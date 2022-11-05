ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

Facebook owner Meta will lay off more than 11,000 of its staff in "the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history", boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday. Zuckerberg renamed the company to Meta a year ago to reflect the commitment to the project, but the division working on metaverse technology has since made losses of more than $3.5 billion.
Wordle today: Answer, clues for Wednesday, November 9 2022 word of the day

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE NOVEMBER 9, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU. As far as hardest Wordle words go, Wednesday’s answer was somewhat challenging. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:

