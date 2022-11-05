‘The fights were epic’: Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo on new reality show

The Culpo sisters are photogenic, with shiny hair and perfectly sculpted brows, and cute designer clothes. They have more than 5.5 million Instagram followers between them. Two of the three date NFL players.

They also — to paraphrase the most famous of the bunch, former Miss Universe Olivia — have no boundaries, no filter, and no personal space.

Naturally, they now have a reality show.

“The Culpo Sisters” debuts Nov. 7 on TLC/Discovery+, and it follows siblings Aurora, Olivia, and Sophia as they live, laugh, love, and post-spon-con in sunny Los Angeles. And just as Olivia promised, they really don’t hide anything from the camera.

“We’ve always been an open book,” Olivia, 30, told The Post. Plus, she added, “Our family is quite wacky.”

Dad Peter and mom Susan make guest appearances on the show, along with daughters Aurora, Sophia, and Olivia — and the girls’ significant others. The family, Sophia said, is “bats–t crazy.”

“Bats–t crazy,” little sis Sophia agreed.

In one episode, Aurora, a 33-year-old mommy blogger and the sole blonde in the group, starts talking about the previous night’s sex with her husband during a “Euphoria”-themed party. (She filed for divorce from “Survivor” contestant Michael Bortone in April.) Fashion influencer Olivia tortures her family with her cello-playing for their parents’ 35th anniversary.

“I like watching [Mom’s] face when you play and she’s like — it’s kind of painful but she wants to be sweet and grateful but she would rather you stop,” Sophia recalled with glee.

Middle sister Olivia is an influencer and has modeled for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue.

As for the 26-year-old “baby” Sophia, she helps herself to her sibling’s brand-new designer stilettos without asking for permission.

It’s not the only time in the series when Sophia filches her sisters’ belongings — prompting Olivia to get a padlock for her closet door.

Sophia remained unapologetic when the Culpo crew spoke with The Post. “What are sisters for if not for their closets?” she said, smiling.

Sophia is the youngest and has a reputation for stealing her sisters’ belongings.

Aurora nodded, pointing to the gold posts in her ears: “I’m wearing Olivia’s earrings right now.”

“The Culpo Sisters” is mostly a romp, but the trio navigates some pretty serious, emotional territory too, including romance, heartache, divorce, and — of course — sibling rivalry.

“I really thought that these types of reality shows were more contrived than they are,” said Aurora. “I thought that we would have to be doing a little bit of acting or fabricating, but there really wasn’t any. They really do just follow you around all day, every day … I realized that the way they get drama out of you is that you’re so tired that everything just comes to the surface, and it ends up being a great show.”

Aurora, the eldest, is a mom to her son Remi and daughter Solei.

The sisters do share a few traits with the most famous reality-star siblings, the Kardashians: They’re wellness/beauty/fashion peddlers, have various brands or businesses, and often dress provocatively. But unlike Kim & Ko., these ladies hail from small-town New England and grew up in an eccentric, artsy family who had little interest in fame, celebrity, or designer labels.

And they still don’t. “They call Olivia an influencer, but we don’t know why because we’re not influenced by it,” their bemused mom, Susan, says at one point in the show.

The siblings and their two brothers, Pete and Gus — who, along with the parents, appear intermittently in the new series — were born in Cranston, RI Their father, Peter, opened several restaurants in the Boston area; mom Susan played viola for various groups, including the Boston Symphony and the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Culpo sisters say they got the idea for a reality show from fans on Instagram.

“We were all so close in age — there’s five of us within eight years — and our parents worked all the time, and so we had to rely on each other,” Olivia said. The older kids cooked, cleaned, and babysat the younger ones, letting them stay up late until they heard their dad’s car screeching into the driveway and had to spring upstairs to bed as fast as they could so they wouldn’t get in trouble. “It was fun,” she said.

Aurora was the mothering, sometimes domineering older sister; Sophia was the coddled baby.

“Sophia was like my child,” Aurora said. “I used to carry her and French braid her hair.”

Meanwhile, Olivia — the classic middle child — clamored for attention. “I used to just beg Aurora, ‘Can I just have a hug? Can I just follow you around all day?’” she recalled.

Olivia was a self-professed “nerd” who spent her summers at band camp and played the cello. But that all changed during her sophomore year at Boston University when she decided to try out for Miss Rhode Island. She had never been in a pageant before — it was not how her family rolled; her mom didn’t even wear makeup.

Olivia wore a dress that she rented for $20 and later realized had a hole in it. No matter. She won that title, then won Miss USA, and then won Miss Universe in 2012.

Suddenly, she was a celebrity, traveling the world and dating singer Nick Jonas. She ended up going with him to Los Angeles. When they broke up, Olivia realized she had no identity , no way of making a living, and no plan. She didn’t even have money to buy groceries. That’s when she decided that she had to take matters into her own hands.

Fast-forward about a decade later, and Olivia — now joined on the West Coast by Aurora and Sophia — has a whopping 5.3 million followers on Instagram . She’s posed for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. Her sisters have joined the Instagram-influencer hustle too.

The idea for a reality show actually came from Instagram. “We were getting an overwhelming amount of feedback, with people saying, ‘We love you guys together, please do a show!’” Olivia said. “And then we started to realize that we had a lot of fun working together.”

“We already share so much of our lives [on social media],” Aurora added. “[So] we were like, ‘Why not give the producing part to someone else?’”

The family began filming the series in October. By the time they wrapped, their lives had gotten much more dramatic than they had anticipated. Sophia ended up moving out of Olivia’s house in LA and going to New York City, to be with her boyfriend, New York Jets player Braxton Berrios. Aurora and her husband of two-and-a-half years decided to split, leaving her navigating a divorce while raising two young children — son Remi and daughter Solei.

Olivia dated Nick Jonas from 2013 to 2015. Getty Images

“I felt like the timing couldn’t have been any worse,” Aurora recalled. “We decided to get divorced in November … so it really did happen right while we were filming. And it was really hard, but I had made a commitment to be vulnerable, for the sake of our audience, and to allow people to get to know us a little bit more.”

That led to Olivia — who has also dated NFL player Danny Amendola and former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow — opining about her own relationships, saying that she always thought by the age of 30 she would be married and have kids. At one point in the show, she breaks down discussing an ex-boyfriend who treated her as “less than human.”

Olivia also was in a relationship with NFL players Danny Amendola (above) and Tim Tebow. Getty Images

She is now in a loving relationship with Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, and — while she previously swore she would never date another football player — she finally embraces her WAG status proudly.

“It’s a real-time commitment, and it’s just an incredible sport, and they’re the best at what they do and at that level, it takes an insane amount of dedication and focus. So there’s a lot of times when you don’t necessarily come first and that’s something you get used to as a WAG, but we do it proudly!” she said.

Despite all the drama, the sisters said making the show has brought them even closer together.

“The fights [were] epic, but we’re kind of like toddlers,” Olivia said. “We have a five-second rebound.” But she still hasn’t removed the padlock from her closet — after all, Sophia still visits a lot. “That’s still there. Everybody listening?” she said, eying her sisters. “That is still there.”