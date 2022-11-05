Rouse aims for playoff run behind Justin Cannon after slow start to season

Rouse knew that in terms of its regular season, the finish would be more important than the start.

Going 1-3 to begin the year, the Raiders caught fire once District 12-5A Division II play started, ending with a 4-2 run that culminated with Friday’s 42-23 win over Elgin in what was a key finale for both teams at Elgin High School.

With the win, not only did Rouse (5-5, 4-2) avoid a brutal first-round playoff matchup with LBJ, but the Raiders kept their momentum from the last two months going into the postseason.

“We learned so much from our start to the year,” Rouse coach Joshua Mann said. “I told the guys after the game that If you want to go through life easy, you’re going to be disappointed. You have to have adversities and loss to find growth. And you have to embrace the challenges — and that’s what this team did. They got back together.”

Looking at it now, the Raiders played a rugged nondistrict schedule, taking losses against Lake Belton and Liberty Hill squads, who are a combined 17-3, and a Class 6A Anderson team that has plenty of offensive firepower.

Considering how much it lost to graduation from last fall’s team that went 11-2, undefeated in district play and advanced to the regional quarterfinals, perhaps the Raiders taking a bit to find their feet this year shouldn’t have been a surprise.

But that slow start is far from memory now as Friday Rouse excelled in all facets of the game — even handling a more than two-hour lightning delay at halftime flawlessly.

Justin Cannon rushed for 324 yards and three touchdowns, Mason Shorb threw for 127 yards and three scores and the Raiders defense made big plays when it needed to.

“Last week (in a 45-7 win over Pflugerville), I think we played our best game of the season, and I think we followed that up with another really good performance against a really good team tonight,” Mann said.

Shorb’s 15-yard TD toss to Mason Rieger midway through the first quarter started the game’s scoring.

Elgin (7-3, 4-2) answered with Nathen Lewis’ 43-yard TD strike to Justin Strong, then took its first lead early in the second quarter when Lewis’ 1-yard plunge into the end zone capped off a 98-yard drive.

Cannon sprinted 30 yards across the goal line to respond for Rouse, while Wildcats kicker Paden Maass’ 37-yard field goal and Shorb’s 67-yard touchdown bomb to Trent Johnson left the Raiders with a 21-17 lead entering what would be a long break.

Lightning kept the teams in the locker rooms for more than two hours, and when they reemerged, Rouse had the better run of play.

“The kids dealt with the delay like champs,” Mann said. “We kind of came out and approached the second half like it was a new game. The band and dance team went home, so it was up to the kids to provide their own energy — and they did great with that.”

Cannon burst 75 yards up the middle nearly untouched for a touchdown in the third quarter, then after Lewis’ 6-yard TD run brought Elgin within 28-23 midway through the fourth quarter, Cannon again reached the end zone on a long run, this time from 65 yards out.

“My offensive line made a lot of plays for me, and all I did was do my job and go get six,” Cannon said.

After recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, the Raiders took three plays to put the game away. Shorb connected with Johnson again, this time for an 18-yard TD.

Meanwhile, the Rouse defense came up with an interception and snuffed out a fake field goal to thwart Elgin drives after halftime.

Like Cannon, Mann noted Rouse’s offensive line was key to its scoring outburst, and left tackle Alex Deville said the group prides itself on consistency.

“We as an offensive line go into every game knowing that we are that piece that holds our offense together and keeps the team level,” he said. “If we’re doing well, then our quarterback is doing well and our running back is doing well. I think tonight, we jelled together and got movement and got the ball rolling.”

Lewis finished with 136 yards rushing and 125 passing to pace the Wildcats, who also qualified for the playoffs and will face the Jaguars.

Rouse will host Crockett in the first round of the playoffs knowing that it’s playing its best ball of the season when it matters most.

“It’s been a fun last two months,” Deville said. “Coming in as a freshman with all my other friends and building the program up and seeing the fruits of what we’ve put in the last three or four years — it’s incredible.”

