the intersection with Bethel Church Road. The front of the Harley struck the front of Chrysler for point of impact. The operator of the Harley was ejected, and the motorcycle came to a rest in the right southbound lane. The Chrysler continued south a short distance and came to rest within the left lane of Route 896 southbound.

The 20-year-old male operator of the Chrysler was properly restrained and was not injured in the collision.  The 19-year-old front seat passenger, who was also properly restrained, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.  The Chrysler was occupied by three rear-seated passengers, all of whom did not sustain any injuries.

The 37-year-old operator of the Harley from Newark, DE, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.  Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.

Route 896 southbound was closed at Bethel Church Road for approximately 4 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal Breen by calling 302-365-8486. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 110522  0810

-End-

Milford, DE
