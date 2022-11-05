Arab, AL man killed in crash

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Wesley Darnell, 43, of Arab, was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The crash happened at approximately 7:45 p.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), which reported that Darnell’s 1999 Mercury Marquis crossed into oncoming traffic on Alabama Highway 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County and was struck by a 2013 Toyota Highlander. Troopers said Darnell was not using a seat belt.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander, Randy Rathmann, 78, of Arab, and his passenger, Francine Rathmann, 77, of Arab, were both injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital.

No other information is available at this time as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues the investigation.

